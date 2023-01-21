ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pittsburgh, PA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Popculture

Frank Thomas, MLB Great, Has Died

Frank Thomas, a former MLB star who spent the majority of his time with the Pittsburgh Pirates in the 1950s, died last Monday. He was 93 years old, and the cause of death was not announced. This is not to be confused with another MLB player named Frank Thomas who played for the Chicago White Sox from 1990-2005 and was inducted into the Baseball Hall of Fame in 2014.
PITTSBURGH, PA
MLB Trade Rumors

Former MVP denied entry into Hall of Fame in final year on ballot

Former second baseman Jeff Kent has been up for Hall of Fame consideration for a decade, with this year marking his last crack at induction via the Baseball Writers Association of America. Kent received 46.5% of the vote during this cycle, well shy of the 75% needed for induction. He falls off the ballot and will no longer be considered by the BBWAA.
104.5 The Team

Harassment Gets New York Knicks Announcer Fired

Harassment charges within the walls of Madison Square Garden are nothing new. However, since the landmark $11.6 million payout to Anucha Browne Sanders, as a result of verbal abuse and sexual harassment suffered from former New York Knicks team president and head coach, Isiah Thomas, things have been relatively quiet in the human resources department at MSG. For nearly two decades, the bad memories of one of the worst scandals in NBA history continued to fade, until Monday when the word "harassment" was used in an MSG Network statement about one of their announcers.
NEW YORK STATE
104.5 The Team

What Will The New York Giants Look Like For The 2023 Season?

The New York Football Giants exceeded everyone's expectations this season by going 9-7-1 in the regular season and defeating the Minnesota Vikings on the road in the playoffs. General Manager Joe Schoen and head coach Brian Daboll have this team heading in the right direction but there are some offseason questions that need to be answered. Will Daniel Jones and Saquon Barkley both be back with the Giants in 2023? I discuss the Saquon Barkley part below in my quick take as seen in the Times Union:
NEW YORK STATE
104.5 The Team

104.5 The Team

Schenectady, NY
8K+
Followers
7K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

104.5 The Team ESPN Radio has the best sports coverage for Albany, New York. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

Comments / 0

Community Policy