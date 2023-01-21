Read full article on original website
Thrillist
Make a Reservation at These Delicious Hotel Restaurants in San Diego
Home to 70 miles of coastline, more than 30 beaches and nearly 270 sunny days per year, San Diego continues to be one of the nation’s top travel destinations—and it has the hotel scene to prove it. Be it the coastal boutique bungalow or the expansive inland resort, these properties boast impressive onsite amenities and superb design, to be sure, but it’s their ace dining options that are destinations in and of themselves, beckoning discerning palates from across the county and country alike. Whether you’re seeking a splurge getaway, staycation, or night on the town, these hotel restaurants have you covered, from a rooftop Roman trattoria to oceanfront cooking.
How do the waves stay outside of The Marine Room in La Jolla?
SAN DIEGO — If you've ever been to the Marine Room restaurant in La Jolla, you know the food is great but it's the waves that are the big attraction. During the last King Tide, the waves were crashing over the building. But how do the waves stay outside and not crash through the iconic windows? Well, we're going to answer that question.
travelmag.com
5 of the best Korean spas in and around San Diego
Characterised by their emphasis on the communal, Korean Spas are specialty sanctums whose origins can be traced back to the East. Among the array of indulgent spas that can be found in and around San Diego are several Korean Spas, each offering treatments and therapies that first emerged in the bathhouses of east Asian way back in the 15th century. Today, these spas combine time-honoured body-and-mind soothing rituals with contemporary decadence and luxury. Here are five of the best Korean spas in San Diego and nearby.
seniorresource.com
Retirement Communities Near San Diego: Top 10!
If you’re thinking about moving into a retirement community, you’ve probably already consulted the internet for answers. Well, we’ve got good news for you—Senior Resource is here to help you with your quest! From condos to townhouses to gated communities, we’ve scoured California for the best senior living options, so you don’t have to. Check out our top 10 list of the highest-rated retirement communities near San Diego.
pacificsandiego.com
New $17 million Del Mar concert venue seeks to expand San Diego concert market
The 1,900-capacity venue will open with Ziggy Marley shows Feb. 3 and 4, followed by Jason Mraz, The Flaming Lips, Big Gigantic and more. It is purely coincidental that reggae-music star Ziggy Marley will perform the Feb. 3 and 4 opening concerts at the new Del Mar venue The Sound, just before the 65th annual edition of the Grammy Awards is held on Feb. 5 in Los Angeles.
Will Millennials Ever Be Able to Afford a House in San Diego CA?
Admittedly, there is an element of truth to millennials complaining about their current financial situation as a generation. They have arguably accrued more student debt than any other generation, besides the ones that came after them. Inflation has also been outpacing wage increases over the past few years. Making “one hundred thousand dollars” as your yearly income doesn’t carry nearly as much weight as it used to, especially in California. Even if you make 6-figures, you’re maybe considered middle class in parts of San Diego.
Eater
Where to Indulge in Great Chicken Wings in San Diego
From game-watching gatherings to family functions, what party isn’t made better with chicken wings? Undoubtedly one of the world’s most perfect foods, chicken wings come in so many delicious forms: fried or grilled, Korean-style or Buffalo-sauced, and so much more. Here are some of San Diego’s standout spots...
Construction begins on new Oceanside affordable housing development
A new $26 million affordable housing project in Oceanside broke ground last week, marking the eighth complex to begin development in San Diego County through funding from California’s No Place Like Home program.
San Diego weekly Reader
Local waterfalls are pumping, Big surf moves sand
San Diego County’s Waterfalls, swollen with runoff and snowmelt from recent storms, should be at their very best during the next month or two. Three of the most accessible are: Green Valley Falls at Cuyamaca Rancho State Park; the falls below the first palm grove in Borrego Palm Canyon (Anza-Borrego Desert State Park); and the falls at the midpoint of Los Peñasquitos Canyon Preserve — a three-mile walk from either its east or west entrance. Hikers and climbers can explore many other waterfalls (some with heights up to 100 feet) in remote areas of the county.
The Future of Short-Term Rentals in San Diego
San Diego is one of America's most popular tourist destinations. It is always a hot spot for short-term vacation rentals, such as Airbnb. But this business structure was not everyone's favorite. Many citizens never hesitated to express their opinion about the short-term rental business. They believed it has contributed to the housing crisis and caused detrimental effects on the community.
San Diego restaurant makes Yelp’s Top 100 US pizza spots list
It's time to get a slice of the West Coast, and we're not talking about the sun and palm trees, but a slice of pizza of all things.
chulavistatoday.com
San Diego County Board of Supervisors to Consider Installation of Holocaust Remembrance Exhibit
San Diego County Supervisor Nathan Fletcher is proposing to work alongside the curator of Chula Vista’s Holocaust Remembrance Exhibit to identify and provide space for a public Holocaust exhibit on county property. The proposal comes as hate crimes in the past two years against the Jewish community in San...
Plans to build affordable housing on a coastal bluff in Del Mar face challenges
Some residents say the project is too big for the small community. Supporters say the plan will help bring the city in compliance with state law.
Pink dyes released in Torrey Pines State Beach and Natural Reserve
The Plumes in Nearshore Conditions project will study the relationship of fresh and coastal waters.
NBC San Diego
Millions and Millions of Gallons: City Provides Update on Massive San Diego Sewage Spill
County officials originally said last week's sewage spill, which impacted at least 18 sites around the city of San Diego, involved a staggering 500,000 gallons of effluent. Then, officials with the city of San Diego estimated the spill was 6% of what would have been processed that day at the primary municipal treatment plant in Point Loma, which, according to the city's website, sees 175 million gallons of sewage come and go in 24 hours.
highlandernews.org
The city of Temecula takes a step backward for diversity
On Tuesday, January 10th, 2023, Temecula City Council declared it will no longer recognize federal heritage months that celebrate and encourage cultural diversity in an attempt to “not exclude people.” Councilmember Jessica Alexander opposed the recognition of Pride month, arguing that conversations of individuals’ sexual orientations would be “dishonoring her god” and do nothing valuable for the running of Temecula. This proclamation is a step back for the city of Temecula and a stab in the back for the diverse population of Temecula.
San Diego Police to Increase Presence at Lunar New Year Celebrations
The San Diego Police Department plans to increase officer presence at local Lunar New Year celebrations Sunday in the wake of Saturday night’s mass shooting at a ballroom dance studio in Monterey Park. Ten people were killed and at least 10 others were wounded in the attack that occurred...
King Tides engulf Mission Bay marsh, flood parts of San Diego
We all know about high tides, they happen twice a day, but King Tides happen only twice a year. These roughly seven-foot tides change our coastline in a way that needs to be captured.
chulavistatoday.com
Chula Vista Office of Sustainability to offer Zero Waste Academy beginning Feb.9
The city of Chua Vista office of Sustainability is offering an inaugural Chula Vista Zero Waste Academy in February to educate residents on the concepts and practices of Zero Waste. The Chula Vista Zero Waste Academy is a free seven-session course that begins Feb.9 and runs through March 23 to...
San Diego’s Lions Tigers & Bears Offers a ‘Bear-y’ Special Valentine’s Day
Skip the usual flowers and candy, San Diego’s Lions Tigers & Bears, an accredited big cat, and exotic animal sanctuary, is offering Valentine’s Day activities for couples, friends, and families— for the adventurous type, the romantic type — or both. Impress your Valentine with an un-“fur”-gettable...
