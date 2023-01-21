Kelly Clarkson Croons ‘You Should Probably Leave’ in Chris Stapleton Cover

Kelly Clarkson knows her way around a breakup song. During Thursday’s episode of her talk show , Clarkson went down the country road during her beloved Kellyoke segment as she performed a cover of Chris Stapleton ’s Starting Over standout “You Should Probably Leave.”

Clarkson — wearing a green dress and accompanied by My Band Y’all — hit every note to perfection on the track about a couple nearing the end of their relationship. “Cause I know you and you know me

And we both know where this is gonna lead,” she sings. “You want me to say that I want you to stay/So you should probably leave.”

This isn’t the first time Clarkson covers a song by Stapleton. Back in 2020, she performed his song “Tennessee Whiskey.” And last year, the two stars dueted on “Glow” from her When Christmas Comes Around… album.

“You Should Probably Leave” was one of the standout singles off Stapleton’s Starting Over album from 2020. The LP also featured songs such as “Cold,” “Arkansas,” and “Nashville, TN.”

Back in November, the Kelly Clarkson Show was renewed through 2025 at NBC, extending her popular daytime television show another two years. Just this season, the singer has covered songs from Blink-182, Duran Duran, Katy Perry, Lady Gaga, Florence & the Machine, and more. She most recently covered “Glimpse of Us” by Joji.

On Friday, Clarkson shared the list of guests she’ll be hosting on her show, including Jae Fonda, Lily Tomlin, and Rita Moreno from the 80 For Brady film on Monday. She’ll end the week with Ava Max, who’s set to release her album Diamonds and Dancefloors .