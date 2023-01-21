ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nacogdoches, TX

Nacogdoches street back open contractor allegedly breaks water main

By Michael Garcia
 4 days ago

UPDATE – South Shawnee Street is back open and water has been restored, according to Nacogdoches.

NACOGDOCHES, Texas ( KETK ) – The city of Nacogdoches has announced that South Shawnee Street is closed from East Main Street to Otis Street due to a water man break. According to a post from the Nacogdoches Facebook page , the water main was allegedly broken by a contractor.

Residents will be able to get home but through traffic is blocked, according to officials. Repairs on the water main have started but the road will be closed for six to eight hours after the time of Nacogdoches’ post, officials said.

Nacogdoches added that water service will take four to six hours to be restored.

