Phoenix, AZ

fox10phoenix.com

Bird in Arizona finds frozen water feeder

The video, which was taken in Sun City West, shows, a bird trying to drink from one bird feeder, only to find it's completely frozen. Not even the bird's beak could crack the ice. Arizona has been experiencing low overnight temperatures in recent days.
SUN CITY WEST, AZ
fox10phoenix.com

Man tried to sell tiger cub on social media, Phoenix Police say

PHOENIX - A man who police say was in illegal possession of a tiger cub and tried to sell the animal has been arrested. Phoenix Police say 25-year-old Carlos Eduardo Castro Alcaraz was arrested on Jan. 23. An investigation began after officers received a tip that Alcaraz was trying to sell a baby tiger on social medias for $25,000. Detectives reportedly posed as buyers, and negotiated a price of $20,000.
PHOENIX, AZ
fox10phoenix.com

Snow west of Phoenix has residents jumping for joy

While we’ve seen big snow totals up north, here’s something you might not expect. Snow in the Valley! It wasn't much, but the rare sight really excited residents. “Monday morning, January 23rd and we have snow falling in our home,” said Mary Sides, who lives in Buckeye.
PHOENIX, AZ
fox10phoenix.com

Point-in-time homeless count happening in Maricopa County

PHOENIX - Volunteers hit the pavement on Jan. 24 to try to get a better idea of just how many people in Arizona have no place to call home. The Point-In-Time Homeless Count is required annually by the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development, and it helps determine how communities should allocate resources.
MARICOPA COUNTY, AZ
fox10phoenix.com

3 suspects sought in armed robbery near ASU Tempe campus

TEMPE, Ariz. - Police are looking for three suspects after a person was robbed at gunpoint near Arizona State University in Tempe. ASU Police say the incident happened just before 10:30 p.m. on Jan. 22 near University Towers, located near 5th Street and Forest Avenue. Three black males wearing masks...
TEMPE, AZ
fox10phoenix.com

Newsmaker: FBI's Special Agent in Charge & Glendale City Manager Kevin Phelps

In this episode of John Hook's Newsmaker Saturday, we're chatting with the FBI's Special Agent in Charge of the Phoenix Field Office, Akil Davis, who is an Arizona native and served in the Scottsdale Police Department. He says the biggest issue he's facing right now, like all other major cities, is a spike in violent crime. In the second segment of Newsmaker, we're talking with Glendale City Manager Kevin Phelps about the city's turnaround within the last decade and where Phelps sees it going as Super Bowl LVII makes its way to the home of the Arizona Cardinals, State Farm Stadium.
GLENDALE, AZ
fox10phoenix.com

Teen in life-threatening condition after Buckeye shooting

BUCKEYE, Ariz. - Buckeye police are looking for the person responsible for shooting a teenage boy early Sunday morning. The victim was found with a gunshot wound near Crown King Road and 257th Drive just after 3 a.m. on Jan. 22. He was hospitalized in life-threatening condition. Investigators say the...
BUCKEYE, AZ

