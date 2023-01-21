ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Gwinnett County, GA

On Common Ground News

DeKalb Commissioner Mereda Davis Johnson to host Legislative Town Hall today, Jan. 24

DEKALB COUNTY, GA—DeKalb County Commissioner Mereda Davis Johnson will host a Legislative Town Hall meeting with DeKalb County legislators today, Jan. 24, 6:30 p.m., at Lou Walker Senior Center, 2538 Panola Road, Stonecrest. This is the first town hall meeting hosted by the District 5 commissioner for 2023. The...

