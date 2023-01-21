ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Why are League pros picking Jhin support? A look into the new-age utility meta

The kickoff for League of Legends’ 13th season has brought a ton of big changes to the meta compared to the preseason. Players have seen the resurgence of champions like Ryze who had previously been far out of the meta, and new crit-based build paths for marksmen like Ezreal that were unheard of just a couple of months ago. While casual and more serious solo queue ladder players have done a fair bit of exploration of the 13.1 meta, it’s the professional teams across the world who really set the precedent for the current game state. With the juggernaut and Ardent Crescent metas of Worlds tournaments past or the enchanter top laner bounty chase playstyle from a season ago, professional teams seem to find some of the wackiest strategies and this patch is no different.
Only 2 champions had a 100 percent pick-ban rate during first week of 2023 LEC Winter Split

The competitive League of Legends meta has already started to take shape after one week of play, and in Europe, some champions have taken over as the priority picks in the league. For example, there are only two champions that maintained a full 100 percent draft presence over the three game days that opened up the 2023 LEC Winter Split: Lucian and Ryze.
Sett player showcases why building Lethality sometimes works in League

Above all else, Sett is a juggernaut. He should normally build fighter items to be the strong frontline every team needs. But League of Legends players love breaking the rules and finding new builds that are fun, just like this Sett player who showcased why building Lethality on the champion works.
Why YSKM will be the next great League of Legends star

After only playing two series, a new rookie has already made a name for himself in the 2023 LPL Spring Split. YSKM has taken the Chinese league by storm, becoming one of the most hyped League of Legends players of the new year. The rookie top laner has already showcased sensational plays and exceptional mechanics, solo killing veteran top laners like RNG’s Breathe, who is considered one of the best in his role.
All Elementalist Lux element combinations in League of Legends

While there are over 150 champions in League of Legends, some champions are more popular than others, like Lux, the Lady of Luminosity, a moderately difficult mage from Demacia. In saying that, she is beginner friendly, as her kit is easy to understand, and her combos are straightforward, making her...
How will the Overwatch 2 Jan. 24 updates affect Sojourn’s Railgun?

One of Overwatch 2‘s most heavily powered DPS characters in Sojourn is finally getting what many consider to be an overdue nerf to her very powerful Railgun, as part of the Jan. 24 patch. As part of the update, the energy gain on Sojourn’s Railgun has been nerfed, as...
How to get your League of Legends Mastery Chart

League of Legends has been one of the largest online video games in the world ever since its release over 13 years ago. Some users have been playing since launch, while others have joined along the title’s historic ride. But regardless of when you joined, every player has wanted to see how much time they’ve put into each of League‘s vast arsenal of Champions at some point or another.
VCT team skins are reportedly coming but may not be what fans expect

VALORANT Champions Tour partnered teams will be receiving weapon skins but they’ll most likely be variant based, according to well-known data miner ValorLeaks. ValorLeaks claims that partnered team skins are in fact coming. There was talk of team skins back when the league was first revealed by Riot Games last year. Since then, there has been no official confirmation from Riot but leaks suggest they are going to be included. Other major esports like Call of Duty, Halo, and Overwatch all include team-based skins for the orgs or franchises that are signed as the “main” or “partnered” teams for the respective titles.
Riot confirms Team Deathmatch is coming to VALORANT

A new game mode is coming to VALORANT later this year, Riot Games announced today. In the latest dev diaries YouTube video for 2023, VALORANT executive producer Anna Donlon said that Riot’s take on Team Deathmatch will be coming to the game. No details on the game mode were released in the video, but we can make some guesses on how it’ll pan out.
One unconventional League champ is losing nonstop in the LCK and LPL—but pros can’t stop picking it

One League of Legends champion has started to become popular in the LPL and LCK but has yet to produce results. Heimerdinger was picked in the support position 12 times in total in the first weeks of the 2023 LPL and LCK Spring Splits, according to a League stat site Oracle’s Elixir. Despite being picked six times in each league, he’s only managed to muster three wins.
Aurelion Sol’s arrival on League PBE delayed due to ‘tech issues’

League of Legends’ own Star Forger will land on the Public Beta Environment (PBE) client later than players expected. After announcing Aurelion Sol’s new kit just a couple of weeks ago, Riot Games is now delaying his arrival on the PBE due to some unspecified technical issues. Rob...
Here are the early Modern Warfare 2 and Warzone 2 season 2 patch notes

For Call of Duty players, it feels like it’s been forever since the last substantial update to Modern Warfare 2 and Warzone 2. Season one of both games began in November with the launch of Warzone 2, and both titles got some new content as part of the Season One Reloaded update in December. But as seasons in CoD are usually around two months long, this one feels longer for a reason: because it is.

