Cincinnati, OH

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Yardbarker

Josh Allen Has Words For Stefon Diggs After WR Throws Tantrum After Playoff Loss (+Video)

Josh Allen and Stefon Diggs weren’t on the same page Sunday. Josh Allen and the Buffalo Bills experienced tense emotional moments Sunday. The Buffalo Bills’ offense didn’t show up in their Divisional Round matchup against the Cincinnati Bengals. The offense scored just ten points in the 27-10 blowout at home. Wide receiver Stefon Diggs was caught by CBS television cameras getting upset with Allen late in the game Sunday.
BUFFALO, NY
Athlon Sports

Look: NFL World Reacts To Damar Hamlin's Decision

Today's divisional round matchup between the Buffalo Bills and Cincinnati Bengals brings back painful memories. When these teams last squared off, Bills safety Damar Hamlin suffered a cardiac arrest on the field. This terrifying moment, and Hamlin's subsequent recovery, gripped the nation.  ...
CINCINNATI, OH
ng-sportingnews.com

Brock Purdy showed 49ers his best yet in gritty NFC divisional playoff win over Cowboys

Brock Purdy made NFL quarterbacking look much easier than it is in the first six starts of his career. It took until Sunday night's 19-12 NFC divisional playoff win over the Cowboys for him put up poor passing numbers. But given the degree of difficulty vs. Dallas defense, the 49ers seventh-round rookie turned in his best performance yet despite his worst stats.
DALLAS, TX
Isla Chiu

4 Places To Get Fried Chicken in Ohio

If the answer is yes and you're in Ohio, you should consider visiting these local joints (this list is by no means comprehensive!). If you find yourself in northeast Ohio, you should check out this restaurant, which is a local favorite. Customers have raved about their chicken and waffles. The chicken is a juicy and crispy breast or thigh; and the waffles are flavored with rosemary, topped with powdered sugar, and served with Ohio maple syrup on the side. They also have delicious chicken sandwiches. If you like spice, check out their Nashville chicken sandwich, which comes with spicy schmaltz, pimento cheese, coleslaw, grilled pickles, and remoulade. If you don't care for spice, you can't go wrong with their Louisville sandwich, which has American cheese, lettuce, tomato, pickles, and Duke's mayo.
OHIO STATE
NBC Sports

Damar Hamlin has arrived at Highmark Stadium

Bills safety Damar Hamlin watched last week’s playoff game on TV from home. He is at Highmark Stadium today. Tracy Wolfson of CBS reports that Hamlin is in the Bills’ locker room. He arrived in a security cart about 90 minutes before game time, which is set for 3 p.m. ET.
BUFFALO, NY
ng-sportingnews.com

Aaron Rodgers trade rumors: Packers may move QB for 'the right package'

Aaron Rodgers could be yours if the price is right. The Rodgers rumor mill has once again begun to churn, with recent reports indicating the 39-year-old quarterback could be on his way out of Green Bay this offseason. Where there's smoke, there's fire, and NFL Network's Ian Rapoport continued to...
GREEN BAY, WI
ng-sportingnews.com

Sean Payton rumors: Two key factors could influence whether ex-Saints coach returns to sidelines in 2023

The NFL coach hiring cycle has been unusually slow during the 2023 offseason, and part of that may be related to the Sean Payton sweepstakes. The former Saints coach is widely considered to be the top talent available on the coaching market. He has interviewed with four of the five teams that have head coaching vacancies but he hasn't yet found a home for the 2023 NFL season.
ARIZONA STATE
ng-sportingnews.com

Kyle Shanahan playoff record: 49ers coach looking to build on recent postseason success

49ers coach Kyle Shanahan has seen his share of highs and lows since taking the reins in San Francisco six years ago, but his teams tend to come prepared in the playoffs. The 49ers are a long way from where they were in Shanahan's first season, when Brian Hoyer and C.J. Beathard split time as the team's starting quarterback before a midseason trade for Jimmy Garoppolo. Despite numerous quarterback injuries this season, San Francisco has kept churning out wins and positioned itself as a prime Super Bowl contender.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
ng-sportingnews.com

Patrick Mahomes' ankle injury doesn't hurt Chiefs' AFC championship, Super Bowl 57 chances

If the Chiefs don't win the AFC championship game over the Bills or Bengals, or they advance to and lose Super Bowl 57, it won't be because of Patrick Mahomes playing hurt. Mahomes had to leave in the first half of Kansas City's eventual 27-20 home AFC divisional playoff victory over Jacksonville with an ankle sprain. He was able to return and play the entire second half, leading Kansas City on the game-clinching touchdown drive midway through the fourth quarter.
KANSAS CITY, MO

