An HOA can stop you from walking your dog before 7 AM; In Texas it can force you to sell your condoPete LakemanTexas State
Austin Rep. James Talarico presents a bill to give teachers a massive pay raise and make Texas top ten in teacher payJalyn SmootTexas State
Man Sentenced to Federal Prison For Falsifying Gambling WinningsTaxBuzzAustin, TX
Madonna Coming to Austin, TX in September, 2023Carol LennoxAustin, TX
Bill Miller BBQ has a secret menu. Have you tried any of these special items?Ash JurbergSan Antonio, TX
Daily snowfall records set in the Texas panhandle
AMARILLO, Texas (KVII) — A healthy dose of snow for much of the south Plains region fell Tuesday. Amarillo was on the low side for snowfall accumulation but still managed to record 2.8" of wet snow which was enough to set a daily snowfall record for Jan. 24 dating back to 1892!
Texas led country in new jobs in 2022 as state's unemployment rate fell below 4%
Texas led the country in new nonfarm jobs last year, according to a Tuesday report from the Bureau of Labor Statistics. The state’s employers added 650,100 nonfarm payroll jobs — a 5% jump — between December 2021 and December 2022, according to the report. This rise surpassed that of California and Florida, which added 621,400 and 440,000 jobs, respectively. In total, 13.7 million Texans were in nonfarm jobs at the end of 2022 compared to about 13 million at the end of 2021.
Leaders nationwide struggle to combat rising homicide rates among juveniles
WASHINGTON (TND) — Homicide rates among juveniles are rising to alarming levels as kids are increasingly becoming both victims and perpetrators. Just a few weeks into the new year, at least ten children have been struck by bullets in the state of Maryland. In Washington D.C., a staggering 105 juveniles were shot in 2022 alone.
Record-setting snow event slowing travel this morning in Texas panhandle
AMARILLO, Texas (KVII) - Our first winter storm of the season has arrived and is already causing slick travel conditions in New Mexico and the Texas panhandle. WINTER STORM WARNINGS AND WINTER WEATHER ADVISORIES will be in effect through the day Tuesday expiring from west to east. Snow rates are...
Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick unveils committee assignments with only one Democratic chair
Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick on Monday announced Senate committee assignments, keeping his key lieutenants in leadership positions. And despite pressure from conservative GOP activists to ban members of the minority party from leading committees, Patrick reappointed Democrat John Whitmire to chair the Senate Criminal Justice Committee. In a statement, Patrick,...
Oklahoma ICUs near capacity and losing beds
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — Intensive care units across Oklahoma are nearing a breaking point. The number of available ICU beds is shrinking, as is the overall capacity. While the COVID-19 pandemic certainly made the problem worse, it wasn’t the source. Dr. George Monks, former president of the Oklahoma State Medical Association, said the state’s ICUs have been full for a long time.
FDA considering switching to annual COVID-19 vaccinations
AUSTIN, Texas — The way COVID-19 vaccines are administered could soon change. The U.S. Food and Drug Administration is meeting later this week to consider several different strategies. The FDA wants to look at a more simplified approach when it comes to COVID vaccinations. They feel the vaccine should...
Winter Storm Warning: 4-8" snow possible for Amarillo, central Texas panhandle
UPDATE: The first snow started to fall in eastern New Mexico around 10 p.m. Amarillo and the central Texas Panhandle has been upgraded to a WINTER STORM WARNING. This is a major shift north from this morning. Weather computer models continue to zero in on the I-40 and Highway 60...
Growing number of Virginia high schools delayed notifying students of national merit
WASHINGTON (TND) — A growing number of northern Virginia high schools delayed notifying students of their national merit recognition. Director of Community Engagement at Parents Defending Education Mailyn Salabarria joined The National Desk’s Scott Thuman Tuesday morning to discuss the situation. “The first response that we're hearing from...
Major snow storm for Texas Panhandle and eastern New Mexico
AMARILLO, Texas (KVII) - Confidence is high on impactful snowfall starting Monday night lasting through the day on Tuesday for the south Plains region. NEW MEXICO: A Winter Storm Warning will be in effect for Quay, Curry, and Roosevelt county from 6 p.m. Monday lasting through noon Tuesday. Snow accumulations of 6 to 8 inches will be possible.
Mainers begin cleanup after inland communities hammered with foot of snow
PORTLAND, Maine (WGME) — While the coast of Maine saw wet, heavy snow from Monday’s storm, inland communities faced a foot of fluffy powder. People are working to dig themselves out, and those who did have to leave home found the roads slick and difficult to navigate safely.
Snow can help with healthy winter wheat crops
AMARILLO, Texas (KVII) — Snow can be an inconvenience for many in day-to-day activities but for ag producers and farmers snow plays a role in ensuring a healthy winter wheat crop. Just a couple of inches of wet snow can change the outlook amidst a drought. “In this business,...
Political analyst says Maryland education budget seeks 'to fix problems from COVID'
BALTIMORE (WBFF) — Gov. Wes Moore, D-Md., unveiled his first state budget on Friday, outlining how he plans to spend $63.1 billion during the next year. The spending plan does not include tax or fee increases, Moore said, but he does plan to dip into the $2 billion state surplus. The governor said he wants to use $500 million from the surplus to support the Blueprint for Maryland’s Future.
Weather Alert Day: Winter weather to cause travel issues Tuesday
AMARILLO, Texas (KVII) — 10 PM UPDATE: Models continue to shift the track of this system north. This puts more of the panhandles in the bullseye to see moderate to heavy snow. Our first winter storm of the season is on the way to the panhandles. It is forecast...
