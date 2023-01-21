16-year-old boy dies from injuries sustained in Tacoma shooting

A 16-year-old boy who was hurt in a Tacoma shooting on Sunday has died from his injuries, the Tacoma Police Department announced Friday.

The case is now being investigated as a homicide.

According to police, on Sunday, officers were called to the 4300 block of North Pearl Street for a report that a driver had crashed into a yard. The caller told police they thought the driver had been shot.

When officers arrived, they confirmed that the 16-year-old male driver had been shot. He was taken to an area hospital with life-threatening injuries.

On Friday, the teen died from his injuries.

Anyone with information on the incident is asked to call CrimeStoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS.

Tacoma Mayor Victoria Woodards issued the following statement about the teenager’s death on Friday:

The sorrow felt when a young life is cut short runs both deep and wide. My condolences go out to the victim’s family and loved ones, as well as the many others grieving across our entire community. This investigation is active and ongoing and, in the face of tragedy, we will not rest. My Council colleagues and I are working tirelessly with our local, regional and national partners on sensible solutions to address violent crime. This is a priority issue for us in Tacoma, and this is why we have made significant investments in community safety. In the area of youth and young adult violence reduction, the City contracts with 11 local agencies representing 19 programs. The City has increased its youth violence reduction budget by $870,086 in this biennium, which includes $400,000 in grant funding received from the Washington State Department of Commerce to specifically reduce gun violence. This funding supports our shared goal of disrupting cycles of violence before they occur.

