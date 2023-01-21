ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles, CA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The Comeback

WNBA’s huge Brittney Griner problem revealed

After nearly 10 months in a Russian prison colony, Brittney Griner was finally released following drug charges and a surprising nine-year prison sentence. And now that she’s back home and even making public appearances, her next step is to get back on the basketball court as she plans to play for the Phoenix Mercury this season. But that could Read more... The post WNBA’s huge Brittney Griner problem revealed appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
Bossip

Larsa Pippen Trolls Scottie Pippen In IG Post WIth Marcus Jordan

Larsa Pippen is seemingly trolling her ex-hubby Scottie Pippen in an Instagram post with her special friend Marcus Jordan. Last September Larsa, 48, was spotted in Miami getting cozy on what seemed to be a double date but the dinner wasn’t what turned heads—it was who she was with. The Real Housewife of Miami was sitting directly beside Marcus Jordan the 32-year-old son of Michael Jordan who has a storied history with his former teammate/Larsa’s ex-husband Scottie Pippen.
ClutchPoints

Rui Hachimura’s 4-word message to Lakers after Wizards trade

Rui Hachimura is finally getting a brand new start after a rather forgettable stint with the Washington Wizards, and he sure looks excited as he joins the Los Angeles Lakers. The Wizards traded Hachimura to the Lakers on Monday in exchange for Kendrick Nunn and three second-round picks. And after the deal was finalized, the […] The post Rui Hachimura’s 4-word message to Lakers after Wizards trade appeared first on ClutchPoints.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Yardbarker

LeBron James Trade That Could Create New NBA Big Three

Los Angeles Lakers superstar power forward LeBron James, well on his way to a record-tying 19th All-Star appearance this season, has made no secret of the fact that he is frustrated with his team's roster construction. Sean Deveney of Heavy.com writes that several league executives are contemplating trade packages to...
LOS ANGELES, CA
ClutchPoints

Charles Barkley reacts to Shannon Sharpe’s Grizzlies debacle with important advice

Shannon Sharpe has already made a public apology for the major role he played in the brouhaha that transpired during Friday’s matchup between the Los Angeles Lakers and the Memphis Grizzlies. This has led to the issue somewhat dying a natural death as all parties involved seemed to have moved on from the debacle. For his part, however, Charles Barkley has decided to drop some sage advice with regard to the untoward incident.
MEMPHIS, TN
Larry Brown Sports

Lakers reportedly land former lottery pick in trade

The Los Angeles Lakers have made a move to bolster their frontcourt ahead of the trade deadline. The Lakers have agreed to a deal with the Washington Wizards to acquire forward Rui Hachimura, according to multiple reports. Washington will get Kendrick Nunn and three second-round draft picks in the trade. The Hachimura trade to the... The post Lakers reportedly land former lottery pick in trade appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
LOS ANGELES, CA
ClutchPoints

ClutchPoints

Los Angeles, CA
217K+
Followers
133K+
Post
130M+
Views
ABOUT

ClutchPoints is one of the fastest growing social media-based websites, covering the latest NBA, NFL & MLB news across the world.

 http://www.clutchpoints.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy