California in Shock After Two Consecutive Mass Shootings Leave Multiple DeadVirgil "The Web Designer" GriffinCalifornia State
Updated List of Permanent Macy’s Location Closures For 2023Joel EisenbergGaithersburg, MD
NWS predicts rough Wednesday morning travel after "impactful snow storm" Tuesday evening.Sherif SaadDenver, CO
Complete List of Multiple Big Lots! Permanent Closings For JanuaryJoel EisenbergDenver, CO
Major retail chain expected to close multiple stores in ColoradoKristen WaltersColorado State
Two suspects wanted following robberies in Loveland, police say
Police in Loveland are seeking the public’s help to find two men suspected in multiple robberies Monday. The suspects then reportedly left the crime scenes in a a stolen 2012 Maroon Kia Optima
1310kfka.com
Man shot, killed in Loveland identified; shooters still on the lam
A man who was killed in a shooting at a Loveland apartment complex has been identified. The coronoer said he is 18-year-old Nasier Graham. Graham was shot multiple times by two men who pulled up the Brookstone Apartment Homes on First Street Friday night in a white Dodge Ram pick-up truck. A 16-year-old boy was also hurt in the shooting. Police said the pick-up truck in question was 2009 to 2014 model with four doors, a black bed liner and tinted windows. Police believe a third suspect was also involved. All three suspects remain on the lam. A $2,000 reward is being offered for information on the case.
Explosive materials, guns recovered from burglaries
A man accused of several burglaries has been arrested after police tracked him to an apartment in the Denver metro area, the Larimer County Sheriff's Office said.
Westminster police launch investigation into arrests captured on video
WESTMINSTER, Colo. — The Westminster Police Department (WPD) said Tuesday it will not seek a felony charge against a woman who was arrested after a fight outside a Party City this weekend, and the department is launching an internal investigation into the arrest after a video surfaced on TikTok.
Former Fort Collins officer pleads guilty to assault, gets deferred sentence
FORT COLLINS, Colo. — A former Fort Collins Police officer pleaded guilty to a misdemeanor assault charge in connection to a reported domestic violence incident in May. The department said it was made aware of an incident involving Valeri Pedraza, 41, around 11:20 p.m. on May 29. She was...
1310kfka.com
Larimer Co. serial burglar arrested
A serial burglar, who hit several properties in Larimer County, has been arrested. Deputies said 43-year-old Ryan Harmon burglarized at least 10 homes in the Crystal Mountain area between September and December of last year. Harmon, who had been living out of a tent in an unincorporated part of Larimer County, was first arrested by Broomfield police on January 13 after investigators said they found stolen property, two guns and explosive materials inside a Denver metro apartment linked to Harmon. Harmon also had five existing warrants out for his arrest on charges of theft, trespassing, drug possession, criminal mischief and traffic offenses.
Hardware store owner disturbed by rise in recent "blatant" shoplifting crimes
Colorado business owners have always had to factor the potential for theft into the budget. Even if it's rare, shoplifting has been documented as early as the 1700s and 1800s, and much like today for many lifters it becomes a business. The only problem now? Business is booming. According to the 2022 National Retail Security Survey, eight in 10 retailers report increased incidents of violence and aggression in the past year "It's a daily occurrence. Even depending on how long you guys are here, somebody is stealing right now," said Todd Erwin, owner of Green Mountain Ace Hardware in...
county17.com
One dead, teen driver and passenger injured in rollover on icy I-25
CHUGWATER, Wyo. — A 15-year-old juvenile was the driver in a single-vehicle rollover that killed one passenger and injured another on Interstate 25 north of Chugwater on Saturday, according to a Wyoming Highway Patrol release. A 49-year-old Laporte, Colorado resident, identified as Adam Mitchell, was not wearing a seatbelt and succumbed to his injuries at the crash scene, Highway Patrol said.
1310kfka.com
3 suspects wanted in fatal Loveland shooting
Three suspects are on the lam in connection with a shooting that left one man dead and a teen hurt in Loveland. Police said a trio rolled up to the Brookstone Apartment Homes on the 2500 block of East 1st Street Friday night and fired at least 10 shots. An 18-year-old man was killed, and a 16-year-old was hurt; he teen remains hospitalized in stable condition. Police are asking for the public’s help in searching for a white Dodge ram pick-up truck with tinted windows.
Family searches for witnesses to crash that left man in a coma
DENVER — For the drivers who speed by, the intersection of Speer and Bannock in Denver is just another stoplight, but for Bex Paz, it’s the spot her brother’s life changed forever. "I would do anything for my brother," Paz said. "He had so many injuries. So...
Colorado man arrested in Nebraska for possession of a deadly weapon, drugs
SCOTTSBLUFF, Neb. — A Colorado man was arrested by the Nebraska State Patrol (NSP) after troopers found him to be in possession of a rifle, several firearm components and drug paraphernalia, according to NSP. Micah Cameron, 38, of Highlands Ranch, was in his Toyota van, which was parked on...
18-year-old killed in Loveland shooting
LOVELAND, Colo. — An 18-year-old is dead and a 16-year-old is injured after a shooting at an apartment complex in Loveland Friday night. The Loveland Police Department said the shooting happened around 10:15 p.m. at Brookstone Apartment Homes on First Street. Police said a Dodge Ram pickup truck pulled...
Aurora police chief says he followed a driver who sideswiped him
AURORA, Colo. — Aurora's interim police chief, Art Acevedo, said Monday on Twitter that a person suspected of drunken driving sideswiped his vehicle and that he followed the driver until other officers arrived and "handled" the situation. It happened about 5:30 pm. Sunday in the area of Peoria Street...
Loveland police arrest 21-year-old suspect in Lutheran church arson
Loveland police on Sunday arrested a 21-year-old man for allegedly starting a fire inside a Lutheran church. Firefighters had quickly extinguished the Jan. 19 fire at the Abiding Love Lutheran Church, which sustained minimal damage. Police identified the suspect as Darion R. Sexton, who faces first-degree arson charges, the Loveland police said in a news release. ...
Police searching for I-25 hit-and-run driver, vehicle
Police are searching for a vehicle involved in a hit-and-run on Interstate 25 that caused serious injuries on Jan. 21.
Aurora police chief’s car hit by wrong-way DUI driver
The Aurora police chief was sideswiped by a DUI driver while in a city vehicle Sunday night.
Details emerge after shooting in Lakewood leaves 18-year-old dead
One person is dead and another is hurt in Loveland after a possible carjacking and shooting. Police say just after 10:15 p.m. Friday night at least three people driving a white Dodge Ram 1500 pulled into the complex on 1st street. Two men jumped out and fired into a parked car hitting an 18-year-old sitting inside. The two men then carjacked that vehicle and attempted a getaway but they slid on some ice and wrecked into another parked car with someone in it. They got into an argument with the 16-year-old and shot him. The teen was able to run...
1,000 fentanyl pills, pound of meth found during traffic stop
Police discovered more than they expected after stopping a car for expired tags Monday night.
1 killed in crash near University of Denver campus
DENVER — One person died in a two-vehicle crash early Sunday in the University neighborhood, according to the Denver Police Department. The crash happened at 1:54 a.m. at South University Boulevard and Buchtel Boulevard South, at the northeast corner of the University of Denver campus, said a Denver Police spokesman.
Pedestrian killed in crash, Lakeside police say
The Lakeside Police Department are investigating a fatal pedestrian crash Saturday night at 45th Street and Sheridan Boulevard.
Comments / 0