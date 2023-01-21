ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Arkansas State

Kelly Clarkson Croons ‘You Should Probably Leave’ in Chris Stapleton Cover

By Tomás Mier
Rolling Stone
Rolling Stone
 4 days ago

Kelly Clarkson knows her way around a breakup song. During Thursday’s episode of her talk show , Clarkson went down the country road during her beloved Kellyoke segment as she performed a cover of Chris Stapleton ’s Starting Over standout “You Should Probably Leave.”

Clarkson — wearing a green dress and accompanied by My Band Y’all — hit every note to perfection on the track about a couple nearing the end of their relationship. “Cause I know you and you know me
And we both know where this is gonna lead,” she sings. “You want me to say that I want you to stay/So you should probably leave.”

This isn’t the first time Clarkson covers a song by Stapleton. Back in 2020, she performed his song “Tennessee Whiskey.” And last year, the two stars dueted on “Glow” from her When Christmas Comes Around… album.

“You Should Probably Leave” was one of the standout singles off Stapleton’s Starting Over album from 2020. The LP also featured songs such as “Cold,” “Arkansas,” and “Nashville, TN.”

Back in November, the Kelly Clarkson Show was renewed through 2025 at NBC, extending her popular daytime television show another two years. Just this season, the singer has covered songs from Blink-182, Duran Duran, Katy Perry, Lady Gaga, Florence & the Machine, and more. She most recently covered “Glimpse of Us” by Joji.

On Friday, Clarkson shared the list of guests she’ll be hosting on her show, including Jae Fonda, Lily Tomlin, and Rita Moreno from the 80 For Brady film on Monday. She’ll end the week with Ava Max, who’s set to release her album Diamonds and Dancefloors .

More from Rolling Stone
Best of Rolling Stone

Comments / 0

Related
Rolling Stone

Priscilla Presley, Riley Keough Share Emotional Tributes to Lisa Marie at Graceland Memorial

Priscilla Presley and Riley Keough, the mother and daughter of the late Lisa Marie Presley, shared emotional tributes Sunday at the Graceland public memorial service. Lisa Marie, the only daughter of Elvis Presley and Priscilla Presley, died last Thursday at 54. Priscilla first addressed the mourners, reading a poem that was penned by Keough. “I’m going to read something that my granddaughter wrote for all of you,” Priscilla said before turning to Keough’s words. “I have no idea how to put my mother into words. Truth is there are too many. Lisa Marie Presley was an icon, a role model, a...
FLORIDA STATE
Rolling Stone

See Axl Rose, Billy Corgan, Alanis Morissette Pay Musical Tribute to Lisa Marie Presley at Graceland Memorial

Axl Rose, Billy Corgan, and Alanis Morissette were among the artists to pay musical tributes to Lisa Marie Presley at the Graceland public memorial service Sunday for the late daughter of Elvis and Priscilla Presley. Lisa Marie died Jan. 12 at the age of 54. “I never in a million years imagined being here, singing under these circumstances,” Rose said prior to his performance. “I do know Lisa loved her family very much, and was fiercely protective of her father and his legacy.” Rose performed a solo rendition of Guns N’ Roses’ “November Rain” for his close friend Presley. “I will miss...
Rolling Stone

Justin Bieber Sells Publishing and Recorded Catalog for Reported $200 Million

Justin Bieber has sold his publishing and recorded music rights to Hipgnosis Songs Capital, marking yet another blockbuster music catalog acquisition. The deal, announced on Jan. 24, covers Bieber’s entire back catalog — 290 songs released before Dec. 31, 2021. Hipgnosis Songs Capital scooped up a 100% interest in Bieber’s publishing copyrights (including his writer’s share), the musician’s share of the royalties from his master recordings (which are still owned by Universal Music Group), and even a more nitty-gritty royalty known as neighboring rights (any time a song is played publicly — like at a coffee shop — “neighboring...
msn.com

Blake Shelton Once Hinted At Who He Thought Was The Voice's Worst Coach

If you've ever seen "The Voice," you'll probably already know that Blake Shelton doesn't hold back. The country music star can be somewhat blunt at times when it comes to giving his opinion -- particularly when it comes to his co-coaches on the show. Time and time again, the "God's...
SFGate

Adam Lambert: Homophobia ‘Probably’ Cost Me the ‘American Idol’ Win

Adam Lambert made headlines recently for slamming a casting rumor that “The White Lotus” star Theo James was circling the role of George Michael in a biopic about the pop music icon. Not so fast. Speaking at the Variety Studio presented by Audible at Sundance, Lambert said he was mostly being sarcastic and that it would be “ridiculous” to claim that gay characters can only be played by gay actors.
The Independent

Julia Roberts reacts to shocking revelation that she’s actually ‘not a Roberts’

Julia Roberts was stunned to discover that she’s not actually a “Roberts” after looking into her family’s history and learning about her great-great grandmother’s, Rhoda Suttle Roberts, previous relationships.The 55-year-old actor had her mother and father’s family tree examined using DNA analysis and genealogical detective work in a recent episode of the PBS documentary series Finding Your Roots. While exploring the family history of her father, Walter Grady Roberts, Dr Henry Louis Gates Jr discussed her great grandfather, John Roberts, who grew up on a farm with his mother, Rhoda Suttle.After Julia noted that she’d never heard of this...
GEORGIA STATE
Popculture

Garth Brooks Reportedly 'Stepping on Toes' of Major Country Names With Las Vegas Residency

Garth Brooks fans may have been happy about the country music legend adding more dates to his upcoming Garth Brooks/Plus ONE Las Vegas residency, but other musicians were reportedly frustrated. Sources told Radar Online that Keith Urban and Luke Bryan are concerned that Brooks will make it difficult for them to succeed on the Vegas strip. Bryan does not currently have any dates scheduled that could conflict with Brooks, but Urban does.
LAS VEGAS, NV
Variety

Miley Cyrus‘ ’Flowers‘ Breaks Spotify’s All-Time One-Week Record, With 100 Million-Plus Streams

Anyone looking for statistical proof that Miley Cyrus’ “Flowers” is a certifiable smash can find it in Spotify’s announcement that the song had broken the record for the most streams in a single week. The service announced Friday morning that, as of Thursday, “Flowers” had become the most-streamed song in a seven-day period in Spotify history. As of Friday morning, the latest update for Cyrus’ “Flowers” streams on the site showed that it had racked up 101,838,799 stream since coming out late in the day on Jan 12. On Thursday, it reached the 100 million point faster than any other song...
wonderwall.com

Valerie Bertinelli, 62, goes bare as she welcomes the New Year, more stars without makeup in 2023

Wonderwall.com is rounding up photos of your favorite celebs revealing what they look like without makeup in 2023, starting with this beauty…. "This new year day is coming in so much happier than last year's. From a young age, New Year's Day has been one of my absolute favorite days, for the last 5-6 years it's been one of the saddest. No more," a makeup-free Valerie Bertinelli captioned a video on Instagram that showed her twirling around as Taylor Swift's song "Clean" played on Jan. 1. "There is so much to look forward to now, when before it just looked endlessly sad, scary, lonely and stressful," the actress — who was marking her first New year's Day since getting divorced — continued. "I have no idea what's ahead for me and I'm not worried. I'm free. This new years day, 2023, is the first day of the rest of my life! I wish all of you every bit of joy and happiness and kindness that you claim. It's all yours. Grab it! Happy New Year Love you."
Whiskey Riff

Toby Keith Says Willie Nelson Smokes The Most Hardcore Weed He’s Ever Had: “I Couldn’t Even Function”

It’s no secret that Willie Nelson is the definition of a weed connoisseur. Hell, I’m not even sure if Ol’ Shotgun Willie can even remember the last time he wasn’t stoned off his arse. We’re talking about a guy who can smoke Snoop Dogg under the table, and the rapper even has a guy he pays more than $50,000 a year to follow him around and roll blunts for him.
News Breaking LIVE

Famed Actress and Model Dies

Famed actress and model Dorothy Tristan reportedly died on January 7th, according to a statement from her husband. According to her husband, director John D. Hancock, Tristan died at their home following a decade-long battle with Alzheimer's disease. Her death was confirmed by her representative, according to Variety.
News Breaking LIVE

Famed Rock Star Announces Cancer Diagnosis

A drummer for the Grammy Award-nominated rock band Modest Mouse has reportedly been diagnosed with late-stage cancer, according to the band's social media page. Drummer Jeremiah Green's diagnosis was announced on Modest Mouse's Instagram page in a post written by lead singer Isaac Brock, who added that Green is undergoing treatment.
Rolling Stone

Rolling Stone

101K+
Followers
25K+
Post
39M+
Views
ABOUT

The latest news and more from Rolling Stone magazine.

 https://www.rollingstone.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy