The richest person in Kentucky is giving away millions
Todd & Julie Chrisley have now reported to federal prison. In two different states.Alpha TangoPensacola, FL
4 Amazing Seafood Places in South CarolinaAlina AndrasMyrtle Beach, SC
Earthquake rattles Central Kentucky with 2.6 magnitude tremor and frightens residentsEdy ZooKentucky State
4 Amazing Seafood Places in KentuckyAlina AndrasKentucky State
Kentucky makes Sahvir Wheeler's importance clear but his role going forward remains undetermined
LEXINGTON - There isn't a program in the country that wouldn't want a player on its roster that is on pace to lead its conference in assists for a third straight season. That is the case for Kentucky point guard Sahvir Wheeler who led the SEC in assists while at Georgia during the 2020-21 season with 7.4 per game, transferred to UK and did so again last season with 6.9 per game and this year, currently leads the conference averaging 5.9 assists.
Vanderbilt Set to Face Kentucky Without Leading Scorer Liam Robbins, Frontcourt Depth
LEXINGTON, Ky. —The time has come for Kentucky basketball to make that annual three-hour trip down I-65 South to Nashville to take on the Vanderbilt Commodores. It's been a trip that's historically gone well for the Wildcats, especially as of late. UK will enter Memorial Gymnasium on Tuesday ...
Kentucky Transfers Bryce Hopkins, Keion Brooks Jr Flourishing With New Teams
If you've ever listened to a John Calipari press conference or two, you've probably heard this remark from the head coach about playing for Kentucky: "This isn't for everybody." It's hard to disagree, just take a look at the drama that has circulated around Big Blue Nation this season. "Rock ...
aseaofblue.com
Kicker Jackson Moore commits to Kentucky
The Kentucky Wildcats faced a lot of kicking and overall special teams issues last season, and Mark Stoops responded by hiring Jay Boulware. The former Texas and Oklahoma special teams coordinator was tasked with finding a placekicker to replace Matt Ruffolo. On Saturday, the Cats landed a commitment from specialist...
Gutsy performance leads Mississippi State to 77-76 thriller over Kentucky
Mississippi State didn’t bring it’s a game again on Sunday in a matchup with Kentucky, but the Bulldogs brought the guts. After falling behind by 10 points in the first half and facing some adversity along the way, State found a way. A huge second half from Anastasia Hayes and Jessika Carter led the way and a final stop on the last possession gave the Bulldogs a 77-76 win over the Wildcats.
Kentucky Let it Fly From 3-Point Range in Win Over Texas A&M: 'Everyone Was Wide Open.'
LEXINGTON, Ky. — Flashback to the first game of the regular season, and Kentucky head coach John Calipari made a statement that was unfamiliar to the ears of Big Blue Nation. Calipari wanted his team to shoot 3-pointers, and a lot of 'em. “I said this is probably a team that’s going to ...
aseaofblue.com
Chase Couch, son of Tim Couch, earns offer from Kentucky
The Kentucky Wildcats football coaching staff is off and running in the class of 2024 recruiting cycle, and a big offer went out to a legacy recruit this afternoon. Chase Couch, an edge rusher from Lexington, is a name that should be very familiar to the BBN. After all, his father is arguably the best QB to ever play for Kentucky, Tim Couch.
WATCH: John Calipari, Buzz Williams Speak Following Kentucky's 76-67 Win Over Texas AM
Kentucky head coach John Calipari and Texas A&M head coach Buzz Williams spoke to reporters following the Wildcats' 76-67 win over the Aggies on Saturday afternoon. Calipari's press conference can be seen above, while Williams' can be seen below: More on the win over the Aggies here. Want ...
The richest person in Kentucky is giving away millions
To kick off 2023, I have been writing about people and organizations giving back to the community. Readers enjoy seeing uplifting, positive stories. So today, I wanted to write about a woman in Kentucky and the good she has done for the community.
fox56news.com
2 Kentucky liquor stores raided by ABC
The investigations were prompted by complaints of alleged violations for the improper acquisition, transport, possession, and sale of bourbon — including vintage distilled — spirits at Justin’s House of Bourbon. 2 Kentucky liquor stores raided by ABC. The investigations were prompted by complaints of alleged violations for...
WKYT 27
Lexington murder suspect arrested in Mississippi
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Police have made an arrest in connection with a deadly Lexington shooting. Police say Bobby Lashawn Hubbard was arrested Saturday in Hattiesburg, Mississippi. Hubbard is facing a murder charge in connection with the September 2022 shooting death of 22-year-old Doricky Harris in the 500 block of...
fox56news.com
Lexington garnering national attention as a hot destination spot
LEXINGTON, Ky. (FOX 56) – Lexington is getting some national recognition when it comes to places people should visit. An article from Reader’s Digest mentions Lexington in the article, ‘The 14 most underrated U.S. Travel destinations to visit now’. The story praises Lexington’s public art scene, unique shopping, and elevated dining just to name a few.
Beshear wants ‘scoring criteria,’ Cameron’s appointee prefers flexibility for settlement money
This article is republished from Kentucky Health News, an independent news service of the Institute for Rural Journalism and Community Issues, based in the School of Journalism and Media at the University of Kentucky, with support from the Foundation for a Healthy Kentucky. Kentucky’s local and state governments continue to reap more millions from settlements […] The post Beshear wants ‘scoring criteria,’ Cameron’s appointee prefers flexibility for settlement money appeared first on Kentucky Lantern.
WTVQ
Snow showers tonight before a bigger system mid-week
Lexington, Kentucky: Good Sunday evening everyone, its been a dreary Sunday across the area and the dreary part is about to turn wintry as snow showers and flurries develop later tonight and last through Monday morning. There may be some patches of freezing drizzle as well. Those two combined with temperatures dropping below freezing may create some slick spots for the Monday morning commute across central and eastern Kentucky! Keep that in mind and allow some extra travel time to get to work and school in the morning.
This Restaurant Has The Best Biscuits In Kentucky
Cheapism compiled a list of the best biscuits in each state.
WTVQ
A messy Sunday to a bigger system mid week
Lexington, Kentucky: Good Saturday evening everyone, we’ve had a chilly but calm day across the Commonwealth! I hope you soaked up the calmness of today because our pattern is about to crank it up about 10 more notches starting tomorrow. Clouds will continue to increase past midnight. Here is a quick breakdown of how the day looks to play out.
spectrumnews1.com
The Bluegrass State welcomes musical legends
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Musical legends are planning tours to the Bluegrass and fans are guaranteed to be thrilled. The best-selling duo of all time, Brooks & Dunn, will bring their “Reboot 2023” tour to Lexington’s Rupp Arena on May 11. American Idol season ten winner, Scott McCreary will open for the pair.
WKYT 27
Fundraiser helping Babes BBQ in Georgetown after serious fire
GEORGETOWN, Ky. (WKYT) - A fundraiser is collecting donations for a Georgetown restaurant after a serious fire. The owners of Babes BBQ on Cincinnati Road say the building caught fire Friday morning. The cause of the fire is investigation. Former employee Meghan Capra launched a fundraiser to help pay for...
2 Kentucky liquor stores raided by Department of Alcoholic Beverage Control
Two Kentucky liquor stores were raided by the Kentucky Department of Alcoholic Beverage Control on Tuesday.
fox56news.com
Reality star serving time in Lexington jail
Julie Chrisley Serving 7-year sentence in Lexington for tax fraud. Julie Chrisley Serving 7-year sentence in Lexington for tax fraud. Lexington tenants rally at apartments to promote …. Across the street from The Veridian Apartments, organizations stood behind tenants of The Veridian who were speaking out for their first time,...
