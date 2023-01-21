Read full article on original website
WKTV
Rotary Club of Utica helps build beds for local children in need
UTICA, N.Y. – The Rotary Club of Utica raised more than $3,000 for Sleep in Heavenly Peace, an organization that helps build beds for local children in need. The Rotary held a “Not So Silent Night” auction to raise the money, which went toward bed-making materials, pillows and bedding.
WKTV
City of Utica taking public comments on Restore New York grant applications
UTICA, N.Y. – The City of Utica held a public hearing Tuesday afternoon to get input from the community regarding its plan to apply for Restore New York Communities Initiative grants for a few local development projects. The City plans to request up to $10 million to rehabilitate the...
WKTV
Utica/Oneida NAACP to host program celebrating Black History Month
UTICA, N.Y. -- The Utica/Oneida County Branch NAACP will be hosting its annual program, hosted by the History Center, in celebration of Black History Month. The program will feature presentations by History Center award winner, Robbie Dancy, NAACP Poet, Laureate Tinashe Manguwa and performances by the Metrolites and Utica Royalties with Hawa Peters. The event will also feature presentations on Black History Moments from the Utica College Young Scholars, Mohawk Valley Junior Frontiers and Rebuilding the Village. Members of the NAACP will be in attendance to share information as well.
WKTV
Giotto Enterprises and First Choice Staffing to hold hiring event
ORISKANY, N.Y. -- Giotto Enterprises together with First Choice Staffing, will be having a hiring event on Wednesday at 161 Clear Road, Oriskany. The companies will offer competitive wages, benefit packages and on-the-job, paid training. There are full-time, part-time, flex-hour and internship opportunities available. Seven companies make up Giotto Enterprises...
WKTV
Unique Mindfulness event to take place on Feb. 11
UTICA, N.Y. -- An event called Unique Mindfulness will be held on Feb. 11 at 171 Events in Utica. The event will start with herbal-infused tonics and elixirs, designed to liven the senses. After that there will be a fine-dining experience where guests will be guided through each dish, all of which have been made to activate the body's seven chakras.
WKTV
21 Utica businesses awarded DRI funding for renovations, upgrades
UTICA, N.Y. – The City of Utica awarded $535,000 to 21 downtown businesses through the Small Business Assistance Fund, which was established using money from the Downtown Revitalization Initiative. The businesses will use the money for renovations and upgrades. Here are the recipients:. Location: 165 Genesee St. Project: Enhance...
WKTV
Aqua Vino holds ribbon cutting, officially opening for business
NEW HARTFORD, N.Y. -- After much community anticipation, Aqua Vino held its grand opening Monday morning at its new location, on Clinton Street in New Hartford. The Utica Chamber of Commerce, Assemblywoman Buttenschon and the Town Supervisor, among others joined the Esche family for a special ribbon cutting. "I wish...
WKTV
'Sweetheart Skate' in Rome for Valentines Day
ROME, N.Y. -- A 'Sweetheart Skate' event will be held just in time for Valentine's Day, on Feb. 12 in Rome. There will be much to do at the event including a special valentine's station, pizza from Big Jays, concessions, candy and prizes. The event is a fun, unique, easy and inexpensive way to celebrate love this Valentines Day!
WKTV
Unemployment rates up from November to December across the Mohawk Valley
Unemployment rates were up across the Mohawk Valley at the end of 2022, with Oneida, Herkimer and Otsego counties each seeing an uptick. Here are the rates in each county from November to December:. Oneida County. December: 3.1%. November: 2.9%. Herkimer County. December: 3.8%. November: 3.3%. Otsego County. December: 3.2%
WKTV
Chicken Wire Empire to perform at Munson-Williams
UTICA, N.Y. -- Chicken Wire Empire, a Wisconsin jamgrass band, will perform on Feb. 4 at Utica's Munson-Williams-Proctor Arts Institute. The band performs high-energy acoustic music and has played a tour of Germany, Austria and Switzerland. They have also recorded an album called 'Fresh Pickles' which was released last February.
WKTV
Registration open for snowshoe races in Little Falls
LITTLE FALLS, N.Y. -- The MV Golf and Event Center will be hosting its first winter festival, 'Freeze Fest & Snowshoe Race' on Feb. 11. Individuals will be able to race either a 5K, 10K or 15K along the golf course. Racers and spectators can both part in the event. Those who don't want to race can still enjoy activities. Live music will be offered and played throughout the day. There will also be bonfires, outdoor/indoor bars, food, cornhole and an ice golf contest.
WKTV
Utica man sentenced for robbing $6,700 from KeyBank branch in 2019
UTICA, N.Y. – A Utica man was sentenced to more than three years in federal prison on Tuesday for robbing a KeyBank in 2019. According to the U.S. Department of Justice, 56-year-old William Maybank admitted to robbing about $6,700 from a Utica branch of KeyBank in August of 2019.
WKTV
School district files motions to dismiss in case of Frankfort man who hid camera in staff bathroom
COLONIE, N.Y. – The South Colonie Central School District has filed motions to dismiss 17 lawsuits filed by employees after a Frankfort man put a camera in a staff bathroom at Sand Creek Middle School. Patrick Morgan, 58, pleaded guilty to unlawful surveillance in early November 2022, admitting to...
WKTV
Richfield Springs issues parking restrictions
RICHFIELD SPRINGS, N.Y. -- The Village of Richfield Springs has issued parking restrictions in the event of snow. If three inches of snow has fallen, parking tickets will be issued to anyone parked on the village streets.
WKTV
Active week ahead
Last night's nor'easter was an overachiever across our area, turning north and west and bringing the heaviest bands into Central New York. Many areas east of Utica picked up 8-12" of snowfall. The jet stream is now lined up right along the Atlantic Coast, which is a highly favorable weather pattern for more winter storms. The next one arrives on Wednesday.
WKTV
Snow continues with heaviest falling in Otsego County
Morning: Snow showers. Low 30s. Afternoon: Lingering showers and slick roads. High 33. Tonight: Snow ends. Cloudy. Low 25. Tomorrow: Lake effect snow. High 34. Low 21. Snow showers still falling this morning especially south and east of Utica. The heaviest of snow will continue to fall into Otsego county up towards eastern Herkimer county. This is due to a low pressure system off the coast, so the snow is heavier and wetter than lake effect and could cause some very hazardous conditions on unplowed roads. Lingering showers continue into the afternoon with the snow ending tonight.
WKTV
Madison County man sentenced in double-fatal crash
WAMPSVILLE, N.Y. – A Madison County man pleaded guilty to manslaughter charges last week after he was involved in a crash that killed two women. Madison County District Attorney William Gabor says on July 20, 2022, 36-year-old Justin Haines was driving 90 to 100 miles per hour on Route 92 while under the influence of methamphetamine, amphetamine and THC. Haines passed several vehicles on the wrong side of the road before finally losing control near the intersection with West Lake Road, crashing into another vehicle.
WKTV
Snow arriving tonight
Sunday Morning: Mostly cloudy. Upper 20s. Sunday Afternoon: Mostly cloudy. Lower 30s. Sunday Night: Widespread snow. Lower 30s. Monday: Tricky travel possible AM. Lingering light snow. Lower 30s. If you area heading anywhere this morning or early this afternoon, you won't have any issues with travel. Start times for snow are on the image below. Now, due to warmer surface temperatures, snow in the western part of the Mohawk Valley could briefly start as rain. This weekend, we were keeping an eye on two scenarios that play a key role in higher-end snowfall totals: the location of the heaviest snow band. Last night, the heaviest snow looked to be split, either over Otsego County, or further south of the Catskills. We bumped up the higher end totals for higher elevations in Otsego County due to this potential banding which was trending northward as of this morning. The reason why this snow arriving has advisories with it is not mainly due to the snow totals, but the type of snow. Keep in mind, temperatures will barely be above freezing throughout this event, so snow is likely to be wet and heavy. (A reminder when we mention snowfall as "heavy", we are describing the characteristics of the snow, not the amount of snow). This could cause tricky travel for Monday morning, especially in Otsego County. Lastly, this will be an elevation based snow event, so valleys will see less snow than the hilltops.
WKTV
Gofundme set up for Rome victim of hit and run, driver charged with DWI
ROME, NY (WKTV) - A fundraising page has been set up for a Rome man who was injured in a hit and run in December. According to the Gofundme page, Scott Tulley, 52, of Rome sustained serious injuries when he was the victim of a hit and run. The driver,...
