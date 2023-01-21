Read full article on original website
SFGate
‘A Thousand And One’ Review: Teyana Taylor Electrifies a Graceful Tale of Us-Against-the-World Motherhood
One of the many things that sets “A Thousand and One” apart from other, similarly tough-minded stories of urban struggle, poverty and marginalization can be felt practically from the start, as director A.V. Rockwell introduces Inez (R’n’B performer and choreographer Teyana Taylor) walking the pavement along a painted brick wall in early-’90s Harlem. The way composer Gary Gunn’s symphonic music swells and swirls on the soundtrack, and the way the camera gazes up at her from below as it tracks her purposeful stride, give this ordinary woman, whom we already know has only recently been released from Rikers Island, a heroic kind of dignity.
Ballet Documentary ‘Call Me Dancer’ Sets World Premiere, Sales Agents – Global Bulletin (EXCLUSIVE)
FESTIVALS Leslie Shampaine and Pip Gilmour‘s feature documentary “Call Me Dancer” will have its world premiere at the Santa Barbara International Film Festival, in competition for best documentary, on Feb. 9, followed by its New York premiere at the Dance on Camera Film Festival at the Lincoln Center on Feb. 10. The film follows Manish Chauhan, a young and talented street dancer from Mumbai who struggles against his parents’ insistence that he follow a traditional path.When he accidentally walks into an inner-city dance school and encounters curmudgeonly 70-year-old Israeli ballet master Yehuda Maor, a hunger develops within him and he is...
Prince Harry reveals disturbing reason behind absence of Meghan's 'traumatized' rescue dog
Meghan Markle had to leave her beloved rescue dog, Bogart, in Canada when she first moved to the UK to marry Prince Harry
TODAY.com
Danny Trejo is ‘overwhelmed’ by ancestry discovery that ‘could’ve changed’ his life
Actor Danny Trejo grew up without a mother for most of his childhood, so he never knew much about her side of the family. And what he knew of his father's side of the family didn't give him much hope for his future. So when the actor made a surprising...
SFGate
Ethan Hawke Directing Maya Hawke, Laura Linney, Steve Zahn, Cooper Hoffman, Alessandro Nivola and More in ‘Wildcat’(EXCLUSIVE)
Ethan Hawke has started production on “Wildcat,” a look at the life of Flannery O’Connor that stars Maya Hawke as the Southern writer. He’s assembled an ensemble of heavy hitters that also includes Oscar-nominee Laura Linney (“You Can Count on Me”), Philip Ettinger (“First Reformed”), Rafael Casal (“Blindspotting”), Steve Zahn (“White Lotus”), Cooper Hoffman (“Licorice Pizza”), Willa Fitzgerald (“Reacher”), Alessandro Nivola (“The Many Saints of Newark”) and Vincent D’Onofrio (“Law & Order: Criminal Intent”).
SFGate
‘The Last of Us’ Scores HBO’s Largest-Ever Viewership Growth for a Drama From Premiere to Episode 2
According to measurements by Nielsen combined with first-party data from Warner Bros. Discovery, Episode 2 brought in 5.7 million viewers across linear airings on HBO and streams on HBO Max. That marks a 22% increase from last week’s record-breaking 4.7 million, a number that Warner Bros. Discovery later reported had already jumped to 10 million after two days of availability.
Amazing Grace Adams by Fran Littlewood review – hell hath no fury
Menopause has gone mainstream. From Davina McCall’s taboo-busting documentaries to Kirsten Miller’s thriller The Change, the code of silence is finally being broken. The topic is – dare I say it – hot. So hot that, last June, HarperCollins announced it was “actively looking” for stories that reflected women’s experiences and portrayed “menopausal women as smart, funny, powerful characters who are liberated, walk tall and fight back”.
Rock band sells out San Francisco's Grace Cathedral, covers David Bowie
Hundreds of fans gathered on the cathedral labyrinth.
SFGate
David Crosby, Remembered by Jason Isbell and Amanda Shires: ‘He Was Proud of the Person That He Had Become in His Old Age’
They first joined up with Crosby on stage and in song at the Newport Folk in 2018, and Crosby’s last public performance was singing “Ohio” with Isbell at a Santa Barbara gig in 2022. In-between, the legend sang harmony on Isbell’s 2020 “Reunions” album, on top of many more private moments of bonding. The two musicians shared their impressions of their friend with Variety.
SFGate
Lady Gaga, Rihanna and Taylor Swift Nominated for Guild of Music Supervisors Awards
Lady Gaga, Rihanna and Taylor Swift are among the artists nominated at the 13th annual Guild of Music Supervisors Awards, which recognize the craft of music supervision in film, television, games, advertising and trailers. All three were recognized in the best song category. “Elvis” and “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever” tied...
