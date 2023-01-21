Read full article on original website
Texas Man Allegedly Kicks Down Door, Shoots Ex-Girl While She's Lying to His 4-Year-Old Daughter, Killing Her
A Texas man accused of killing his ex-girlfriend while she slept close to her 4-year-old daughter was apprehended by authorities earlier this week and is now being held on capital murder charges.
In 2017, a 15-year-old girl snuck out to meet a man and never came back. Then, her parents made a shocking discovery.
15-year-old Sophie Reeder was born to Patrick Reeder and Nicole Twist, who divorced when she was two. Loved ones described Sophie as an introvert who liked all types of music and mostly kept to herself.
Toddlers 2 years, 5 months left by parents sleeping in a hotel room, mother loses children and husband in the same day
In a turn of events that swung from bad to worst, a mother of two is being charged with child endangerment. Dax Tejera, then an ABC News executive producer, and his wife Veronica left their two children aged 2 years and 5 months sleeping alone in their hotel room in New York. They went for dinner to a restaurant about a block and a half away.
Mass shooting at Oakland, California, gas station happened during filming of music video: report
A mass shooting at a Valero gas station in Oakland, California that left one dead and seven others injured happened while a music video was being filmed, reports say.
TODAY.com
Danny Trejo is ‘overwhelmed’ by ancestry discovery that ‘could’ve changed’ his life
Actor Danny Trejo grew up without a mother for most of his childhood, so he never knew much about her side of the family. And what he knew of his father's side of the family didn't give him much hope for his future. So when the actor made a surprising...
Popculture
Rapper Dies After Police Standoff: What We Know About the Death of Coca-Kazi
A person allegedly involved in a police standoff in North Little Rock, Arkansas on Jan. 18 has died, police said. The police have not released the person's name, but the person is reportedly Joseph Seriale Smith, a rapper who performs under the name Coca-Kazi. A Twitter user who claimed to be Coca-Kazi's cousin confirmed the rapper died.
Popculture
Mom of Football Player Rhett Bazzo Dies in Boat Crash
The mother of Australian Football League (AFL) player Rhett Bazzo died in a boat accident on Saturday night, According to ABC News in Australia. 52-year-old Kylie Bazzo was reportedly thrown overboard during the boat crash, and police found her body at the Mandurah Estuary. Rhett Bazzo plays for the West Coast Eagles, and the team said they are "devastated" by the death of his mother.
Popculture
'NCIS: Los Angeles' Star Chris O'Donnell Speaks out on CBS Ending the Show
NCIS: Los Angeles stars have responded to CBS' decision to end the show after 14 seasons. Chris O'Donnell and Daniela Ruah shared their reactions to the news on Instagram Saturday. NCIS: Los Angeles will end its run with the Season 14 finale on May 14, with well over 300 episodes produced.
Popculture
Metal Drummer TJ De Blois Dead at 38
TJ de Blois, a founding member and drummer 2000s metal band A Life Once Lost, has died. De Blois' fellow former bandmate Vadim Taver confirmed in a Jan. 19 Instagram post that the drummer recently passed away at the age of 38. Taver did not specify exactly when de Blois passed away, and the musician's cause of death is not known at this time.
Popculture
Yoshio Yoda, 'McHale's Navy' Actor, Dead at 88
Yoshio Yoda, one of the last surviving main cast members of McHale's Navy, has died. He was 88. Yoda starred as Fuji, a Japanese prisoner of war who became a member of the PT-73 crew led by Ernest Borgnine's Lt. Comm. Quinton McHale. Yoda, born James Yoshio Toda in Tokyo,...
Popculture
'Accused': Fox Stations Completely Ruined Ending of Latest Episode
Some Fox viewers hoping to see the resolution of the Accused series premiere were shocked when the ending was accidentally cut off Sunday night. The new legal drama premiered after the San Francisco 49ers beat the Dallas Cowboys in an NFL divisional playoff game and managed to draw record ratings for the network. The snafu only happened on Nexstar-owned Fox affiliates.
Popculture
'Nightmare on Elm Street' Actor Asks for Help Amid AIDS-Related Hospitalization
Nightmare on Elm Street actor Mark Patton has been hospitalized due to complications with his AIDS diagnosis and is asking for help from fans. HIV+ Mag was the first to report that Patton's manager, Peter Valderrama, set up a GoFundMe for the A Nightmare on Elm Street 2: Freddy's Revenge star. According to the fundraiser details, Patton has been hospitalized in Mexico but desperately needs to be transported to a U.S. medical facility due to the overwhelming number of Covid-19 cases facing the doctors and nurses who are currently caring for him.
