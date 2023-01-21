Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Where to Eat in New Orleans2foodtrippersNew Orleans, LA
Fresh food market opening new location in Louisiana next weekKristen WaltersNew Orleans, LA
Stevie Nicks is hitting the road on a solo tour that includes New Orleans stopTina HowellNew Orleans, LA
New Orleans takes the top spot on Tripadvisor's list of "Best Food Destinations"Tina HowellNew Orleans, LA
Actor and comedian, Adam Devine to reign as King Bacchus LIVTina HowellHouma, LA
Related
an17.com
Sheriff: Human remains found on border of Washington/St. Tammany Parishes
On January 19, a citizen searching for arrowheads in a field on the east end of Chadell Road discovered what he believed to be human bones. He notified the Washington Parish Sheriff’s Office and detectives were dispatched to the scene. Washington Parish detectives determined the bones were likely human...
an17.com
Temporary worker removed from Sumner campus in police custody Friday
AMITE—Tangipahoa Parish School Superintendent Melissa Stilley confirms that a temporary cafeteria worker at Sumner High School was removed from campus in police custody on Friday. On Friday afternoon, school officials and law enforcement were notified of a possible threat involving a substitute cafeteria worker allegedly selling a homemade baked...
an17.com
Richard Newman, Jr.
And a resident of Franklinton passed away peacefully at his home surrounded by his family on Sunday January 22, 2023. He was born in Gulfport, MS on August 11, 1955 before moving with his family to Franklinton at the age of 14. Richard attended Bowling Green School and was a member of the first graduating class of 1973. Soon after graduating, he began his law enforcement career working for the Washington Parish Sheriff’s Office and the Franklinton Police Department before reaching his ultimate goal of becoming a Louisiana State Trooper. Richard truly loved his jobs in law enforcement, particularly his many years of service as a Trooper. His last few years with the State Police, he worked as a detective and ultimately retired as a Master Trooper. Richard also loved watching his two boys play sports. He and Marsha traveled many miles watching Scott’s and Ricky’s teams. When he could, Richard also loved saltwater fishing. He just loved being on the water and it really didn’t matter to him if he caught anything at all. In his earlier years, he was also an avid golfer.
an17.com
Virginia “Dale” Boler
On Saturday, January 21, 2023, Virginia “Dale” Boler, a beloved Mother and Grandmother, passed away peacefully at home the day after her 90th birthday. Born Virginia Dale Holloway in Bogalusa, LA, she was the oldest of 14 children and had 7 brothers and 6 sisters. She was raised Catholic by a loving, strong, widowed Mother, Maude Holloway. As a child, she attended Annunciation Catholic School and was chosen by the nuns to attend a Catholic academy in Florida for one semester of high school.
an17.com
Joseph “Jody” Columbus Abbott
A resident of Kentwood, LA, passed away on Friday, January 20, 2023 at The Butterfly Wing in Baton Rouge, LA. He was born October 31, 1949 in Pride, LA and was 73 years of age. He is survived by daughter, Jennifer Abbott Blackwell and husband, Craig; 3 granddaughters, Reagon Campbell and husband, Chase, Raini Blackwell, Brooke Perry and husband, Adam; 4 great-grandchildren, Windham Perry, Rowdy Perry, soon to be George Perry, and Lane Campbell; 3 sisters, Ovelene Spears, Janice Hutchinson, and Charlotte Boyer; 1 brother, James Abbott. Preceded in death by parents, Columbus and Margaret Abbott; 4 sisters, Wilmagene Abbott Powers, Jenny Willie, Evelyn Umfress, and Carnelia Stidham; 5 brothers, Paul Abbott, Charles Abbott, Lowell Abbott, Olan Abbott and Timothy Abbott. Visitation at McKneely Funeral Home, Kentwood, from 5:00PM until 8:00PM with a funeral service at 6:30PM on Wednesday January 25, 2023. Interment will be private at Woodland Cemetery, Kentwood, LA. For an online guestbook, visit http://www.mckneelys.com.
an17.com
Mary Lindsey Strickland
A resident of Hammond, LA, passed away on Sunday, January 22, 2023 at North Oaks Medical Center in Hammond, LA. She was born August 14, 1940 in Greensburg, LA and was 82 years of age. She is survived by her 2 brothers and 1 sister, John Leon Lindsey, Margie Lindsey Lascaro and husband, Anthony and Tommy Lindsey and wife, Becky; sister-in-law, Barbara Lindsey; brother-in-law, Warren Coates; and numerous nieces and nephews. Preceded in death by her husband, Harold Strickland; parents, John and Elaine Lindsey; 3 sisters and 1 brother, Nell Matherne and husband, Leroy, Pearline Williams and husband, Bob, Fred Lindsey, and Lida Coates; sister-in-law, Barbara Lindsey. Pallbearers are Tommy Lindsey, Anthony Lascaro, Corey Smith, Curtis Matherne, Scott Lindsey, and Fred Lindsey. Visitation at McKneely Funeral Home, Amite, from 9:00AM until religious services at 1:00PM on Wednesday, January 25, 2023. Services conducted by Rev. David Cutrer. Interment New Zion Cemetery, Kentwood, LA. For an online guestbook, visit http://www.mckneelys.com.
an17.com
Pauline Compton Yingling
Pauline Compton Yingling passed away peacefully in her sleep on January 15th, 2023, at the age of 80. She was born on September 25th, 1942, in Mississippi to very humble beginnings. She was raised in Denham Springs, Louisiana and was able to live a life full of love, travel and accomplishments. She left behind a legacy that will live on for generations.
an17.com
Patricia Wilkerson Pittman
Patricia Wilkerson Pittman of Tickfaw, Louisiana, passed away at her home on Thursday, January 19, 2023, at the age of 68. She was born on February 8, 1954, in Selmer, Tennessee, the daughter of the late Grady Wilkerson and Joann Ferguson Wilkerson. Patricia is survived by her husband, Johnny L....
an17.com
MBB: Feb. 4 SLU-Texas A&M-Corpus Christi matchup to be nationally televised on ESPNEWS
HAMMOND, La. – The Southeastern Louisiana University men’s basketball team’s Feb. 4 Southland Conference contest versus Texas A&M-Corpus Christi has been picked up by ESPNEWS, the league office announced Monday. The game time has been moved to 11 a.m. at the University Center to accommodate the broadcast,...
an17.com
MBB: Strong second half propels Lions over Texas A&M - Commerce
HAMMOND, La. – The Southeastern Louisiana University men’s basketball team hit on 60 percent of its shots in the second half, leading to a 52-point outburst in the final 20 minutes which helped overcome a good-shooting night from Texas A&M-Commerce as the SLU Lions beat the TAMUC Lions 79-73 Saturday afternoon at the University Center.
an17.com
BASEBALL: SLU Baseball to host Fan Day
HAMMOND, La. – The Southeastern Louisiana University baseball program will host Fan Day in association with its annual Alumni Game on Sunday, February 5, at Pat Kenelly Diamond at Alumni Field. Admission is free. The event kicks off with an autograph session from 12:45 p.m. to 1:15 p.m. prior...
Comments / 0