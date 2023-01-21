Wes Moore proposes historic spending hike to boost education, transportation needs

ANNAPOLIS (DC News Now) — Gov. Wes Moore said he wanted to be bold and move fast and with his new budget, the state’s new top leader is doing just that.

Moore, who was just inaugurated two days ago, on Friday proposed a $63.1 billion budget that proposes historic spending in education and transportation as well as pushes for a $15-an-hour minimum wage approved this year.

“This budget that you will see is not only a summation of our values, it’s strategic,” the governor said during his administration’s budget presentation. “It prepares us to weather the downside risk in a larger economy but it also makes long-needed investments to position us for long-term growth.”

The governor is proposing record spending on K-12 education to the tune of $8.8 billion with per-pupil funding that would jump to 9 percent.

There will be $500 million for transportation projects.

“This budget reflects historic investments in both education and transportation. We have said that educational support is going to be a pathway in order for our state’s long-term success to actually take flight,” he said.

The governor said he also wants to boost spending to $122 million for police departments across the state which includes $17.5 million to Baltimore, his home city.

The budget also proposes almost $69 million in local law enforcement grants and $35 million in General Funds for Victims of Crime Act funding. And there’s $18 million for the Correctional Officers and Parole and Probation Agents retention incentive bonus program.

There’s $1.4 billion in the budget for direct support for mental health and substance abuse.

For the environment, there’s $422 million for programs funded by the transfer tax that support land preservation and operations in state parks.

Moore calls it the most ambitious budget for a first-year administration

“But in this budget we also show that you can be bold without being reckless,” he said.

The governor’s campaign promise to raise the minimum wage to $15 per hour through the Fair Wage Act is also included as well as his vow to rebuild state government by giving salary increases and begin to fill thousands of job vacancies.

“We believe truly this budget helps to solidify the fact that this is going to be Maryland’s decade,” the governor said.

