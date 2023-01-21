Read full article on original website
12-year-old with loaded gun in Dorchester facing charges, police say
BOSTON -- A 12-year-old is facing charges after he was found with a loaded gun, police said. Officers found the boy on Stratton Street in Dorchester while responding to a report of a stolen car Monday afternoon. According to police, the 12-year-old got out from the passenger side of the stolen car and tried to run away. As he did, he could be seen "clutching his waist area and discarding a firearm." The gun was loaded with one round in the chamber and six rounds in the magazine, police said. The boy will be charged with delinquent to wit; unlawful possession of a firearm, delinquent to wit; unlawful possession of ammunition and delinquent to wit; unlawful possession of a loaded firearm. The 16-year-old driver was arrested and charged with delinquent to wit; receiving stolen motor vehicle, and unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle. They will appear in Dorchester District Court.
Amesbury Man Charged With DUI After Crashing Audi Into Guardrail In NH: Police
A single-vehicle crash in New Hampshire over the weekend led to a Massachusetts man getting charged with driving under the influence, authorities said. State Troopers responded to the crash on Mammoth Road near the Lt. Elmer G. Raymond Athletic Fields in Pelham just before 2 a.m. on Saturday, Jan. 21, Pelham Police said on Facebook.
Dracut man charged with OUI, carrying semi-automatic rifle in back of truck, police say
TEWKSBURY, Mass. — A man was arrested Saturday afternoon for OUI and multiple gun charges after being found intoxicated in a Tewksbury parking lot, according to authorities. Ronald Charette, 66, of Dracut, was charged with carrying a firearm without a license, operating under the influence of liquor, improper storage of a firearm and possession of a large capacity magazine.
whdh.com
Police arrest 31-year-old man in connection with shooting in Allston
BOSTON (WHDH) - Boston police have arrested a 31-year-old Roxbury man in connection with a shooting on Brighton Avenue in Allston. Police say Jamall Leslie was arrested Monday after presenting himself at Brighton District Court pursuant to an outstanding warrant on charges of assault with intent to murder, unlawful possession of a firearm and ammunition, and discharging a firearm within 500 feet of a dwelling.
mspnews.org
TROOPERS ARREST MAN TRAFFICKING FENTANYL
Shortly after 2 a.m. last Wednesday, Trooper Brandon Chartier, assigned to State Police-Revere, was patrolling Route 107 in Lynn. At that time, he conducted a random electronic RMV inquiry on a gray Honda Civic. The inquiry revealed the license plates were actually registered to a black Honda Accord. Trooper Chartier activated his blue lights and stopped the Honda.
NECN
Police Searching for Nashua, NH Man Last Seen Over a Week Ago
Police are asking for the public's help in locating a Nashua, New Hampshire, man who has been missing for over a week. Nashua police said Victor Varela Colindres, 24, of Nashua, was last seen in the late evening hours of Sunday, Jan. 15. He is described as being 5'11" tall, weighing about 205 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes.
webcenterfairbanks.com
GRAPHIC: Man charged after 7-year-old beaten and burned, police say
MANCHESTER, N.H. (WMUR) - A New Hampshire man is facing felony charges after police say he abused a 7-year-old boy, who was hospitalized with serious injuries. Rainah Reiley, the victim’s mother, says she’s doing all she can to remain strong for her son. She shared a photo of 7-year-old Jaevion, who was hospitalized after police say he was seriously burned on his face and body. She says he also has a skull fracture, a brain injury and blunt force trauma to the head.
3 dead from car crashes in Mass.; N.H. State Police respond to over 90 crashes
The crashes occurred as wintry weather hit the region Sunday and Monday. However, it's unclear if the weather played a role in some of the crashes. At least three Massachusetts residents died in car crashes Sunday and Monday as a winter storm hit the region. However, the weather’s role in the fatal crashes is unclear.
Police: NH man spit on McDonald’s worker, returned to restaurant with ax
MANCHESTER, N.H. — A New Hampshire man was arrested after police say he spit on a McDonald’s worker and later returned to the restaurant with an ax in hand. Officers responding to a reported disturbance at a McDonald’s at 907 Hanover Street in Manchester on Sunday around 10 p.m. for spoke with the store manager who said a man had come through the drive-thru and began arguing with an employee, according to Manchester police.
WMUR.com
Fire destroys Rochester home; police officer helps residents, their pets to safety
A Rochester family is safe thanks to the quick actions of a police officer. Two people and a pet made it out of this fire after hearing the smoke alarms go off. The fire happened on Old Dover Road Sunday afternoon around 1:30 p.m. A police officer used a fire...
WCVB
Police officer fires at suspect as vehicle flees scene in Norwood
NORWOOD, Mass. — Norwood police are investigating an incident in which an officer fired shots at a suspect vehicle in the Massachusetts town. In a Facebook post, the Norwood Police Department said it received a 911 call shortly after 3:15 a.m. Sunday from a Folan Avenue resident who requested assistance in what police called an apparent domestic incident.
WCVB
Woman fatally struck while checking mail in Acton; hit-and-run driver contacts police
ACTON, Mass. — A Massachusetts woman is dead after she was struck by a hit-and-run driver while collecting mail in Acton, sources told NewsCenter 5's Peter Eliopoulos. Acton police, meanwhile, have announced that the driver who was involved in the pedestrian crash is now cooperating in their investigation. According...
Man, 29, Arrested on Natick & Framingham Warrants
FRAMINGHAM – Framingham Police arrested a man, 29, on warrants out of Framingham and Natick Police. Police arrested Frankie Guevara, 29, of Framingham with no known address. He was arrested on January 20 at 10:57 a.m. at 160 Hollis Street. Guevara has a warrant out of Natick, and one...
WCVB
1 of 7 wanted for murder of Massachusetts man arrested after being at-large for months
DEDHAM, Mass. — A Massachusetts man who was being sought by police in connection with the deadly shooting outside of a Quincy apartment building is in custody, according to authorities. The Norfolk District Attorney's Office announced that 23-year-old Dante Clarke, of Brockton, was arrested at a Wareham hotel Monday...
WMUR.com
Man arrested after allegedly crashing into guardrail, driving the wrong-way on I-93
NORTHFIELD, N.H. — A Londonderry man was arrested after he allegedly crashed into a guardrail multiple times and drove the wrong way on I-93. New Hampshire State Police said Jesse Grazewski, 32, of Londonderry was charged with reckless conduct, driving while intoxicated and reckless operation. State police said around...
newportdispatch.com
Carjacking in Manchester
MANCHESTER — A 53-year-old man was arrested following a carjacking in Manchester early yesterday morning. Authorities say they were notified of an armed robbery at the Red Arrow Diner on Lowell Street at around 1:30 a.m. Arriving officers spoke with the victim who reported that he was leaving the...
Boston 25 News
Man spits on McDonalds worker, returns to restaurant three hours later with axe
MANCHESTER, NH — A Webster man is under arrest after he spit on a McDonalds worker and later returned to the restaurant with an axe. On January 22, around 10 p.m., Manchester police responded to the McDonald’s at 907 Hanover Street for a report of a customer who was causing trouble at the drive through window.
Wilmington Apple
WILMINGTON POLICE LOG for January 18, 2023
WILMINGTON, MA — Below are highlights from the Wilmington Police Log from Wednesday, January 18, 2023:. A caller stated a small blue sedan attempted to run him off the road, traveling north on Lowell Street. Police were unable to locate. (12:11am) Police received report of an unknown woman behind...
Boston Man Admits To Stomping Man To Death During Robbery: DA
A 26-year-old Boston man pleaded guilty to stomping a drug dealer to death in 2017 during an armed robbery, authorities announced. Thomas Isaac, 26, was sentenced to 19 to 20 years in prison on charges of manslaughter and armed robbery, the Suffolk County District Attorney announced on Monday,…
One Of 7 Wanted In Quincy Killing Last Year Found At Wareham Hotel: DA
A 23-year-old Brockton man wanted in connection with six others in the killing of a man last year in the Quincy parking lot was arrested recently and returned to the area to face the charges, authorities announced. Dante Clarke was one of seven people indicted last month in the killing of Jord…
