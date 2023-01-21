Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Six year-old Newport News student shines the light on aggressive behavior from students in Virginia schoolsCheryl E PrestonNewport News, VA
The 6-year-old Virginia student who shot his teacher wanted to light another teacher on fire and watch her dieMargaret MinnicksNewport News, VA
Three Virginia theaters among 39 Regal Cinemas that will shut down beginning in FebruaryCheryl E PrestonCharlottesville, VA
A Virginia store shooting survivor is suing Walmart for $50 million.Westland DailyChesapeake, VA
Some of the Best BBQ in Virginia is Hiding Inside a Gas StationTravel MavenVirginia Beach, VA
Related
WAVY News 10
Rivers Casino Portsmouth: What to know before you go
PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) — After lots of anticipation and a slight delay, Rivers Casino Portsmouth is now officially open. It’s located at 3630 Victory Boulevard, just south of I-264 about three miles from Olde Towne Portsmouth, and opened to the public on Monday, Jan. 23. The ceremony included a performance from the Norfolk State Spartan Legion marching band.
WAVY News 10
Grand Gamble: Tuesday marks first full day for Rivers Casino Portsmouth
WAVY News 10's KaMaria Braye reports. Grand Gamble: Tuesday marks first full day for Rivers …. WAVY News 10's KaMaria Braye reports. Police: Missing Virginia Beach teen disappeared on …. Love Bites: Feed roaches with your ex’s name to animals …. WAVY News 10. Dollar Tree to get new...
Rivers Casino Portsmouth opens its doors after delay
PORTSMOUTH, Va. — After its initial opening was delayed to give staff more time to test equipment and prepare, Rivers Casino Portsmouth opened its doors to the public Monday morning. The $340 million facility brought in over 1,000 new jobs to the area, and it will also bring in...
New short-term rental bills could change the rules in Hampton Roads and across the state
VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — A new bill moving through the Virginia General Assembly could change how short-term rentals are controlled across the state and here in Hampton Roads. Senate Bill 1391, created by Sen. Lynwood Lewis, would take away some power from city leaders to regulate short-term rentals that Virginia realty companies operate.
WAVY News 10
Visitors discuss smoking being permitted inside new Portsmouth casino
WAVY's KaMaria Bray reports live on Jan. 24, 2023. Complete coverage: https://www.wavy.com/portsmouth-casino/. Visitors discuss smoking being permitted inside new …. WAVY's KaMaria Bray reports live on Jan. 24, 2023. Complete coverage: https://www.wavy.com/portsmouth-casino/. Casino dollars will help fund a Portsmouth center …. For the people of all ages who rely on...
Thousands turn out for opening day of Rivers Casino Portsmouth
A grand opening ceremony that included a performance by Norfolk State University's band and a ribbon cutting ceremony, kicked off just after 10 a.m. The casino opened to the public immediately after.
WAVY News 10
The Annex: Restaurant, brewery & music venue coming to Church St. in Norfolk
NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — A combination restaurant, brewery and event space for live music is set to sprout at the former Five Points Community Farm Market building on Church Street in Norfolk. The year-round farmer’s market and its café at 2500 Church Street were featured on a 2011 episode...
WAVY News 10
Casino dollars will help fund a Portsmouth center serving those in need
For the people of all ages who rely on the Wesley Community Service Center, every day is a gamble. But with the help of a $170,000 donation from the new Rivers Casino in Portsmouth, it will have a little more help in fulfilling its mission. Casino dollars will help fund...
WAVY News 10
Residences, businesses, vehicles in Hampton neighborhood struck by gunfire
Residences, businesses, vehicles in Hampton neighborhood …. Police: Missing Virginia Beach teen disappeared on …. Love Bites: Feed roaches with your ex’s name to animals …. WAVY News 10. Dollar Tree to get new CEO. Bicyclist dies after being struck by vehicle on E …. Visitors discuss smoking being...
WAVY News 10
Newport News School Board to vote on separation agreement, severance for superintendent
Read more: https://www.wavy.com/news/newport-news-school-board-to-vote-on-separation-agreement-severance-for-superintendent/. Newport News School Board to vote on separation agreement, …. Read more: https://www.wavy.com/news/newport-news-school-board-to-vote-on-separation-agreement-severance-for-superintendent/. Norfolk native Sherry Wiggins mourns loss of daughter. Norfolk native Sherry Wiggins shares the pain of finding out her daughter had died. Judge certifies charges against man accused of killing …. The case of...
Portsmouth landmark sold, new business to take the place of Moseberth’s Fried Chicken
Nearly two years after the closure of Moseberth's Fried Chicken and BBQ, a new business is poised to open up at the local landmark.
Rivers Casino Portsmouth is officially open
Rivers Casino Portsmouth is hosting its grand opening and ribbon cutting on Monday, January 23.
WAVY News 10
Love Bites: Feed roaches with your ex's name to animals at Virginia Aquarium for Valentine's Day
Love Bites: Feed roaches with your ex’s name to animals …. Lake Taylor tops Booker T, Cape Henry downs Norfolk …. Lake Taylor defeated Booker T. Washington 59-50 while Cape Henry downed Norfolk Academy 57-40 in Tuesday night high school basketball action on Tuesday night. Norfolk native Sherry Wiggins...
WAVY News 10
First-timers approach to Rivers Casino Portsmouth
WAVY News 10's Brett Hall reports. https://www.wavy.com/portsmouth-casino/. WAVY News 10's Brett Hall reports. https://www.wavy.com/portsmouth-casino/. WAVY News 10 Midday: Live Coverage of Rivers Casino …. Complete coverage on WAVY.com: https://www.wavy.com/portsmouth-casino/. Rivers Casino Portsmouth Grand Opening. Rivers Casino Portsmouth Grand Opening https://www.wavy.com/portsmouth-casino/. Smoking permitted inside of Rivers Casino Portsmouth …. WAVY News...
WAVY News 10
WAVY TV remembers Biscuit the therapy dog
PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) – The Virginia Beach mass shooting in 2019 was hard on the entire community. You may remember therapy dogs at the memorial, helping provide comfort to those who needed it most. One of those amazing dogs was a Golden Retriever named Biscuit. Biscuit also made her...
Portsmouth city leader says change is needed after third homicide in three weeks
A man died after a shooting last night in Portsmouth on Town Pointe Road, making this the third homicide in the city since the beginning of 2023.
Portsmouth among 7 school divisions statewide to receive student mental health grant
Portsmouth Public Schools is one of seven school divisions statewide to be selected to participate in the federal student mental health grant.
Portsmouth homicide leaves one adult male dead: Police
The department says an adult male was found at the scene with a fatal injury. So far, no information has been released about the adult male who died or any potential suspects.
WAVY News 10
GALLERY: Rivers Casino Portsmouth
PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) – Rivers Casino Portsmouth held its first of two charity test nights on Thursday, January 19. The second test night will be on Saturday. The Grand Opening of the casino will be on Monday, January 23 at 10 a.m. WAVY TV will have team coverage Monday.
Missing Virginia Beach teen found safe Tuesday
Virginia Beach police are seeking the help of community members find a missing teen who has been missing for nearly a week.
Comments / 0