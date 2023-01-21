ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Portsmouth, VA

Rivers Casino Portsmouth: What to know before you go

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) — After lots of anticipation and a slight delay, Rivers Casino Portsmouth is now officially open. It’s located at 3630 Victory Boulevard, just south of I-264 about three miles from Olde Towne Portsmouth, and opened to the public on Monday, Jan. 23. The ceremony included a performance from the Norfolk State Spartan Legion marching band.
Visitors discuss smoking being permitted inside new Portsmouth casino

WAVY's KaMaria Bray reports live on Jan. 24, 2023.
Residences, businesses, vehicles in Hampton neighborhood struck by gunfire

Residences, businesses, vehicles in Hampton neighborhood struck by gunfire
Newport News School Board to vote on separation agreement, severance for superintendent

Newport News School Board to vote on separation agreement, severance for superintendent
First-timers approach to Rivers Casino Portsmouth

WAVY News 10's Brett Hall reports.
WAVY TV remembers Biscuit the therapy dog

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) – The Virginia Beach mass shooting in 2019 was hard on the entire community. You may remember therapy dogs at the memorial, helping provide comfort to those who needed it most. One of those amazing dogs was a Golden Retriever named Biscuit. Biscuit also made her...
GALLERY: Rivers Casino Portsmouth

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) – Rivers Casino Portsmouth held its first of two charity test nights on Thursday, January 19. The second test night will be on Saturday. The Grand Opening of the casino will be on Monday, January 23 at 10 a.m. WAVY TV will have team coverage Monday.
