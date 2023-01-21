Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
northernnewsnow.com
DEDA declines local developers’ renovation proposal for former Kozy Bar building
DULUTH, MN. (Northern News Now) - A local business owner’s plans to bring new life to the former home of the Kozy Bar in Duluth has been rejected by the Duluth Economic Development Authority. In a statement Friday, city leaders announced DEDA had declined a recently submitted proposal regarding...
northernnewsnow.com
City by City: Superior, Red Cliff, Duluth
Superior, WI- The Superior Public library is celebrating local artists. The Love Your Local Artist Fundraiser will be back in-person after a two-year hiatus. The event is a celebration and a fundraiser: the library is celebrating local artists while registration fees and raffle proceeds go to help fund library projects all year long. This year’s event will be held on Friday, February 10 from 5:30 p.m. to 8 p.m. New this year will be the tiny art show! 50 mini canvases were given to the public and now their artwork will be on display at the event. Love Your Local Artist is held at the library and is free to attend.
northernnewsnow.com
Downtown Duluth opens voting for ‘Movies in the Park’ summer lineup
DULUTH, MN. (Northern News Now) - The Downtown Duluth organization is asking for your help creating this summer’s “Movies in the Park” lineup. The organization is asking the community to vote for what movies they want to see this summer. To vote, visit the Downtown Duluth Facebook...
northernnewsnow.com
Bentleyville asking for community help creating 20th anniversary logo
DULUTH, MN. (Northern News Now) - Bentleyville “Tour of Lights” is looking for the public’s help to help celebrate their 20th anniversary. On the organization’s Facebook page, they are asking the community to help create their 20th anniversary logo. It must include “20th anniversary” somewhere on...
northernnewsnow.com
St. Louis County debuts online crime tracking map
DULUTH, MN. (Northern News Now) - St. Louis County residents now have a new tool to help them monitor crime in their neighborhoods. The St. Louis County Sheriff’s Office announced Tuesday they have launched an online dashboard that shows where crime incidents have occurred. The map shows various types...
northernnewsnow.com
2 people escape Duluth house fire, use snow to help put out blaze
DULUTH, MN -- Two people escaped a Duluth house fire Monday morning and their quick thinking likely helped prevent the situation from becoming worse. According to fire officials on scene, shortly after 8 a.m., they responded to the area near W. 4th St. and 24th Ave. W. in the Lincoln Park neighborhood.
Passerby douses Duluth house fire by shoveling snow on it
A quick-thinking passerby helped prevent a house fire from spreading by shoveling snow onto it. The incident unfolded at around 8 a.m. Monday, when a fire was reported at a home on the 2400 block of West Fourth Street in Duluth. The passerby noticed the fire on the exterior of...
Photo Tour: Duluth's St. Louis County Jail Building Redeveloped Into Boutique Apartments
Take a look through Leijona, Duluth's newest and by far most unique apartment building, which began taking tenants in January 2023. Leijona is Finnish for lion and according to developers, it sets a new bar for urban living in Duluth. Located in the center of downtown, it offers 33 newly redeveloped boutique apartment units with brand-new fixtures in a restored historic building.
northernnewsnow.com
Beargrease to hold cutest puppy contest Saturday
DULUTH, MN. (Northern News Now) - The John Beargrease Dog Sled Marathon is hosting a contest to find the cutest puppy in the Twin Ports. The family-friendly event will take place on Saturday, January 28 at Fitger’s Historic Lakefront Hotel, located at 600 E. Superior Street in Duluth. Both...
Warning! Don’t Get Scammed By ‘Local’ Ice Dam Removal Companies In Duluth
I'm sure there are plenty of really good contractors and companies that provide ice dam services in the Northland. Unfortunately, that's not what happened to a friend of mine. He thought he was hiring a local company he could trust, but it turned out to be a nightmarish, expensive, and disappointing situation.
An Open Letter To The Woman I Accidentally Terrified In West Duluth Sunday Night
I thought I was doing the right thing, but in hindsight, I may have frightened a young woman last night in West Duluth. I was just trying to help!. I was driving down 40th avenue west from over the hill. I reached the bottom of the hill at the stoplight at the intersection of Grand Avenue and 40th avenue west. Right near Tortoise and Hare footwear.
northernnewsnow.com
Super One to present $91k check to Salvation Army
DULUTH, MN. (Northern News Now) - A new donation campaign for The Salvation Army has raised over $91,000 through donations from select Super One locations. Miner’s Incorporated, which owns grocery stores under the Super One brand, ran a register campaign to collect donations for the Salvation Army in the month of December. It was the first year Miner’s Inc. requested donations through pin pads at checkout stations.
northernnewsnow.com
Dough for Uteroe: Supporting Duluth’s WE Health Clinic
ULUTH, MN. -- Dough for Uteroe, it was a fundraiser at Hoops Brewing to support the WE Health Clinic in Duluth. “This year we are doing it in the remembrance of Roe v Wade, but we are also doing it in its honor,” said Cassidy Thompson, a patient educator at WE Health Clinic. “Minnesota is the only abortion, along with Michigan, in the entire upper Midwest.”
northernnewsnow.com
PAWESOME HELP: Superior students help Douglas County Humane Society
SUPERIOR, WI. (Northern News Now) - Students at Superior Middle School are taking donations to help the Douglas County Humane Society. The students are hosting the drive as part of their “What I Need” program, a community service project to help a local organization. The students at the...
northernnewsnow.com
Off-trail snowmobiling endangers sensitive species and habitats, warns Chequamegon-Nicolet Forest team
RHINELANDER, WI. (Northern News Now) - The Chequamegon-Nicolet National Forest team is responding to snowmobile tracks found throughout prohibited areas in Bayfield County. Substantial snowmobile and snow vehicle tracks have been found in the Moquah Barrens of the Washburn Ranger District. The Moquah Barrens, part of the Chequamegon Nicolet National...
Will Heavy Winter Snow Increase Spring Flood Threat Across Northland?
This winter, when in doubt, just predict snow. Chances are you'll be right. Duluth has picked up over 75" of snow during the first half of winter. That is more than 28" of snow above average, and 27"+ snowier than last winter on this date. Snow lovers are thrilled. Commuters? Not so much.
northernnewsnow.com
BBB now accepting applications for scholarships
DULUTH, MN. (Northern News Now) - The Better Business Bureau Foundation (BBB) announced Monday they are now accepting applications for this year’s scholarship. The foundation, which serves Minnesota and North Dakota, is inviting high school students to apply for the 2023 Students of Integrity Scholarship. The essay-based scholarship is...
WDIO-TV
Late night Aurora garage fire
Sunday at around 6:30pm, fire rescue crews responded to a fire in Aurora on Twin Lakes Loop 45. When crews arrived they found the garage engulfed in flames. Lakeland Fire Department, Lakeland Fire Rescue, Aurora Fire Rescue, Palo Fire Rescue, and the St. Louis County Fire all helped to put out the fire. The garage seemed to be a total loss.
northernnewsnow.com
Superior family mourns loss of daughter, K9 partner, days apart
SUPERIOR, WI. (Northern News Now) -- A Superior family is grieving the loss of both their 19-year-old daughter and beloved K9 police partner, both passing, just days apart. “Hailey is a very sweet, very generous, and a very loving person,” said Laura Pleva, a family friend of the Eastman’s.
Comments / 1