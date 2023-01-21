ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Salem, NH

Opinion Lin
3d ago

Police remove boxes of items.. If anyone has any information to call them... Great Detective Work..

CBS Boston

12-year-old with loaded gun in Dorchester facing charges, police say

BOSTON -- A 12-year-old is facing charges after he was found with a loaded gun, police said. Officers found the boy on Stratton Street in Dorchester while responding to a report of a stolen car Monday afternoon. According to police, the 12-year-old got out from the passenger side of the stolen car and tried to run away. As he did, he could be seen "clutching his waist area and discarding a firearm." The gun was loaded with one round in the chamber and six rounds in the magazine, police said. The boy will be charged with delinquent to wit; unlawful possession of a firearm, delinquent to wit; unlawful possession of ammunition and delinquent to wit; unlawful possession of a loaded firearm.  The 16-year-old driver was arrested and charged with delinquent to wit; receiving stolen motor vehicle, and unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle.  They will appear in Dorchester District Court.
BOSTON, MA
Boston 25 News WFXT

Dracut man charged with OUI, carrying semi-automatic rifle in back of truck, police say

TEWKSBURY, Mass. — A man was arrested Saturday afternoon for OUI and multiple gun charges after being found intoxicated in a Tewksbury parking lot, according to authorities. Ronald Charette, 66, of Dracut, was charged with carrying a firearm without a license, operating under the influence of liquor, improper storage of a firearm and possession of a large capacity magazine.
TEWKSBURY, MA
whdh.com

Police arrest 31-year-old man in connection with shooting in Allston

BOSTON (WHDH) - Boston police have arrested a 31-year-old Roxbury man in connection with a shooting on Brighton Avenue in Allston. Police say Jamall Leslie was arrested Monday after presenting himself at Brighton District Court pursuant to an outstanding warrant on charges of assault with intent to murder, unlawful possession of a firearm and ammunition, and discharging a firearm within 500 feet of a dwelling.
BOSTON, MA
mspnews.org

TROOPERS ARREST MAN TRAFFICKING FENTANYL

Shortly after 2 a.m. last Wednesday, Trooper Brandon Chartier, assigned to State Police-Revere, was patrolling Route 107 in Lynn. At that time, he conducted a random electronic RMV inquiry on a gray Honda Civic. The inquiry revealed the license plates were actually registered to a black Honda Accord. Trooper Chartier activated his blue lights and stopped the Honda.
LYNN, MA
NECN

Police Searching for Nashua, NH Man Last Seen Over a Week Ago

Police are asking for the public's help in locating a Nashua, New Hampshire, man who has been missing for over a week. Nashua police said Victor Varela Colindres, 24, of Nashua, was last seen in the late evening hours of Sunday, Jan. 15. He is described as being 5'11" tall, weighing about 205 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes.
NASHUA, NH
webcenterfairbanks.com

GRAPHIC: Man charged after 7-year-old beaten and burned, police say

MANCHESTER, N.H. (WMUR) - A New Hampshire man is facing felony charges after police say he abused a 7-year-old boy, who was hospitalized with serious injuries. Rainah Reiley, the victim’s mother, says she’s doing all she can to remain strong for her son. She shared a photo of 7-year-old Jaevion, who was hospitalized after police say he was seriously burned on his face and body. She says he also has a skull fracture, a brain injury and blunt force trauma to the head.
MANCHESTER, NH
Boston 25 News WFXT

Police: NH man spit on McDonald’s worker, returned to restaurant with ax

MANCHESTER, N.H. — A New Hampshire man was arrested after police say he spit on a McDonald’s worker and later returned to the restaurant with an ax in hand. Officers responding to a reported disturbance at a McDonald’s at 907 Hanover Street in Manchester on Sunday around 10 p.m. for spoke with the store manager who said a man had come through the drive-thru and began arguing with an employee, according to Manchester police.
MANCHESTER, NH
WCVB

Police officer fires at suspect as vehicle flees scene in Norwood

NORWOOD, Mass. — Norwood police are investigating an incident in which an officer fired shots at a suspect vehicle in the Massachusetts town. In a Facebook post, the Norwood Police Department said it received a 911 call shortly after 3:15 a.m. Sunday from a Folan Avenue resident who requested assistance in what police called an apparent domestic incident.
NORWOOD, MA
newportdispatch.com

Carjacking in Manchester

MANCHESTER — A 53-year-old man was arrested following a carjacking in Manchester early yesterday morning. Authorities say they were notified of an armed robbery at the Red Arrow Diner on Lowell Street at around 1:30 a.m. Arriving officers spoke with the victim who reported that he was leaving the...
MANCHESTER, NH
Wilmington Apple

WILMINGTON POLICE LOG for January 18, 2023

WILMINGTON, MA — Below are highlights from the Wilmington Police Log from Wednesday, January 18, 2023:. A caller stated a small blue sedan attempted to run him off the road, traveling north on Lowell Street. Police were unable to locate. (12:11am) Police received report of an unknown woman behind...
WILMINGTON, MA

