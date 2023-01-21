Harassment charges within the walls of Madison Square Garden are nothing new. However, since the landmark $11.6 million payout to Anucha Browne Sanders, as a result of verbal abuse and sexual harassment suffered from former New York Knicks team president and head coach, Isiah Thomas, things have been relatively quiet in the human resources department at MSG. For nearly two decades, the bad memories of one of the worst scandals in NBA history continued to fade, until Monday when the word "harassment" was used in an MSG Network statement about one of their announcers.

NEW YORK STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO