Oklahoma City, OK

Centre Daily

Miami Heat Could Face Kevin Durant Before NBA All-Star Break

The last time Brooklyn Nets forward Kevin Durant played it was against the Miami Heat earlier this month. The Heat could see Durant just before the NBA All-Star break. Shams Charania of The Athletic reported he is "making progress" on the recovery process from his knee injury and will be evaluated in two weeks.
MIAMI, FL
Centre Daily

Nets Offer Kevin Durant Injury Update Before Facing Sixers

The Philadelphia 76ers are set to take on the Brooklyn Nets for the second time this season on Wednesday night. This time around, the Nets aren’t expected to have the services of their All-Star forward, Kevin Durant. After spending 30 minutes on the court in the Nets’ January 8...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Centre Daily

Raptors Open Road Trip vs Kings: Where to Watch, Injuries, Odds

The Toronto Raptors will hit the road Wednesday evening when they head out west to take on the Sacramento Kings at 10 p.m. ET. View the original article to see embedded media. Sportsnet and the FAN 590 will air the game in Toronto. NBC Sports California and Sactown Sports 1140 will broadcast for Sacramento.
SACRAMENTO, CA
The Comeback

WNBA’s huge Brittney Griner problem revealed

After nearly 10 months in a Russian prison colony, Brittney Griner was finally released following drug charges and a surprising nine-year prison sentence. And now that she’s back home and even making public appearances, her next step is to get back on the basketball court as she plans to play for the Phoenix Mercury this season. But that could Read more... The post WNBA’s huge Brittney Griner problem revealed appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
Centre Daily

Lakers News: LA Looking to Extend Rui Hachimura Following Trade

The Los Angeles Lakers somewhat shocked the NBA world on Monday when they traded for former lottery pick Rui Hachimura from the Washington Wizards. Hachimura will add a ton of length and versatility to the Lakers' lineup, and most importantly, a strong three-point presence. The move was very solid for...
LOS ANGELES, CA
Centre Daily

Charlotte Hornets at Phoenix Suns Game Preview

HORNETS - QUESTIONABLE: LaMelo Ball (L ankle, R wrist) DOUBTFUL: Cody Martin (L Knee soreness) OUT: Kelly Oubre (L Hand surgery). SUNS- OUT Deandre Ayton, Cameron Payne (foot), Landry Shamet (foot), Devin Booker (groin), Jae Crowder. Well, the Charlotte Hornets weren't able to collect their first three-game winning streak of...
CHARLOTTE, NC
Centre Daily

Ranking the Uniforms that BYU Wore in 2022

For the first time in program history, BYU wore 13 unique uniform combinations during the 2022 season. Today, we rank the 13 combinations that BYU wore last season and talk about the fine line between uniform variety and tradition. Ranking BYU's 2022 Uniform Combinations. 13. Blackout Sailor Coug - SMU.
PROVO, UT

