The Bijou Star Files: Woman Shot During Takeoff’s Murder Speaks

Woman Injured During Shooting That Killed Takeoff Speaks Out For The First Time: ‘I’m Grateful To Be Here’ (Video)

Sydney Leday, the woman also shot the night that Takeoff was killed, is speaking out since being hospitalized.

BUFFALO BILLS GIFTED ‘3’ PENDANTS FOR DAMAR HAMLIN… Ahead Of Playoff Game

The Buffalo Bills were surprised with special gifts in honor of Damar Hamlin ahead of their playoff game against the Bengals … receiving “3” pendants for the entire team.

LESLIE JORDAN DIED FROM ‘CARDIAC DYSFUNCTION’ …Before Crashing Car Into Building

Leslie Jordan was not killed as the result of a car accident, instead, he suffered a “sudden cardiac dysfunction” which resulted in his death and caused him to crash.

EX-NFL DL DEREK WOLFE KILLS MASSIVE MOUNTAIN LION… After Hunt In Colorado

Ex-Broncos defensive lineman Derek Wolfe hunted a massive mountain lion in Colorado this week … and at the end of the day, a wild photo shows the Wolfe got the better of the big cat.

PETE DAVIDSON, SNOOP DOGG WE’RE TEAM CAPTAINS!!!… For NFL Pro Bowl

The NFL Pro Bowl captains have been announced … but they’re not superstar athletes like Aaron Rodgers and Patrick Mahomes — it’s Pete Davidson and Snoop Dogg!!

ALEC BALDWIN TO BE CHARGED WITH INVOLUNTARY MANSLAUGHTER In ‘Rust’ Shooting Death

Santa Fe District Attorney Mary Carmack-Altwies says Alec Baldwin is being charged as both an actor and a producer on the movie … she says he pulled the trigger as the actor, and had a duty to make sure the set was safe as a producer.

NELLY IN AUSTRALIA FANS THINK HE WAS HIGH …HE THINKS IT WAS FUNNY!!!

Nelly‘s recent performance in Australia has the Internet thinking he was a drunken mess on stage … and the “Country Grammar” rapper can’t help but laugh at all the jokes getting thrown his way about the show.

DAMAR HAMLIN BACK AT BILLS’ FACILITY ‘ALMOST DAILY’… Coach McDermott Says

Damar Hamlin is continuing to make huge strides in his road to recovery … Bills head coach Sean McDermott said the defensive back is now at Buffalo’s practice facility “almost daily,” and nearing a return to team meetings and more.

SAN FRANCISCO ART GALLERY OWNER ARRESTED FOR HOSING DOWN HOMELESS WOMAN …D.A. CALLS IT ‘COMPLETELY UNACCEPTABLE’!!

The San Francisco art gallery owner caught on video spraying a homeless woman with a hose was arrested Wednesday for the sickly act … as the District Attorney called his actions “completely unacceptable.”

J LO FAILED-WEDDING PTSD PROMPTED VEGAS CEREMONY WITH BEN

Jennifer Lopez is very much a happily married woman to Ben Affleck, and now spilling the details on what prompted the two to have a surprise wedding in Vegas … saying her failed-wedding anxiety played a part.

BRIAN WALSHE WIFE DIED WITH $2.8 MILLION …Inheritance A Motive?

The man accused of brutally murdering and dismembering his wife in Massachusetts may have had a motive … inheriting lots of money.

Victims Defrauded Through ‘RHOSLC’ Star Jen Shah’s Telemarketing Scam Break Silence

With former The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City star Jen Shah being sentenced to six-and-a-half years in prison, two victims of the reality star’s telemarketing ploy are breaking their silence.

Janelle Monáe Says Her Pre-Fame ‘Dream’ Was To Afford An Apartment & Car: ‘If I Can Have 500 Fans, That’s It’

As viewers from all over watch Janelle Monáe in Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery, she’s looking back on her humble aspirations from before she was a big-name star.

Army Lieutenant Awarded $3,685 Despite $1M Lawsuit Filed After Being Pepper-Sprayed By Virginia Police

During a December 2020 traffic stop, Virginia police held U.S. army lieutenant Caron Nazario at gunpoint and pepper-sprayed him. Read More

Chrissy Teigen And John Legend Reveal The Name & Gender Of Newborn Baby: ‘Our Family Could Not Be Happier’ (Photo)

Chrissy Teigen and John Legend have revealed the gender of their newborn baby, as well as the infant’s name!

Derek Chauvin’s Attorney Requests Appeals Court To Overturn Convictions In 2020 Death Of George Floyd

Derek Chauvin‘s attorney is requesting an appeals court to overturn the former Minneapolis police officer’s convictions in the 2020 murder of George Floyd, claiming he was deprived of a fair trial,

Exclusive: Michael B. Jordan Is Not ‘Secretly Dating’ 26-Year-Old British Bikini Model Amber Jepson

Michael B. Jordan and rumors about his dating life have been swirling all over the internet—with recent headlines alleging he’s in a “secret” romance with an influencer overseas—but it’s apparently false.

PHOTOS: Angela Simmons Gushes Over Yo Gotti Following Courtside Game: ‘Long As I’m Next To You’

Angela Simmons is glowing with happiness alongside recently confirmed bae Yo Gotti. At least that’s the expression paparazzi cameras captured courtside at Wednesday night’s Memphis Grizzlies and Cleveland Cavaliers game in Memphis, Tennessee.

Usain Bolt Is Reportedly Missing $12.7 Million From His Account At A Private Investment Firm And Threatens To Take Legal Action

World-record sprinter Usain Bolt reportedly had $12.7 million wiped away from his bank account with a private investment firm. Read More

YSL Rapper Yak Gotti’s Mother Arrested For Attempting to Sneak Tobacco Products and Rolling Papers Into Courtroom Amid RICO Case

On Tuesday, rapper Yak Gotti’s mother was arrested for attempting to sneak tobacco products and rolling papers into the Fulton County courtroom. Read More

‘Emancipation’ Director Antoine Fuqua to Helm Michael Jackson Biopic

Antoine Fuqua is gearing up to direct the Michael Jackson biopic, ‘Michael.’

Tatyana Ali Set To Appear In ‘Bel-Air’ Season 2 In Recurring Role

Another Fresh Prince of Bel-Air star is headed to Peacock’s dramatic reimagining.

Michigan Family Gets Life in Prison for Killing Family Dollar Security Guard Over Mask Mandate

A married Michigan couple and their adult son have been sentenced to life in prison in the fatal shooting of a store security guard in May 2020.

T.J. Holmes Allegedly Had Previous Sexual Relationship w/ ABC Staffer Seeking Mentorship: He Was A Predator Who Took Full Advantage Of His Position, Insider Claims

More news has surfaced in the ongoing investigation into ABC news anchor T.J. Holmes.

