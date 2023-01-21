ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

The 6-year-old Virginia student who shot his teacher wanted to light another teacher on fire and watch her die

The 6-year-old who shot his teacher allegedly wrote a note to another teacher saying he wanted to light her on fire and watch her die. The boy's wish for that teacher was not carried out. However, his first-grade teacher Abigail Zwerner at Richneck Elementary School in Newport News, Virginia was shot in the chest for no apparent reason with a 9mm Taurus handgun on January 6, 2023.
Missing Teacher Allegedly Fed to Crocodiles by Boyfriend

Three months ago, an Australian music teacher disappeared without a trace in Africa. After an extensive search and investigation, it’s been revealed that he was allegedly poisoned and thrown into a river teeming with crocodiles in the Republic of the Congo. Mark Ciavarella, a 57-year-old English and music teacher,...
#ZkiraKemp: Texas Woman’s Death Compared To Shanquella Robinson After Conflicting Reports By Friends, Police And Autopsy

Once again, we have a case involving the mysterious death of a Black woman and the lack of reliable information as to exactly what happened. This time, it’s a devastating story out of Texas where a mourning mother says she received conflicting information about the death of her daughter who went on a road trip with friends and was the only one who didn’t return home. (Sound familiar?)
Walmart shooting victim's mom: Gunman threatened daughter

The mother of a Walmart employee who was shot and wounded by a former co-worker inside a Walmart store in Indiana says the gunman had repeatedly threatened to kill her daughter.Jenny Couch told WFIE-TV that her daughter, 28-year-old Amber Cook, was targeted by Ronald Ray Mosley II because he was in love with her boyfriend. When the boyfriend told Mosley that he wasn’t interested in him romantically, Mosley became angry with Cook and threatened to kill her, she said.“He kept sending my daughter messages, anonymous, everything. He kept calling her, telling her that he was going to kill her,...
YSL Rapper Yak Gotti’s Mother Arrested After Allegedly Sneaking Tobacco In Court

The mother of YSL rapper Yak Gotti, legal name Deamonte Kendrick, was arrested on Wednesday (Jan 18) after allegedly smuggling tobacco products into the courtroom. WSB-TV reported Latasha Kendrick was taken into custody at the Fulton County Jail on one count of criminal attempt to commit a misdemeanor.More from VIBE.comLil Baby Offers Update On Young Thug Amid RICO ChargesYoung Thug Allegedly Handed Percocet Pill In CourtFunk Flex Unbans Tekashi 6ix9ine Since Everyone Is A Snitch Nowadays According to the news outlet, Kendrick claims not to have known the rolling papers and tobacco products were hidden in a bag of clothing she intended to...
Physician Convicted on PPP Loan Fraud, COVID Relief Charges

A federal jury recently convicted a Colorado physician for fraudulently receiving around $250,000 from two separate Covid-19 relief programs. Physician Convicted on PPP Loan Fraud, COVID Relief Charges. Court documents at the trial of Dr. Francis F. Joseph, 57, showed that he applied for and received the government funds from...
Young Thug Caught With Drugs While In Court: Camp Says Rapper 'Didn't Know'

It looks like the high-profile RICO YSL Trial of Young Thug is getting more and more complicated. During a jury selection hearing last Jan. 20, 2023, Young Thug, while in court, was accused of dealing drugs in the middle of the session. WSBTV's Mark Winne obtained exclusive surveillance footage showing...

