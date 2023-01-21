Nightmare on Elm Street actor Mark Patton has been hospitalized due to complications with his AIDS diagnosis and is asking for help from fans. HIV+ Mag was the first to report that Patton's manager, Peter Valderrama, set up a GoFundMe for the A Nightmare on Elm Street 2: Freddy's Revenge star. According to the fundraiser details, Patton has been hospitalized in Mexico but desperately needs to be transported to a U.S. medical facility due to the overwhelming number of Covid-19 cases facing the doctors and nurses who are currently caring for him.

ILLINOIS STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO