Austin, TX

abc7amarillo.com

Daily snowfall records set in the Texas panhandle

AMARILLO, Texas (KVII) — A healthy dose of snow for much of the south Plains region fell Tuesday. Amarillo was on the low side for snowfall accumulation but still managed to record 2.8" of wet snow which was enough to set a daily snowfall record for Jan. 24 dating back to 1892!
AMARILLO, TX
abc7amarillo.com

Texas led country in new jobs in 2022 as state's unemployment rate fell below 4%

Texas led the country in new nonfarm jobs last year, according to a Tuesday report from the Bureau of Labor Statistics. The state’s employers added 650,100 nonfarm payroll jobs — a 5% jump — between December 2021 and December 2022, according to the report. This rise surpassed that of California and Florida, which added 621,400 and 440,000 jobs, respectively. In total, 13.7 million Texans were in nonfarm jobs at the end of 2022 compared to about 13 million at the end of 2021.
TEXAS STATE
abc7amarillo.com

Leaders nationwide struggle to combat rising homicide rates among juveniles

WASHINGTON (TND) — Homicide rates among juveniles are rising to alarming levels as kids are increasingly becoming both victims and perpetrators. Just a few weeks into the new year, at least ten children have been struck by bullets in the state of Maryland. In Washington D.C., a staggering 105 juveniles were shot in 2022 alone.
WASHINGTON, DC
abc7amarillo.com

Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick unveils committee assignments with only one Democratic chair

Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick on Monday announced Senate committee assignments, keeping his key lieutenants in leadership positions. And despite pressure from conservative GOP activists to ban members of the minority party from leading committees, Patrick reappointed Democrat John Whitmire to chair the Senate Criminal Justice Committee. In a statement, Patrick,...
TEXAS STATE
abc7amarillo.com

Oklahoma ICUs near capacity and losing beds

TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — Intensive care units across Oklahoma are nearing a breaking point. The number of available ICU beds is shrinking, as is the overall capacity. While the COVID-19 pandemic certainly made the problem worse, it wasn’t the source. Dr. George Monks, former president of the Oklahoma State Medical Association, said the state’s ICUs have been full for a long time.
TULSA, OK
abc7amarillo.com

FDA considering switching to annual COVID-19 vaccinations

AUSTIN, Texas — The way COVID-19 vaccines are administered could soon change. The U.S. Food and Drug Administration is meeting later this week to consider several different strategies. The FDA wants to look at a more simplified approach when it comes to COVID vaccinations. They feel the vaccine should...
AUSTIN, TX
abc7amarillo.com

Growing number of Virginia high schools delayed notifying students of national merit

WASHINGTON (TND) — A growing number of northern Virginia high schools delayed notifying students of their national merit recognition. Director of Community Engagement at Parents Defending Education Mailyn Salabarria joined The National Desk’s Scott Thuman Tuesday morning to discuss the situation. “The first response that we're hearing from...
VIRGINIA STATE
abc7amarillo.com

Major snow storm for Texas Panhandle and eastern New Mexico

AMARILLO, Texas (KVII) - Confidence is high on impactful snowfall starting Monday night lasting through the day on Tuesday for the south Plains region. NEW MEXICO: A Winter Storm Warning will be in effect for Quay, Curry, and Roosevelt county from 6 p.m. Monday lasting through noon Tuesday. Snow accumulations of 6 to 8 inches will be possible.
PANHANDLE, TX
abc7amarillo.com

Snow can help with healthy winter wheat crops

AMARILLO, Texas (KVII) — Snow can be an inconvenience for many in day-to-day activities but for ag producers and farmers snow plays a role in ensuring a healthy winter wheat crop. Just a couple of inches of wet snow can change the outlook amidst a drought. “In this business,...
abc7amarillo.com

Political analyst says Maryland education budget seeks 'to fix problems from COVID'

BALTIMORE (WBFF) — Gov. Wes Moore, D-Md., unveiled his first state budget on Friday, outlining how he plans to spend $63.1 billion during the next year. The spending plan does not include tax or fee increases, Moore said, but he does plan to dip into the $2 billion state surplus. The governor said he wants to use $500 million from the surplus to support the Blueprint for Maryland’s Future.
MARYLAND STATE

