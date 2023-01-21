Read full article on original website
A new PlayStation 5 model to hit markets later this year, though not in the way you might think
It feels like every other year a new console generation or version of an already existing console makes its way onto the market. PlayStation’s version of this console reimagining usually comes in the form of the “Slim” or the Pro. However, there seems to be a slim...
These custom-made trading cards featuring Pokémon as Overwatch 2 heroes are the coolest and cutest thing you’ll see all week
The gaming community is full of some incredibly talented artists, and it’s always a treat when two different IPs cross over to create something entirely new and awesome. It’s happened again. A Reddit user by the name of Kqthryn recently posted a unique Pokémon card haul on the...
Breaking up the band: Overwatch 2 devs are working on nerfing one of game’s most OP duos
Sojourn has been one of the most divisive heroes in Overwatch 2. If you play Sojourn, the last thing you want is your best character to be nerfed to oblivion, but if you’re playing against her, you will have a rough game. This, paired with a pocket Mercy—who keeps...
Kiriko’s healing got nerfed in Overwatch 2’s latest patch, but how much does it really change?
Overwatch 2 has just seen one of the biggest changes in the meta yet, and a few of the heavy hitters have been shoved off their pedestals. Heroes like Roadhog, Orisa, Sojourn, and Kiriko were the focus of the update, and some changes have been more impactful than others. Kiriko’s...
Why are League pros picking Jhin support? A look into the new-age utility meta
The kickoff for League of Legends’ 13th season has brought a ton of big changes to the meta compared to the preseason. Players have seen the resurgence of champions like Ryze who had previously been far out of the meta, and new crit-based build paths for marksmen like Ezreal that were unheard of just a couple of months ago. While casual and more serious solo queue ladder players have done a fair bit of exploration of the 13.1 meta, it’s the professional teams across the world who really set the precedent for the current game state. With the juggernaut and Ardent Crescent metas of Worlds tournaments past or the enchanter top laner bounty chase playstyle from a season ago, professional teams seem to find some of the wackiest strategies and this patch is no different.
Only 2 champions had a 100 percent pick-ban rate during first week of 2023 LEC Winter Split
The competitive League of Legends meta has already started to take shape after one week of play, and in Europe, some champions have taken over as the priority picks in the league. For example, there are only two champions that maintained a full 100 percent draft presence over the three game days that opened up the 2023 LEC Winter Split: Lucian and Ryze.
Sett player showcases why building Lethality sometimes works in League
Above all else, Sett is a juggernaut. He should normally build fighter items to be the strong frontline every team needs. But League of Legends players love breaking the rules and finding new builds that are fun, just like this Sett player who showcased why building Lethality on the champion works.
Overwatch fan gives Symmetra’s base skin a touch-up and it changes the character feeling entirely
When the Overwatch 2 community isn’t complaining about the Sojourn and Mercy combo, they can be incredibly creative—particularly when it comes to creating new skins and cosmetics for their favorite heroes. One Overwatch 2 player brought their latest Symmetra idea to the table on Jan. 23, and a...
Nisha’s absurd pub win rate proves he’s the most in-form Dota 2 pro right now
Michał “Nisha” Jankowski is, without a doubt, the most in-form pro Dota 2 player right now. The carry-turned-mid lane star had an excellent run with Team Secret between 2018 and 2022, but he’s been on another level since signing with Team Liquid after TI11. Not only...
Overwatch 2’s lead hero designer justifies Roadhog and Sojourn nerfs, teases season 3 changes
The Overwatch 2 community has been impatiently waiting for meaningful changes to a few of the game’s most oppressive heroes, like Roadhog and Sojourn, since season two began on Dec. 6. Thankfully, the balance team released a patch today that tackles some of the community’s biggest gripes. To...
Why YSKM will be the next great League of Legends star
After only playing two series, a new rookie has already made a name for himself in the 2023 LPL Spring Split. YSKM has taken the Chinese league by storm, becoming one of the most hyped League of Legends players of the new year. The rookie top laner has already showcased sensational plays and exceptional mechanics, solo killing veteran top laners like RNG’s Breathe, who is considered one of the best in his role.
All Elementalist Lux element combinations in League of Legends
While there are over 150 champions in League of Legends, some champions are more popular than others, like Lux, the Lady of Luminosity, a moderately difficult mage from Demacia. In saying that, she is beginner friendly, as her kit is easy to understand, and her combos are straightforward, making her...
How will the Overwatch 2 Jan. 24 updates affect Sojourn’s Railgun?
One of Overwatch 2‘s most heavily powered DPS characters in Sojourn is finally getting what many consider to be an overdue nerf to her very powerful Railgun, as part of the Jan. 24 patch. As part of the update, the energy gain on Sojourn’s Railgun has been nerfed, as...
How to get your League of Legends Mastery Chart
League of Legends has been one of the largest online video games in the world ever since its release over 13 years ago. Some users have been playing since launch, while others have joined along the title’s historic ride. But regardless of when you joined, every player has wanted to see how much time they’ve put into each of League‘s vast arsenal of Champions at some point or another.
VCT team skins are reportedly coming but may not be what fans expect
VALORANT Champions Tour partnered teams will be receiving weapon skins but they’ll most likely be variant based, according to well-known data miner ValorLeaks. ValorLeaks claims that partnered team skins are in fact coming. There was talk of team skins back when the league was first revealed by Riot Games last year. Since then, there has been no official confirmation from Riot but leaks suggest they are going to be included. Other major esports like Call of Duty, Halo, and Overwatch all include team-based skins for the orgs or franchises that are signed as the “main” or “partnered” teams for the respective titles.
Riot confirms Team Deathmatch is coming to VALORANT
A new game mode is coming to VALORANT later this year, Riot Games announced today. In the latest dev diaries YouTube video for 2023, VALORANT executive producer Anna Donlon said that Riot’s take on Team Deathmatch will be coming to the game. No details on the game mode were released in the video, but we can make some guesses on how it’ll pan out.
One unconventional League champ is losing nonstop in the LCK and LPL—but pros can’t stop picking it
One League of Legends champion has started to become popular in the LPL and LCK but has yet to produce results. Heimerdinger was picked in the support position 12 times in total in the first weeks of the 2023 LPL and LCK Spring Splits, according to a League stat site Oracle’s Elixir. Despite being picked six times in each league, he’s only managed to muster three wins.
Aurelion Sol’s arrival on League PBE delayed due to ‘tech issues’
League of Legends’ own Star Forger will land on the Public Beta Environment (PBE) client later than players expected. After announcing Aurelion Sol’s new kit just a couple of weeks ago, Riot Games is now delaying his arrival on the PBE due to some unspecified technical issues. Rob...
Here are the early Modern Warfare 2 and Warzone 2 season 2 patch notes
For Call of Duty players, it feels like it’s been forever since the last substantial update to Modern Warfare 2 and Warzone 2. Season one of both games began in November with the launch of Warzone 2, and both titles got some new content as part of the Season One Reloaded update in December. But as seasons in CoD are usually around two months long, this one feels longer for a reason: because it is.
League fan remakes maligned Brink of Infinity cinematic as poorly as possible, and some players like it better
Many League of Legends fans didn’t like the Brink of Infinity cinematic, which was released as a celebration of the launch of the 2023 ranked season earlier this month. Now one fan has made a cheap remake of the cinematic, and it’s already getting praise from players. Like...
