Person Robbed, Threatened To Get Shot At Walmart In TorranceWestmont Community NewsTorrance, CA
Democrats tweet "bigotry and white supremacy" motive in Monterey Park Asian Mass ShootingLashaun TurnerMonterey Park, CA
A woman's $8500 Rolex watch was flushed down the toilet and later she would discover whether it had survivedAnita DurairajChino Hills, CA
Recently Traded Basketball Star Rips Former Team As 'Unethical'OnlyHomersLas Vegas, NV
Los Angeles Lakers Make Major TradeOnlyHomersLos Angeles, CA
LeBron James Had Called Out Memphis Grizzlies Players For Disrespecting Him
LeBron James once called out the Memphis Grizzlies players because they were talking too much trash to him.
Stephen A. Smith Currently Makes More Money Than Every NBA Coach Except Gregg Popovich
ESPN's analyst Stephen A. Smith is one of highest-paid people in the sports media, even surpassing all but one NBA coach right now.
Golden State Warriors Have Reportedly Made A Final Decision On James Wiseman
The Golden State Warriors could be parting ways with James Wiseman soon.
WNBA’s huge Brittney Griner problem revealed
After nearly 10 months in a Russian prison colony, Brittney Griner was finally released following drug charges and a surprising nine-year prison sentence. And now that she’s back home and even making public appearances, her next step is to get back on the basketball court as she plans to play for the Phoenix Mercury this season. But that could Read more... The post WNBA’s huge Brittney Griner problem revealed appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
Magic Johnson Commends Lakers Trade For Rui Hachimura: "He's Long, Athletic, And Smart."
Magic Johnson is pleased with the Lakers trading for Rui Hachimura but wants the Japanese forward to be more aggressive in LA.
Jalen Rose Destroyed Paul Pierce For Claiming He Was Better Than Dwyane Wade
Jalen Rose showed Paul Pierce how much better Dwyane Wade's career was after he claimed to be better than the Miami Heat legend.
Larsa Pippen Trolls Scottie Pippen In IG Post WIth Marcus Jordan
Larsa Pippen is seemingly trolling her ex-hubby Scottie Pippen in an Instagram post with her special friend Marcus Jordan. Last September Larsa, 48, was spotted in Miami getting cozy on what seemed to be a double date but the dinner wasn’t what turned heads—it was who she was with. The Real Housewife of Miami was sitting directly beside Marcus Jordan the 32-year-old son of Michael Jordan who has a storied history with his former teammate/Larsa’s ex-husband Scottie Pippen.
Lakers: Why LA May Want To Keep Calling Washington Even After Rui Hachimura Trade
The Wizards remain a team rife with assets who could look to sell.
Stephen A. Smith Says Michael Jordan Can Accept Media's Criticism But Only On One Condition
NBA analyst Stephen A. Smith reveals Michael Jordan needs one condition to be met by the media before criticizing him.
“He didn't touch a ball all summer, I'm not saying he didn't love it, but he was so gifted” - Dahntay Jones speaks on Allen Iverson’s incredible natural ability
NBA champion Dahntay Jones recently told a story about Allen Iverson's natural greatness
Los Angeles Lakers And San Antonio Spurs Still Discussing A Russell Westbrook Trade
The Los Angeles Lakers and San Antonio Spurs could still do business regarding Russell Westbrook.
Lakers Insider Reveals The Team Plans To Start Rui Hachimura Next To LeBron James And Anthony Davis
The Lakers are planning to start Rui Hachimura.
Proposed Blockbuster Trade Sends 3 Shooters To The Los Angeles Lakers
With the Lakers making their first move of trade season yesterday, a big swing could net them 3 players to solidify their push for contention.
Patrick Beverley And Damian Lillard Nearly Come To Blows After Altercation At Free Throw Line
Beverley was given a technical foul after approaching Lillard during free throw attempt
Shannon Sharpe delivers 3-minute apology to Dillon Brooks, LeBron after embarrassing court-side incident
A shocking incident went down during Saturday’s Memphis Grizzlies and Los Angeles Lakers game … and it involved Shannon Sharpe, the Pro Football Hall of Famer and Undisputed personalty. Our Mike Sykes broke it all down the next day, with Grizzlies player Dillon Brooks jawing at Sharpe and...
Rui Hachimura’s 4-word message to Lakers after Wizards trade
Rui Hachimura is finally getting a brand new start after a rather forgettable stint with the Washington Wizards, and he sure looks excited as he joins the Los Angeles Lakers. The Wizards traded Hachimura to the Lakers on Monday in exchange for Kendrick Nunn and three second-round picks. And after the deal was finalized, the […] The post Rui Hachimura’s 4-word message to Lakers after Wizards trade appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Yardbarker
LeBron James Trade That Could Create New NBA Big Three
Los Angeles Lakers superstar power forward LeBron James, well on his way to a record-tying 19th All-Star appearance this season, has made no secret of the fact that he is frustrated with his team's roster construction. Sean Deveney of Heavy.com writes that several league executives are contemplating trade packages to...
Miami Heat Reportedly Want To Trade This Player
According to NBA reporter Marc Stein, the Miami Heat have tried to trade Duncan Robinson.
Charles Barkley reacts to Shannon Sharpe’s Grizzlies debacle with important advice
Shannon Sharpe has already made a public apology for the major role he played in the brouhaha that transpired during Friday’s matchup between the Los Angeles Lakers and the Memphis Grizzlies. This has led to the issue somewhat dying a natural death as all parties involved seemed to have moved on from the debacle. For his part, however, Charles Barkley has decided to drop some sage advice with regard to the untoward incident.
Lakers reportedly land former lottery pick in trade
The Los Angeles Lakers have made a move to bolster their frontcourt ahead of the trade deadline. The Lakers have agreed to a deal with the Washington Wizards to acquire forward Rui Hachimura, according to multiple reports. Washington will get Kendrick Nunn and three second-round draft picks in the trade. The Hachimura trade to the... The post Lakers reportedly land former lottery pick in trade appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
