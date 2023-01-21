Read full article on original website
Sha'Carri Richardson Gets Tense With Flight Crew In Clips: 'You're Harassing Me'
A spokesperson for American Airlines told NBC News they were able to “reaccomodate the customer on a later flight and a member of our team has reached out to learn more.”
Britney Spears Leaves LA Restaurant After Patrons Allegedly Refuse to Stop Recording Her: REPORT
Britney Spears left a restaurant this weekend after fellow patrons continued to record videos and take photos of the pop star while she attempted to enjoy a meal, according to reports. On Friday (Jan. 13), the music icon was spotted out to eat at JOEY restaurant in the Woodland Hills...
50 Cent Makes Rare Public Appearance With Girlfriend Cuban Link, 25, At ‘BMF’ Premiere
50 Cent and his girlfriend Jamira “Cuban Link” Haines are going strong! The couple stepped out on January 5 for the season 2 premiere of 50 Cent’s Starz series BMF. The rapper, 47, and his gorgeous partner, 25, walked the red carpet at the TCL Chinese Theatre in fancy black outfits. They were super lovey-dovey with each other as they modeled their looks for the cameras.
Lil Wayne, Birdman, T.I., Future among notable potential witnesses who could be called in YSL trial
Prominent names in the rap and hip-hop community could be called in a trial against defendants in the Young Slime Life case. The trial is scheduled to begin next week for 14 defendants facing charges in the RICO case, including Jeffrey Williams, a.k.a. Young Thug. On Tuesday, WSB′s Michael Seiden...
Woman "Destroys" Boyfriend’s Toilet After Meeting His Family for the First Time
There's something inherently embarrassing about going to the bathroom. Sure, it's a natural bodily function that every human being, more or less, participates in, but talking about poop and pee, or, heaven forbid, someone coming across evidence that you engage in this natural function can be downright humiliating. Article continues...
Woman's Funny Response to a Passenger Wanting to Switch Seats Is the Best
People need to stop expecting this already.
Gay Adult Film Star Shawn Wolfe Dead at 35
Gay adult film star Shawn Wolfe has died of a reported drug overdose. The death of Wolfe, whose real name was Shawn Paul Bertrand, Jr., was revealed last week in a heartfelt Facebook post by his mother, Valerie Wellner. Bertrand was 35. "We are completely devastated at the overwhelming loss...
Delta Air Lines In The Hot Seat With Sheryl Lee Ralph After Employee Refused To Check Her Bags In
She handled the situation with a graceful response and a quick solution. Delta Airlines had to face the fans after Abbott Elementary star Sheryl Lee Ralph shared a video explaining an incident between her and one of the company’s employees in the airport. According to the clip she shared...
Guy Meets Dream Girl at Bar, Gets Her Phone Number but She Intentionally Left Two Digits Blank
As cheesy as it might sound, love is probably the closest thing to magic that exists. Situations that would otherwise be "meh" or downright painful can feel like the greatest time of your life if you're in it with someone you're in love with. Waiting in line at the DMV with the person of your dreams is a heck of a lot better than being there alone, which is even better than being there with someone you're in a bad relationship with.
Man takes child's assigned seat and refuses to sit in his own assigned seat on an airplane
View out plane windowPhoto bySasha Freemind/UnsplashonUnsplash. ** This article is a work of nonfiction based on actual events as shared with me by a friend who experienced them firsthand; used with permission.
Famed Rapper Reportedly Missing
Famed rapper Theophilus London, who has had collaborations with the likes of Kanye "Ye" West, is reportedly missing, according to London's representatives. London, originally from Trinidad and Tobago, has reportedly not been heard from since July, with friends and family growing more concerned by the lack of communication. His family filed a missing persons report with the Los Angeles Police Department earlier this week, according to The Hollywood Reporter.
Toddlers 2 years, 5 months left by parents sleeping in a hotel room, mother loses children and husband in the same day
In a turn of events that swung from bad to worst, a mother of two is being charged with child endangerment. Dax Tejera, then an ABC News executive producer, and his wife Veronica left their two children aged 2 years and 5 months sleeping alone in their hotel room in New York. They went for dinner to a restaurant about a block and a half away.
Big Scarr’s Sister Says Gucci Mane’s $20,000 for Scarr’s Funeral Only Helped With Flowers and Obituaries
The drama surrounding how much Gucci Mane contributed to the funeral arraignments for his late artist Big Scarr continues to play out online. Now, Scarr's sister is claiming the $20,000 Guwop paid to the funeral home for the Memphis rapper's funeral was not sufficient. On Monday (Jan. 9), Big Scarr's...
Boosie Badazz Responds To Soulja Boy’s Gay Rapper Comments: ‘Can’t Let U Say That’
Boosie Badazz has taken Soulja Boy to task over his assertion that he is “one of the last straight rappers in the game” during a recent Instagram Live rant. On Thursday (December 29), the “Turn My Swag On” rapper seemingly fired a series of subliminal shots in NBA YoungBoy’s direction, reigniting their long-simmering beef. Although he didn’t name names, Soulja Boy went in on an unspecified rapper who paints his nails, labeling him and others like him “gay” while proclaiming to be “one of the last straight rappers in the game.”
Gunna Called Out By YSL Co-Founder Over RICO Plea Deal: 'You Crossed The Line'
Gunna has been called out by YSL co-founder Mondo for allegedly snitching as part of his plea deal in the YSL RICO case. Appearing on the latest episode of the Ugly Money Podcast with Murphy Lee, Mondo was asked what comes to mind when he hears certain words, with Gunna’s name being mentioned.
Rapper Big Scarr's Cause Of Death Revealed
A family member has come forward with details that led to his death.
Sha’Carri Richardson says she was removed from an American Airlines plane after arguing with a flight attendant
U.S. track and field star Sha’Carri Richardson claims she was removed from an American Airlines plane after she had an argument with a flight attendant. In a series of posts and stories on her official Instagram, the 22-year-old says that a male flight attendant asked her to get off a phone call, which she did before telling him that she didn't like his tone.
FedEx Driver Recorded Gassing on Porch - Video Blows Up the Internet
The video catches a FedEx driver loudly passing gas after petting a customer's cat. The Tik Tok video took no time to become a viral internet sensation. In a viral video clip, captured by a resident’s Ring doorbell camera, a FedEx delivery driver was captured bending over to pet the resident’s porch-dwelling cat and then passing a tremendously loud fart.
Sha'Carri Richardson records removal from plane: 'Tell me if I'll be wrong to pursue legal actions'
American track star Sha'Carri Richardson was recently removed from an American Airlines flight after an exchange with a flight attendant. If the situation sounds familiar, it's because free-agent wide reciever Odell Beckham Jr. was also removed from an American Airlines flight after an exchange with a flight attendant recently. Richardson...
Chrisean Rock Fights Multiple Women While Trying to Get Blueface in a Car to Leave With Him
Chrisean Rock reportedly got into a fight with multiple women hours after making her pregnancy announcement on social media over the weekend. On Sunday (Jan. 22), TMZ posted a video of Chrisean Rock in a physical altercation with multiple women while trying to get Blueface in a car to leave with him. In the clip, an eyewitness is filming the fight, which reportedly occurred near Blue's home. According to the media outlet, Chrisean dropped in unannounced at the Los Angeles rapper's home while he was having his 26th birthday party on Friday (Jan. 20) and tried to lure him away.
