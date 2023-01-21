ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Gilford, NH

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

WMUR.com

Snow plow strikes above-ground propane tank, causing gas leak in Plymouth

PLYMOUTH, N.H. — A snowplowing accident in Plymouth caused a gas leak during the winter storm cleanup Monday night, officials said. Fire officials said a plow hit an above-ground propane tank near Railroad Square, cutting the main gas line. Gas was leaking into several buildings until crews could shut...
PLYMOUTH, NH
laconiadailysun.com

Small team of plow operators keep streets clear

LACONIA — The Department of Public Works is struggling to hire enough snowplow drivers, but is managing to keep up with the demands of Monday’s blizzard, according to Brian DeNutte, the department’s general foreperson. “We're managing to stay on top of it, the guys are really good,”...
LACONIA, NH
WMUR.com

16-year-old injured in snowmobile crash; officials preach rider safety

CHICHESTER, N.H. — Officials are reminding snowmobilers to ride safely as more people are expected head outside to take advantage of the fresh powder. The reminder for people to ride within their capabilities and to always wear safety gear follows a crash in Chichester. A 16-year-old from Allenstown was...
CHICHESTER, NH
WMUR.com

Victim identified in fatal mobile home fire in Milford

MILFORD, N.H. — Officials have identified the victim in a fatal Milford fire that happened on Friday. ^^ See video from Saturday in the player above. ^^. Patrick Walsh, 65, of Milford, died as a result of smoke inhalation, the New Hampshire State Fire Marshal's office said. Officials said the manner of his death was accidental.
MILFORD, NH
newportdispatch.com

Man rescued from ice in Merrimack, NH

MERRIMACK — A man was rescued from the ice in Merrimack, New Hampshire today. At 11:30 rescue personal were on scene at Naticook Lake for an ice rescue. They say an adult had crossed the thin ice and was stuck on the island. No injuries were reported, police say.
MERRIMACK, NH
WMUR.com

Ice runway on Lake Winnipesaukee not opening for 2023 winter season

ALTON, N.H. — The Alton Bay Runway on Lake Winnipesaukee is officially not opening this season. It's the third week of January and Lake Winnipesaukee is not even close to being frozen. “There's certainly no ice fisherman, there's no other activities going on so it's safe to assume there's...
ALTON, NH
newportdispatch.com

Young boy, adult seriously injured in snowmobile crash in Milford, NH

MILFORD — An 11-year-old was injured during a snowmobile crash in Milford yesterday. The incident took place at around 12:45 p.m. Authorities say the boy was found unconscious when they arrived. A 42-year-old man from Milford was driving the snowmobile when it hit a rock. Both were thrown from...
MILFORD, NH
WMTW

Maine town expected to be without power for 3 days

KENNEBUNK, Maine — Many residents in York County woke up on Tuesday with no power. Warming shelters have been put in place in York County, including at Kennebunk High School and Lebanon Elementary School. Wells resident Koriahn Quint said Tuesday was their second day with no power. The longest...
YORK COUNTY, ME
mynbc5.com

Person dies in Milford, New Hampshire, fire

MILFORD, N.H. — A person was killed in a mobile home fire in Milford, New Hampshire, on Friday, according to officials. The fire broke out around 11:45 p.m. on Jan. 20 after witnesses said they saw smoke and fire through the window of a mobile home on Leisure Way. They also reported that a person was trapped inside.
MILFORD, NH
WMUR.com

Child, man injured after snowmobile crash in Milford

MILFORD, N.H. — A child and a man were injured and taken to the hospital after a snowmobile crash in Milford. New Hampshire Fish and Game said around 12:45 p.m. on Saturday, conservation officers responded to a report of a single snowmobile crash on private property in Milford. The...
MILFORD, NH
WMUR.com

Falling branch nearly misses Manchester man clearing snow

MANCHESTER, N.H. — The heavy snow and ice from Monday's storm brought down trees and powerlines across New Hampshire and made for some close calls, including for a Manchester who almost got crushed by a falling tree limb. Tal Hagbi was clearing snow from his stairs when a branch...
MANCHESTER, NH
newportdispatch.com

DUI crash on I-89 in Sharon

SHARON — A 30-year-old woman from Plainfield was arrested for DUI following a crash in Sharon early this morning. The single-vehicle crash took place on I-89 south at around 3:20 a.m. The driver identified as Kelsey M Mcgover, showed signs of impairment and was arrested for suspicion of DUI,...
SHARON, VT
97.5 WOKQ

Raymond, New Hampshire, Man ID’d as Cannon Mountain Ski Accident Victim

A Raymond man was identified as the skier who died Wednesday on the slopes at Cannon Mountain. On a GoFundMe page, the sister of Ben Bennett said her brother was the 21-year-old found by the ski patrol in the woods along the Upper Ravine Trail after he became separated from his friends. Bennett had suffered serious trauma and was unresponsive, according to Cannon Mountain spokesman Greg Keeler.
RAYMOND, NH
laconiadailysun.com

Laconia Police Log

LACONIA — Police handled 146 service calls from 8 a.m. Friday to 8 a.m. Monday.
LACONIA, NH
Boston 25 News WFXT

21-year-old college student dies in skiing accident in New Hampshire

FRANCONIA, N.H. — A 21-year-old college student died in a skiing accident at Cannon Mountain in Franconia, New Hampshire last week, according to officials. Benjamin Bennett, known to be an experienced skier, was reported missing on Wednesday, January 18, after he was separated from a group of friends while skiing. The Summit patrol team said Bennett was found in the woods off of the “Upper Ravine” trail after being missing for 90 minutes.
FRANCONIA, NH
CBS Boston

1 dead after house fire in Milford, N.H.

MILFORD, N.H. -- One person is dead after a fire at a home in Milford, New Hampshire.The State Fire Marshal said the blaze broke out around 11:45 p.m. Friday night at a home on Leisure Way.When firefighters arrived, they saw smoke and flames burning inside a mobile home. They entered the home, and while putting out a fire, they found a person who was already dead.A cause of death has not been determined, and the person has not been publicly identified by police.Investigators are now working to find out how that fire started. 
MILFORD, NH

