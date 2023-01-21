ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
16-year-old boy dies from injuries sustained in Tacoma shooting

By KIRO 7 News Staff
 4 days ago
A 16-year-old boy who was hurt in a Tacoma shooting on Sunday has died from his injuries, the Tacoma Police Department announced Friday.

The case is now being investigated as a homicide.

According to police, on Sunday, officers were called to the 4300 block of North Pearl Street for a report that a driver had crashed into a yard. The caller told police they thought the driver had been shot.

When officers arrived, they confirmed that the 16-year-old male driver had been shot. He was taken to an area hospital with life-threatening injuries.

On Friday, the teen died from his injuries.

Anyone with information on the incident is asked to call CrimeStoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS.

Tacoma Mayor Victoria Woodards issued the following statement about the teenager’s death on Friday:

The sorrow felt when a young life is cut short runs both deep and wide. My condolences go out to the victim’s family and loved ones, as well as the many others grieving across our entire community. This investigation is active and ongoing and, in the face of tragedy, we will not rest. My Council colleagues and I are working tirelessly with our local, regional and national partners on sensible solutions to address violent crime. This is a priority issue for us in Tacoma, and this is why we have made significant investments in community safety. In the area of youth and young adult violence reduction, the City contracts with 11 local agencies representing 19 programs. The City has increased its youth violence reduction budget by $870,086 in this biennium, which includes $400,000 in grant funding received from the Washington State Department of Commerce to specifically reduce gun violence. This funding supports our shared goal of disrupting cycles of violence before they occur.

baby d
4d ago

somebody out there knows who's going around shooting at anybody. and parents need to be held accountable if they are under 21. especially if they're still living at home.parents need to be searching their kids rooms and keeping an eye on their communications and who they hang out with.this is despicable.I'm sure somebody will like a reward. this young man was gone too soon.prayers for the family. 🙏💞

Tacoma Aroma
3d ago

Woodards=worthless! Just step aside and admit that you are not qualified to run a city. If you truly cared about our residents you would leave office. Just because you got the job doesn’t mean you’re going to be great at it.

Ktee
4d ago

This incident should never have happened. My heart and prayers for strength go out to his family and friends. RIP young man.

