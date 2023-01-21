Read full article on original website
fox10phoenix.com
Metrocenter: Demolition set to begin for once-iconic North Phoenix mall
The mall, which opened in the 1970s, closed in 2020 as a result of low foot traffic exacerbated by the COVID-19 pandemic. Over two years after the mall closed, work is set to begin that will eventually transform the area into a unique community. FOX 10's Nicole Garcia reports.
fox10phoenix.com
Bird in Arizona finds frozen water feeder
The video, which was taken in Sun City West, shows, a bird trying to drink from one bird feeder, only to find it's completely frozen. Not even the bird's beak could crack the ice. Arizona has been experiencing low overnight temperatures in recent days.
fox10phoenix.com
As Super Bowl approaches, Scottsdale couple launches new app for tourists
The app, called ListenUp, is available for free for iPhone users, and it allows people to listen to stories about various places in Phoenix, Scottsdale, and Flagstaff. FOX 10's Lindsey Ragas spoke with the app's creators.
fox10phoenix.com
Tiger cub found: Phoenix area experts shocked exotic pets were found in home
According to Phoenix Police officials, a tiger cub, along with baby snapping turtles and a baby American alligator, were found at a home in the Valley, and a man identified as 25-year-old Carlos Eduardo Castro Alcaraz was arrested in connection with the discovery. FOX 10's Marissa Sarbak reports.
fox10phoenix.com
Man tried to sell tiger cub on social media, Phoenix Police say
PHOENIX - A man who police say was in illegal possession of a tiger cub and tried to sell the animal has been arrested. Phoenix Police say 25-year-old Carlos Eduardo Castro Alcaraz was arrested on Jan. 23. An investigation began after officers received a tip that Alcaraz was trying to sell a baby tiger on social medias for $25,000. Detectives reportedly posed as buyers, and negotiated a price of $20,000.
fox10phoenix.com
Snow west of Phoenix has residents jumping for joy
While we’ve seen big snow totals up north, here’s something you might not expect. Snow in the Valley! It wasn't much, but the rare sight really excited residents. “Monday morning, January 23rd and we have snow falling in our home,” said Mary Sides, who lives in Buckeye.
fox10phoenix.com
Amid cold snap, homeless organizations in Phoenix area do what they can to help those in need
PHOENIX - With overnight low temperatures in the Phoenix area expected to be in the 30s, those experiencing homelessness are at risk. Whether the Valley is facing extreme heat or extreme cold, organizations that help the unsheltered population are working overtime to keep them safe, and on Jan. 24, these organizations are doing the same thing.
fox10phoenix.com
Hawaii-bound flight from Phoenix diverted to Los Angeles due to 'unruly' passenger
According to the airlines, flight 692, with service to Honolulu from Phoenix Sky Harbor Airport, had to be diverted to Los Angeles due to a disturbance in the cabin involving an unruly passenger. Airline officials did not provide additional details as to the nature of the disturbance.
fox10phoenix.com
Metrocenter Mall ready to be demolished; multi-use village planned for site
Metrocenter, an iconic north Phoenix mall, is about to be demolished. Plans to tear down the mall and build a new multi-use village are now in full swing. FOX 10's Nicole Garcia reports.
fox10phoenix.com
Arizona weather forecast: Below average temps for the Valley, snowy conditions for high country
PHOENIX - We've been trending cold again today. We're still only in the lower 50s. Ouch. These temperatures (afternoon highs and morning lows) have been some of the coldest in several years! During the morning of Jan. 24, Phoenix officially fell to 35, which is the coldest since Feb. 2020.
fox10phoenix.com
Super Bowl LVII: Police and private security getting ready to keep visitors safe during the Big Game
PHOENIX - With hundreds of thousands of people getting ready to descend upon the Phoenix area for Super Bowl LVII, a big topic for the game's organizers is how to keep everyone safe. The big game is set to take place at State Farm Stadium in Glendale, and a quick...
fox10phoenix.com
Arizona man arrested, accused of keeping and trying to sell tiger cub
The man, identified as 25-year-old Carlos Eduardo Castro Alcaraz, was arrested for allegedly keeping a tiger cub, which is illegal. Police also found a number of other animals, including a baby American alligator, inside Alcaraz's Phoenix home. FOX 10's Steve Nielsen reports.
fox10phoenix.com
Point-in-time homeless count happening in Maricopa County
PHOENIX - Volunteers hit the pavement on Jan. 24 to try to get a better idea of just how many people in Arizona have no place to call home. The Point-In-Time Homeless Count is required annually by the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development, and it helps determine how communities should allocate resources.
fox10phoenix.com
Phoenix woman still searching for justice after fiance was shot dead
27-year-old Leonel Pineda-Valdez was shot and killed in October 2022, and months after the shooting happened, his fiancée is demanding answers over what happened. FOX 10's Stephanie Bennett reports.
fox10phoenix.com
Point-in-time homeless count gets underway amid rising homelessness problem
The count, which is required every year by the U.S. Government, helps determine how communities should allocate resources, and in Mesa, officials are seeing a new homeless trend that is starting to emerge. FOX 10's Ellen McNamara reports.
fox10phoenix.com
Woman hit, killed near Glendale intersection
Glendale Police say a woman was hit and killed by a car near 91st Avenue and Camelback. The victim was not been identified. The driver stayed at the scene after the crash.
fox10phoenix.com
3 suspects sought in armed robbery near ASU Tempe campus
TEMPE, Ariz. - Police are looking for three suspects after a person was robbed at gunpoint near Arizona State University in Tempe. ASU Police say the incident happened just before 10:30 p.m. on Jan. 22 near University Towers, located near 5th Street and Forest Avenue. Three black males wearing masks...
fox10phoenix.com
Newsmaker: FBI's Special Agent in Charge & Glendale City Manager Kevin Phelps
In this episode of John Hook's Newsmaker Saturday, we're chatting with the FBI's Special Agent in Charge of the Phoenix Field Office, Akil Davis, who is an Arizona native and served in the Scottsdale Police Department. He says the biggest issue he's facing right now, like all other major cities, is a spike in violent crime. In the second segment of Newsmaker, we're talking with Glendale City Manager Kevin Phelps about the city's turnaround within the last decade and where Phelps sees it going as Super Bowl LVII makes its way to the home of the Arizona Cardinals, State Farm Stadium.
fox10phoenix.com
Phoenix double homicide suspect shot and killed in Kansas during shootout with deputies
PHOENIX - A double homicide suspect out of Phoenix was found in Kansas by authorities and was killed in a shootout, police said. The suspect allegedly killed Cameron Brown, 28, and Asya Rose Ribble, 27, on Jan. 22 around 1 p.m. near 51st Avenue and Warner Street. Their small children were found safe inside the home.
fox10phoenix.com
Teen in life-threatening condition after Buckeye shooting
BUCKEYE, Ariz. - Buckeye police are looking for the person responsible for shooting a teenage boy early Sunday morning. The victim was found with a gunshot wound near Crown King Road and 257th Drive just after 3 a.m. on Jan. 22. He was hospitalized in life-threatening condition. Investigators say the...
