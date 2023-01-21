Nate Mendoza will be the next head football coach at Santa Barbara High School pending board approval.

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. - KEYT NewsChannel Sports has learned that Nate Mendoza will be the next head football coach of the Santa Barbara Dons pending school board approval this Tuesday, January 24th.

Mendoza has been working at Santa Barbara High School since July of 2019 and has served as an assistant principal.

According to the agenda item for Tuesday's meeting, Mendoza will be the school's Dean of Student Engagement as well as a teacher/football coach.

It will mark a return to the sidelines for Mendoza who had six successful seasons as head coach at Dos Pueblos before resigning in early 2018.

He led the Chargers football program to 3 Channel League titles and a CIF-SS Division 10 championship game appearance.

Mendoza was also the varsity baseball coach at DP for four seasons winning two Channel League crowns (2009, 2012).

Mendoza will take over the Dons football program from JT Stone who stepped down after this past season to relocate to North Carolina.

The post Nate Mendoza selected to be head football coach at Santa Barbara High School appeared first on News Channel 3-12 .