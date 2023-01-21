Read full article on original website
On Common Ground News
Zepora Roberts, DeKalb County pillar, champion, warrior for children, passes
DEKALB COUNTY, GA—Former DeKalb County School Board member Zepora Roberts passed away on Saturday, Jan. 21, after a long and gallant battle with multiple myeloma cancer. She was 78, transitioning one day before her 79th birthday today. Ms. Roberts died early Saturday after driving herself to her 5:30 a.m....
On Common Ground News
DeKalb Commissioner Mereda Davis Johnson to host Legislative Town Hall today, Jan. 24
DEKALB COUNTY, GA—DeKalb County Commissioner Mereda Davis Johnson will host a Legislative Town Hall meeting with DeKalb County legislators today, Jan. 24, 6:30 p.m., at Lou Walker Senior Center, 2538 Panola Road, Stonecrest. This is the first town hall meeting hosted by the District 5 commissioner for 2023. The...
On Common Ground News
DeKalb County Voter Registration and Elections Board to meet Jan. 27
DECATUR, GA— The DeKalb Board of Registration and Elections meeting for the purpose of conducting its normal monthly business will be held on Friday, Jan. 27, 2023, at 1 p.m. This is an in-person meeting, to be held at the DeKalb Voter Registration and Elections office located at 4380...
