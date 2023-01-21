Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
$1.35 Billion Lottery Winner From Maine Would Have Been $52 Million Richer if They’d Bought Their Ticket One Mile AwayToby HazlewoodLebanon, ME
On Friday's $1.35 billion Mega Millions drawing, one lucky ticket was purchased in Maine.Sherif SaadMaine State
Rumford School's Determined Comeback from Devastating Roof DamageRachel PerkinsRumford, ME
WMUR.com
Storm damage video: Massive tree branch comes crashing down in Deerfield
VIDEO: Yikes! You'll want the sound up for this video. Watch as a huge tree branch comes crashing down behind a home in Deerfield during a winter storm.
WMUR.com
Snow plow strikes above-ground propane tank, causing gas leak in Plymouth
PLYMOUTH, N.H. — A snowplowing accident in Plymouth caused a gas leak during the winter storm cleanup Monday night, officials said. Fire officials said a plow hit an above-ground propane tank near Railroad Square, cutting the main gas line. Gas was leaking into several buildings until crews could shut...
laconiadailysun.com
Small team of plow operators keep streets clear
LACONIA — The Department of Public Works is struggling to hire enough snowplow drivers, but is managing to keep up with the demands of Monday’s blizzard, according to Brian DeNutte, the department’s general foreperson. “We're managing to stay on top of it, the guys are really good,”...
WMUR.com
16-year-old injured in snowmobile crash; officials preach rider safety
CHICHESTER, N.H. — Officials are reminding snowmobilers to ride safely as more people are expected head outside to take advantage of the fresh powder. The reminder for people to ride within their capabilities and to always wear safety gear follows a crash in Chichester. A 16-year-old from Allenstown was...
WMUR.com
Victim identified in fatal mobile home fire in Milford
MILFORD, N.H. — Officials have identified the victim in a fatal Milford fire that happened on Friday. ^^ See video from Saturday in the player above. ^^. Patrick Walsh, 65, of Milford, died as a result of smoke inhalation, the New Hampshire State Fire Marshal's office said. Officials said the manner of his death was accidental.
newportdispatch.com
Man rescued from ice in Merrimack, NH
MERRIMACK — A man was rescued from the ice in Merrimack, New Hampshire today. At 11:30 rescue personal were on scene at Naticook Lake for an ice rescue. They say an adult had crossed the thin ice and was stuck on the island. No injuries were reported, police say.
WMUR.com
Ice runway on Lake Winnipesaukee not opening for 2023 winter season
ALTON, N.H. — The Alton Bay Runway on Lake Winnipesaukee is officially not opening this season. It's the third week of January and Lake Winnipesaukee is not even close to being frozen. “There's certainly no ice fisherman, there's no other activities going on so it's safe to assume there's...
newportdispatch.com
Young boy, adult seriously injured in snowmobile crash in Milford, NH
MILFORD — An 11-year-old was injured during a snowmobile crash in Milford yesterday. The incident took place at around 12:45 p.m. Authorities say the boy was found unconscious when they arrived. A 42-year-old man from Milford was driving the snowmobile when it hit a rock. Both were thrown from...
WMTW
Maine town expected to be without power for 3 days
KENNEBUNK, Maine — Many residents in York County woke up on Tuesday with no power. Warming shelters have been put in place in York County, including at Kennebunk High School and Lebanon Elementary School. Wells resident Koriahn Quint said Tuesday was their second day with no power. The longest...
mynbc5.com
Person dies in Milford, New Hampshire, fire
MILFORD, N.H. — A person was killed in a mobile home fire in Milford, New Hampshire, on Friday, according to officials. The fire broke out around 11:45 p.m. on Jan. 20 after witnesses said they saw smoke and fire through the window of a mobile home on Leisure Way. They also reported that a person was trapped inside.
WMUR.com
Child, man injured after snowmobile crash in Milford
MILFORD, N.H. — A child and a man were injured and taken to the hospital after a snowmobile crash in Milford. New Hampshire Fish and Game said around 12:45 p.m. on Saturday, conservation officers responded to a report of a single snowmobile crash on private property in Milford. The...
WMUR.com
Thousands of New Hampshire customers remain without power as another storm approaches
DOVER, N.H. — More than 30,000 New Hampshire customers remained without power Tuesday after heavy snow brought down trees and power lines the day before. Utility crews worked to restore power as another storm bringing more snow approached the Granite State. >> View updated New Hampshire power outage maps.
laconiadailysun.com
City awards longtime youth coach Rodney Roy, takes up sewer rate increases and revisits Elm St. parking
LACONIA — For his decades serving as a youth and high school sports coach, Rodney Roy was awarded the Debra Bieniarz Memorial Award on Monday. The award, which celebrates Officer Debra Bieniarz, who died in 1987, is bestowed by the city on a local citizen for outstanding service to children and youth in the Lakes Region.
WMUR.com
‘The snow closed a school called PA': Pinkerton Academy official does best Will Smith impression with school closing announcement
DERRY, N.H. — Officials at one New Hampshire school put a fun spin on their snow day announcements for Monday. Pinkerton Academy posted the school closing announcement to Instagram on Sunday night. In the video, Head of School Dr. Timothy Powers can be seen rapping the announcement to the...
WMUR.com
Falling branch nearly misses Manchester man clearing snow
MANCHESTER, N.H. — The heavy snow and ice from Monday's storm brought down trees and powerlines across New Hampshire and made for some close calls, including for a Manchester who almost got crushed by a falling tree limb. Tal Hagbi was clearing snow from his stairs when a branch...
newportdispatch.com
DUI crash on I-89 in Sharon
SHARON — A 30-year-old woman from Plainfield was arrested for DUI following a crash in Sharon early this morning. The single-vehicle crash took place on I-89 south at around 3:20 a.m. The driver identified as Kelsey M Mcgover, showed signs of impairment and was arrested for suspicion of DUI,...
Raymond, New Hampshire, Man ID’d as Cannon Mountain Ski Accident Victim
A Raymond man was identified as the skier who died Wednesday on the slopes at Cannon Mountain. On a GoFundMe page, the sister of Ben Bennett said her brother was the 21-year-old found by the ski patrol in the woods along the Upper Ravine Trail after he became separated from his friends. Bennett had suffered serious trauma and was unresponsive, according to Cannon Mountain spokesman Greg Keeler.
laconiadailysun.com
Laconia Police Log
LACONIA — Police handled 146 service calls from 8 a.m. Friday to 8 a.m. Monday.
21-year-old college student dies in skiing accident in New Hampshire
FRANCONIA, N.H. — A 21-year-old college student died in a skiing accident at Cannon Mountain in Franconia, New Hampshire last week, according to officials. Benjamin Bennett, known to be an experienced skier, was reported missing on Wednesday, January 18, after he was separated from a group of friends while skiing. The Summit patrol team said Bennett was found in the woods off of the “Upper Ravine” trail after being missing for 90 minutes.
1 dead after house fire in Milford, N.H.
MILFORD, N.H. -- One person is dead after a fire at a home in Milford, New Hampshire.The State Fire Marshal said the blaze broke out around 11:45 p.m. Friday night at a home on Leisure Way.When firefighters arrived, they saw smoke and flames burning inside a mobile home. They entered the home, and while putting out a fire, they found a person who was already dead.A cause of death has not been determined, and the person has not been publicly identified by police.Investigators are now working to find out how that fire started.
