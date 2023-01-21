South Range registers 6th consecutive win

CANFIELD, Ohio (WKBN) – South Range featured three players who scored in double figures as the Raiders notched a 58-45 win over Niles. The victory was South Range’s sixth in a row.

Ayden Leon led the Raiders with 16 points. Luke Rohan had 14 and Nate Lewis closed out his night with 10 points (seven in the fourth quarter).

Rohan had four of the team’s seven three-point baskets.

On Saturday, South Range (7-6) hits the road to face Salem.

For Niles, Keyshon Talley tallied a team-high 13 points. Sam Perrone and Robert Strickland each had 8 points.

The Red Dragons (9-6) will meet Struthers at the Fieldhouse on Tuesday.

