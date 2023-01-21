Read full article on original website
Centre Daily
Dodgers Roster: LA Signs Free Agent and Former Washington Reliever Suero
On Tuesday, the Dodgers signed former Washinton Nationals reliever, Wander Suero, to a minor league deal. The right-handed pitcher is expected to receive an invite to major league spring training. Fabian Ardaya of The Athletic was the first to report the news on Twitter. Suero spent the majority of his...
Centre Daily
Dodgers Prospects: Miguel Vargas Makes Top 5 Up and Coming Third Baseman List
As the youth movement is expected to take off in 2023, the Dodgers are looking to take advantage of Miguel Vargas’ talents. The 23-year-old has certainly caught the attention of many prospect hounds. Most recently, Vargas has been listed amongst the Top 10 MLB 3B 2023 prospects. MLB.com’s Johnathan...
Centre Daily
Rolen Elected into Hall of Fame
Scott Rolen earned a coveted a spot in the baseball Hall of Fame. Rolen earned a vote on 76.3 percent of ballots, just five more than needed to eclipse the 75 percent needed. Rolen was named on 297 ballots, five more than the 292 required for election among the 389 submitted.
Centre Daily
Dodgers: Star Infielder Is Looking to Work With LA’s Offseason Addition
The Dodgers' offseason thus far had a lot more lows than highs. Justin Turner is gone, along with Trea Turner and Cody Bellinger. Those losses stung for both the organization and its fans; it’ll be weird going into the 2023 season without them. The Boys in Blue didn’t add...
Centre Daily
Phillies Announce Spring Training Non-Roster Invitees
In a recent press release to the media, the Philadelphia Phillies announced 21 players that will attend MLB Spring Training as non-roster invitees. Each player will have the opportunity to showcase their skills in a bid to try and make the 26-man MLB roster heading into the 2023 MLB season. However, the experience these players will gain just from being around the Major League players will be invaluable in their development.
Former MVP denied entry into Hall of Fame in final year on ballot
Former second baseman Jeff Kent has been up for Hall of Fame consideration for a decade, with this year marking his last crack at induction via the Baseball Writers Association of America. Kent received 46.5% of the vote during this cycle, well shy of the 75% needed for induction. He falls off the ballot and will no longer be considered by the BBWAA.
Centre Daily
Reports: MLB Investigating Mike Clevinger for Domestic Violence Allegations
Editors’ note: This story contains alleged accounts of domestic violence. If you or someone you know is a survivor of domestic abuse, contact the National Domestic Violence Hotline at 1-800-799-7233 or at https://www.thehotline.org/. Major League Baseball is investigating White Sox pitcher Mike Clevinger for domestic violence incidents involving his...
Centre Daily
Tom Verducci’s 2023 Baseball Hall of Fame Ballot
Don’t let this election fool you. The flow of players into the Hall of Fame is accelerating. Here are the number of players annually elected by the baseball writers to the Hall of Fame in my first six years voting 30 years ago: 1, 1, 1, 0, 1, 1. Voting was so tough that 324-game winner Don Sutton waited five years to get in.
Centre Daily
What New York Mets are Getting in Kodai Senga
The Mets dished out a five-year, $75 million deal to Japanese phenom, Kodai Senga, in December, slating him in as the No. 3 starter in their rotation for this upcoming season. So what are they getting in the soon-to-be 30-year-old hard-throwing righty?. “He’s a guy, who just continues to get...
