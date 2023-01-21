Read full article on original website
Related
dakotanewsnow.com
Plenty of reason for optimism as Jacks return plenty of talent from the National Championship
BROOKINGS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -SDSU coaches players and fans want to savor the national championship for as long as possible. But when you step back and look ahead to what the team could look like next fall, there’s no reason not to think that another trip to Frisco could very well happen. Most of the key players will be returning so there’s plenty of reason for optimism.
dakotanewsnow.com
Avera program helps young athletes “Accelerate” their sports training
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Childhood obesity has more than tripled over the last four-plus decades. Most parents know the modern struggles of getting kids out of screens and in motion. And yet, as youth, club, and high school sports become more intense, athletes are starting to exercise...
dakotanewsnow.com
Dakota State’s Gary Garner to retire at season’s end
MADISON, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Dakota State University men’s basketball head coach Gary Garner had announced Monday that he will be retiring at the end of the season. Garner is in his 14th season with the Trojan men’s basketball team, the second longest men’s basketball coaching tenure behind legendary Ed Harter. Garner, who began coaching Dakota State in 2009, holds the second most all-time victories in men’s basketball program history with 194 wins prior to this weekend’s home games at DSU Fieldhouse.
dakotanewsnow.com
Zach Heins returning to SDSU with championship standard set for 2023
BROOKINGS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - In two short weeks a lot has changed for South Dakota State football. The Jackrabbits won their first ever FCS National Championship, and then had a change at head coach with Jimmy Rogers succeeding the retiring John Stiegelmeier. According to Rogers, don’t expect much...
dakotanewsnow.com
Tuesday’s HS Basketball highlights from Brandon Valley and SFC boys and the Lincoln girls hosting Washington
BRANDON and SIOUX FALLS , S.D. (Dakota News Now) -The Brandon Valley boys just won a buzzer-beating thriller last week over Pierre. Tuesday night they jumped out to a 23-10 lead after a quarter over top-ranked Jefferson. But the unbeaten Cavaliers rallied for a thrilling 59-58 victory in Class “AA”.
dakotanewsnow.com
Lewis Drug Pro-Am Racquetball Tournament makes its return after two years
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - For more than four decades the Lewis Drug Pro-Am Racquetball Tournament brought the best professional racquetball players in the world to Sioux Falls. After the COVID-19 pandemic put a halt to it in 2021, and again in 2022 due to a scheduling conflict,...
dakotanewsnow.com
Sioux Falls Christian girls pull away from West Central
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The Sioux Falls Christian girls basketball team improved to 10-1 on the season by pulling away from visiting West Central 67-55 on Monday night in Sioux Falls. Click on the video viewer for highlights!
dakotanewsnow.com
Educators still question proposed social studies standards after revisions
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Two meetings have already been held on the latest round of proposed social studies standards in South Dakota, and two more are scheduled for later this year. But that doesn’t mean the proposed standards will be the same by the end of the process.
dakotanewsnow.com
SDSU wrestlers whip Wyoming
BROOKINGS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - South Dakota State recorded four pins, including three in the second half of the dual, in turning in another dominant performance against a Big 12 Conference opponent by downing Wyoming, 42-3, Sunday afternoon at Frost Arena. The 18th-ranked Jackrabbits ran their overall dual winning...
dakotanewsnow.com
Phil Schreck and Tyler Roney's Monday Team Weather
A deadly fire that left one person dead Monday morning is bringing together the Pettigrew Heights neighborhood in central Sioux Falls. Dakota News Now brings you the latest news and weather from across South Dakota, western Minnesota, and northwestern Iowa. Monday Morning Forecast. Updated: 12 hours ago.
dakotanewsnow.com
Weekend to remember in Sioux Falls for Conrrado Moscoso
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Introduced to the sport of racquetball quickly at the age of 8 by his father in Bolivia, Conrrado Moscoso tries to slow down his emotions when playing the world’s fastest game. “Just focus for the point. I need it for my best...
dakotanewsnow.com
Lennox Orioles fly past West Central
LENNOX, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The Lennox Orioles ran their record to 9-1 this season by flying past the visiting West Central Trojans 69-42 on Monday night in South Dakota boys prep basketball action. Click on the video viewer for highlights!
dakotanewsnow.com
Dakota Spirit raises $2,000 for Kaylee's Kindness
A deadly fire that left one person dead Monday morning is bringing together the Pettigrew Heights neighborhood in central Sioux Falls. Dakota News Now brings you the latest news and weather from across South Dakota, western Minnesota, and northwestern Iowa. Monday Morning Forecast. Updated: 11 hours ago. SB 69: Concerns...
dakotanewsnow.com
Sioux Empire Livestock Show expected to generate $3 million
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The 70th annual Sioux Empire Livestock Show will take place at the W.H. Lyon Fairgrounds in Sioux Falls from Jan. 24-29. Although the event is free and open to the public, the show is expected to attract thousands of people from around the country, generating more than $3 million in economic impact for Sioux Falls, according to a press release from the Greater Sioux Falls Chamber of Commerce.
dakotanewsnow.com
Discussions continue on 6th Street bridge in Sioux Falls
MANIA - The ABBA Tribute performing at The Orpheum Theatre Center. The famous Swedish band ABBA will have their music and energy recreated at the Orpheum Theatre Center when MANIA - The ABBA Tribute Tour comes through the Sioux Empire. Dakota News Now at 4:00 - VOD. Updated: 18 hours...
dakotanewsnow.com
Comedians Dan Alten & Zach Dresch to perform at Club David
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Dan Alten and Zach Dresch will be performing a comedy set at Club David in Sioux Falls. The $12 tickets can be purchased at the door, the comedy duo will take to the stage at 8 p.m., and then anyone can try their shot at entertaining an audience with the open mic following their set.
dakotanewsnow.com
Hundreds of fish stuck in James River Dam
A deadly fire that left one person dead Monday morning is bringing together the Pettigrew Heights neighborhood in central Sioux Falls. Dakota News Now brings you the latest news and weather from across South Dakota, western Minnesota, and northwestern Iowa. Monday Morning Forecast. Updated: 12 hours ago. SB 69: Concerns...
dakotanewsnow.com
Cheer team performs in annual competition with heavy hearts
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The annual Valentine’s Classic had some similar aspects from years past, but friends and family associated with the Dakota Spirit know this year’s event meant something special. The team lost their friend Kaylee Torgenson after an accident in Harrisburg last December. It was emotional for everyone involved including Kaylee’s father who was injured in the accident. The team donned blue ribbons this year in honor of Kaylee.
dakotanewsnow.com
Manageable weather conditions in South Dakota
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -- Aside from the breezy conditions, Monday overall was a relatively nice winter day, and Tuesday is looking to be much of the same but changes are coming later in the week. Several counties in our area are under a Dense Fog Advisory through...
dakotanewsnow.com
Tickets for Brooks & Dunn’s Sioux Falls performance available Friday
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Brooks & Dunn will perform at the Denny Sanford Premier Center as part of their REBOOT Tour 2023 with special guest Scotty McCreery. Tickets for the event are available for purchase on Friday, Jan. 27, at 10 a.m. CST via Ticketmaster. The actual performance will take place on Friday, June 2, 2023.
Comments / 0