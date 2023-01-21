ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Windham County, VT

WCVB

Grabbing a bite at Bob's Diner, soaking in the serenity of Ball Mountain, creating community at The West Townshend Country Store﻿

Bob’s Diner is a local favorite in Manchester, Vermont, known for its homemade hash. The Ball Mt. Dam, in Jamaica, Vermont, was built by the Army Corps of Engineers in 1957 and is still managed by the Corps. But, it’s also today the center of a huge state park, popular for camping, fishing, hiking and snowshoeing in the winter.
MANCHESTER, VT
mynbc5.com

Plow drivers stay busy in Southern Vermont after major snowstorm

KILLINGTON, Vt. — After our region was hit hard by a winter storm last week, snow struck the area once again overnight on Sunday, with southern Vermont getting the lion's share of snow. Some areas, like Killington, received as much as 8 inches of snow through Monday. Local snowplow...
KILLINGTON, VT
WNYT

FedEx delivery truck totaled in Berkshire County fire

Plenty of packages have gone up in smoke – after a FedEx delivery truck caught on fire in Berkshire County. It happened Sunday afternoon on Wood Duck Road in Lee, reported NewsChannel 13’s media partners at The Berkshire Eagle. The truck engine, and the driver’s cab went up...
BERKSHIRE COUNTY, MA
WCAX

Vermont woman froze to death outside home, police say

NORTH RUPERT, Vt. (WCAX) - Vermont State Police say a North Rupert woman froze to death outside her home after a fall. They say the 76-year-old’s body was found at about 6:20 a.m. on Saturday. A neighbor told WCAX News that a plow truck driver found her. Police believe...
RUPERT, VT
WCAX

Region braces for 2nd in string of winter storms

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Snow is coming down across our region as part of the second of a string of winter storms. The National Weather Service has issued Winter Storm Warnings for many parts of southern Vermont and New Hampshire, where they are expected upwards of 10 inches of snowfall.
VERMONT STATE
mynbc5.com

Vermont man cited for assaulting state trooper during arrest

RUTLAND, Vt. — A Vermont man is facing charges for assaulting a state trooper on Sunday. Police responded to a report about a disorderly man at the Cortina Inn in Rutland Town. When police tried to arrest the man, identified as 39-year-old Justin Gordon, he allegedly assaulted the troopers.
RUTLAND, VT
vermontjournal.com

Supporting Vermont youth for 27 years

LUDLOW, Vt. – Windsor County Youth Services (WCYS) is excited to announce our 28th year of operation. WCYS was founded by the late Viola Wynne, a teacher and drug and alcohol therapist, who had a vision to provide short-term shelter for run-away youth or those who, for one reason or another, simply were not able to live with their families. Thus in 1995 “Mountainside House” was established to house eight youth from Windsor County who were experiencing a crisis in their living situation.
WINDSOR COUNTY, VT
vermontjournal.com

Claremont Savings Bank to search for new President

CLAREMONT, N.H. – Steve Monette, Chair of the Board of Trustees of Claremont Savings Bank, announced the start of an executive transition at the Bank. Reginald E. Greene, Jr., the President and CEO since 2016, has informed the board of his desire to move and search for new opportunities.
CLAREMONT, NH

