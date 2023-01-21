Read full article on original website
WCVB
Stopping by the completely restored JJ Hapgood General Store and learning about adaptive skiing at Bromley Mountain
Bromley Mountain is not only the highest point in Peru, Vermont, and one of America’s oldest ski resorts started in the late 1930s. Today, it is also home to one of New England’s best adaptive skiing center. JJ Hapgood General Store & Eatery represents the reincarnation of Peru,...
WCVB
Artist Clair Adams calls Windham County home
Claire Adams is one of many artists who call Windham County home. She moved to Vermont as a young artist in 1987 and has farmed as well as painted, woodcut, and today paints on glass.
WCVB
Grabbing a bite at Bob's Diner, soaking in the serenity of Ball Mountain, creating community at The West Townshend Country Store
Bob’s Diner is a local favorite in Manchester, Vermont, known for its homemade hash. The Ball Mt. Dam, in Jamaica, Vermont, was built by the Army Corps of Engineers in 1957 and is still managed by the Corps. But, it’s also today the center of a huge state park, popular for camping, fishing, hiking and snowshoeing in the winter.
mynbc5.com
Plow drivers stay busy in Southern Vermont after major snowstorm
KILLINGTON, Vt. — After our region was hit hard by a winter storm last week, snow struck the area once again overnight on Sunday, with southern Vermont getting the lion's share of snow. Some areas, like Killington, received as much as 8 inches of snow through Monday. Local snowplow...
WCVB
Fresh snow, empty slopes: Power restored at Wachusett Mountain ski area
WESTMINSTER, Mass. — Fresh snowfall from the recent storm went to waste Monday night and much of the day Tuesday at Wachusett Mountain in Massachusetts as the ski resort was without power. The resort said Monday evening that it lost power during the storm. It wasn't until after 3...
Have You Visited New England’s Forgotten ‘Bermuda Triangle’?
After the reboot of Unsolved Mysteries, the success of Dateline, and the rise of true crime and paranormal podcasts, it’s curious that one of New England’s eeriest unsolved phenomena has remained as shrouded as its setting. For five years, a wooded area in Vermont served as the last...
WNYT
FedEx delivery truck totaled in Berkshire County fire
Plenty of packages have gone up in smoke – after a FedEx delivery truck caught on fire in Berkshire County. It happened Sunday afternoon on Wood Duck Road in Lee, reported NewsChannel 13’s media partners at The Berkshire Eagle. The truck engine, and the driver’s cab went up...
More than 30K without power in Mass., NH as another winter storm rolls through
WESTMINSTER, Mass. — More than 30,000 homes and business are without power in Massachusetts and New Hampshire on Monday as another winter storm rolls through the region. In Massachusetts, more than 6,000 people were without power as of 7:45 a.m., according to the MEMA outage map. Most of the outages were centered in Franklin and Worcester counties.
Residents without power in Franklin County
Local utility companies say they're ready to deal with potential power outages from Monday's storm.
WCAX
Vermont woman froze to death outside home, police say
NORTH RUPERT, Vt. (WCAX) - Vermont State Police say a North Rupert woman froze to death outside her home after a fall. They say the 76-year-old’s body was found at about 6:20 a.m. on Saturday. A neighbor told WCAX News that a plow truck driver found her. Police believe...
Philly cheesesteak restaurant to open in Bennington
Philly's, a restaurant focused on cheesesteaks and more, is set to open its third location in Bennington, Vermont. The restaurant was originally supposed to open in July 2022, but has been delayed.
Car rolls onto roof after accident in Pittsfield
Vermont State Police from the Rutland Barracks responded to a car accident on Vermont Route 100 in Pittsfield, where a Jeep Cherokee rolled over onto its roof. There are no reported injuries in the accident.
WCAX
Region braces for 2nd in string of winter storms
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Snow is coming down across our region as part of the second of a string of winter storms. The National Weather Service has issued Winter Storm Warnings for many parts of southern Vermont and New Hampshire, where they are expected upwards of 10 inches of snowfall.
mynbc5.com
Vermont man cited for assaulting state trooper during arrest
RUTLAND, Vt. — A Vermont man is facing charges for assaulting a state trooper on Sunday. Police responded to a report about a disorderly man at the Cortina Inn in Rutland Town. When police tried to arrest the man, identified as 39-year-old Justin Gordon, he allegedly assaulted the troopers.
vermontjournal.com
Supporting Vermont youth for 27 years
LUDLOW, Vt. – Windsor County Youth Services (WCYS) is excited to announce our 28th year of operation. WCYS was founded by the late Viola Wynne, a teacher and drug and alcohol therapist, who had a vision to provide short-term shelter for run-away youth or those who, for one reason or another, simply were not able to live with their families. Thus in 1995 “Mountainside House” was established to house eight youth from Windsor County who were experiencing a crisis in their living situation.
Brattleboro’s EMS takeover study, launched for answers, sparks more questions
Town-funded consultants and the region’s largest emergency medical provider differ on the report’s potential impact on taxpayers. Read the story on VTDigger here: Brattleboro’s EMS takeover study, launched for answers, sparks more questions.
Ambulance carrying patient crashes, catches fire in Malta
On Monday around 7:43 a.m., a Malta-Stillwater EMS (MSEMS) ambulance carrying a patient collided with a box truck while en route to Saratoga Hospital. EMS crews were able to safely remove the patient from the ambulance, as it ended up in a ditch before it caught fire.
vermontjournal.com
Claremont Savings Bank to search for new President
CLAREMONT, N.H. – Steve Monette, Chair of the Board of Trustees of Claremont Savings Bank, announced the start of an executive transition at the Bank. Reginald E. Greene, Jr., the President and CEO since 2016, has informed the board of his desire to move and search for new opportunities.
Latest Upstate NY Snow Predictions: Up To 8 in. For Some Areas Sunday
Another winter storm is heading to Upstate New York this weekend and potential snowfall totals are starting to come into focus. And this next storm is looking like it will bring more snow to most of the Capital Region. Like Thursday and Friday's winter storm, this one will bring a...
LIST: Massachusetts schools closed, delayed Friday for winter storm
Several schools in western Massachusetts have announced that they are closing or delayed Friday due the wintry mix.
