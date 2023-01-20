Read full article on original website
Damar Hamlin and his family cheered the Bills on from a suite and NFL fans loved to see it
Nearly three weeks after Damar Hamlin collapsed from cardiac arrest during a Buffalo Bills-Cincinnati Bengals primetime game, the Buffalo safety has been on the mend. After spending time in the hospital recovering, he rejoined his teammates just about a week ago in the middle of their emotional playoff run. With...
Josh Allen Has Words For Stefon Diggs After WR Throws Tantrum After Playoff Loss (+Video)
Josh Allen and Stefon Diggs weren’t on the same page Sunday. Josh Allen and the Buffalo Bills experienced tense emotional moments Sunday. The Buffalo Bills’ offense didn’t show up in their Divisional Round matchup against the Cincinnati Bengals. The offense scored just ten points in the 27-10 blowout at home. Wide receiver Stefon Diggs was caught by CBS television cameras getting upset with Allen late in the game Sunday.
Look: NFL World Reacts To Damar Hamlin's Decision
Today's divisional round matchup between the Buffalo Bills and Cincinnati Bengals brings back painful memories. When these teams last squared off, Bills safety Damar Hamlin suffered a cardiac arrest on the field. This terrifying moment, and Hamlin's subsequent recovery, gripped the nation. ...
NFL power rankings: 3 reasons Chiefs, 49ers, Eagles and Bengals will (or won't) win Super Bowl 57
The 2023 NFL playoffs are down to four teams still alive to win Super Bowl 57. The AFC championship will feature a rematch of last year's game between the Chiefs and Bengals in Kansas City. The NFC championship game has the Eagles hosting the 49ers in Philadelphia. Three of this...
Brock Purdy showed 49ers his best yet in gritty NFC divisional playoff win over Cowboys
Brock Purdy made NFL quarterbacking look much easier than it is in the first six starts of his career. It took until Sunday night's 19-12 NFC divisional playoff win over the Cowboys for him put up poor passing numbers. But given the degree of difficulty vs. Dallas defense, the 49ers seventh-round rookie turned in his best performance yet despite his worst stats.
4 Places To Get Fried Chicken in Ohio
If the answer is yes and you're in Ohio, you should consider visiting these local joints (this list is by no means comprehensive!). If you find yourself in northeast Ohio, you should check out this restaurant, which is a local favorite. Customers have raved about their chicken and waffles. The chicken is a juicy and crispy breast or thigh; and the waffles are flavored with rosemary, topped with powdered sugar, and served with Ohio maple syrup on the side. They also have delicious chicken sandwiches. If you like spice, check out their Nashville chicken sandwich, which comes with spicy schmaltz, pimento cheese, coleslaw, grilled pickles, and remoulade. If you don't care for spice, you can't go wrong with their Louisville sandwich, which has American cheese, lettuce, tomato, pickles, and Duke's mayo.
Is Damar Hamlin at the Bills game? Buffalo safety in attendance for playoff game vs. Bengals
This story has been updated from a previous version. The Bills and Bengals will play an emotional game — perhaps the most emotional of the 2023 NFL playoffs — when they meet at Highmark Stadium on Sunday in the AFC divisional round. It will be the teams' first...
Damar Hamlin has arrived at Highmark Stadium
Bills safety Damar Hamlin watched last week’s playoff game on TV from home. He is at Highmark Stadium today. Tracy Wolfson of CBS reports that Hamlin is in the Bills’ locker room. He arrived in a security cart about 90 minutes before game time, which is set for 3 p.m. ET.
Where did Kellen Moore go to college? Revisiting Cowboys OC's record-breaking Boise State playing career
Dak Prescott and Brock Purdy – the quarterbacks in Sunday's NFC divisional playoff matchup between the Cowboys and 49ers – combined for 52 victories in college. That's only two more wins than Dallas offensive coordinator Kellen Moore had at the FBS level as a starting quarterback. Moore, 34,...
How Dalton Schultz touchdown netted bettor nearly $73K off $5 NFL playoffs parlay
The Cowboys may have suffered a disappointing end to their season in the divisional round vs. the 49ers, but at least one person came out a winner from that game (apart from San Francisco). That would be Cameron Craig, a Bengals fan whose four-leg parlay over the divisional round ended...
Will Brock Purdy start for 49ers next year? Projecting the 49ers' sudden QB competition with Trey Lance
The Purdy wordplay has run its course, but Brock Purdy has not. "Mr. Irrelevant" has been anything but, keeping the 49ers in the playoff hunt despite injuries to both Trey Lance and Jimmy Garoppolo. He's done more than just play caretaker for the 49ers' offense, though. Purdy got off to...
Brett Maher stats: Did the yips cause Cowboys kicker's uncharacteristic extra-point misses?
Tom Brady might have had some luck on his side Monday night. His Buccaneers were dominated by the Cowboys and eliminated from the playoffs, and yet the story of the night was Dallas kicker Brett Maher. Maher missed not one, not two, not three, but four extra-point attempts before finally...
Damar Hamlin recovery update: Latest news on Bills safety after Week 17 collapse vs. Bengals
The football world was shaken by the on-field collapse of Bills safety Damar Hamlin during a Week 17 game against the Bengals earlier in January. Hamlin went into cardiac arrest after a routine tackle in the first quarter and needed to be resuscitated on the field before being transported to a Cincinnati trauma center.
Bengals vs. Chiefs picks, predictions against spread: Why Cincinnati will advance to Super Bowl 57
The Bengals and Chiefs are about to do it again. The two teams that played in last year's AFC championship game have both advanced to this year's AFC championship game. Once again, that matchup will play out in Kansas City. The Chiefs have gone 0-3 against Joe Burrow and the...
How Brett Maher's inaccuracy, instability has changed Cowboys game plan vs. 49ers
The Cowboys are looking to take their foot out of football. During Sunday's NFC divisional round clash against the 49ers, Dallas has made the decision to avoid trying any long field-goal attempts, and soon might be looking to avoid going for any point-after tries. In the first half, the Cowboys...
Aaron Rodgers trade rumors: Packers may move QB for 'the right package'
Aaron Rodgers could be yours if the price is right. The Rodgers rumor mill has once again begun to churn, with recent reports indicating the 39-year-old quarterback could be on his way out of Green Bay this offseason. Where there's smoke, there's fire, and NFL Network's Ian Rapoport continued to...
Sean Payton rumors: Two key factors could influence whether ex-Saints coach returns to sidelines in 2023
The NFL coach hiring cycle has been unusually slow during the 2023 offseason, and part of that may be related to the Sean Payton sweepstakes. The former Saints coach is widely considered to be the top talent available on the coaching market. He has interviewed with four of the five teams that have head coaching vacancies but he hasn't yet found a home for the 2023 NFL season.
Chad Henne playoff history: How Chiefs backup helped KC beat Browns after Patrick Mahomes injury in 2021
Chad Henne was thrust into a difficult position. When Patrick Mahomes left Saturday's AFC divisional round contest against the Jaguars with an ankle injury, the Chiefs were forced to turn to their backup quarterback. Henne responded well. The 37-year-old led the Chiefs on a 98-yard scoring drive to extend their...
Kyle Shanahan playoff record: 49ers coach looking to build on recent postseason success
49ers coach Kyle Shanahan has seen his share of highs and lows since taking the reins in San Francisco six years ago, but his teams tend to come prepared in the playoffs. The 49ers are a long way from where they were in Shanahan's first season, when Brian Hoyer and C.J. Beathard split time as the team's starting quarterback before a midseason trade for Jimmy Garoppolo. Despite numerous quarterback injuries this season, San Francisco has kept churning out wins and positioned itself as a prime Super Bowl contender.
Patrick Mahomes' ankle injury doesn't hurt Chiefs' AFC championship, Super Bowl 57 chances
If the Chiefs don't win the AFC championship game over the Bills or Bengals, or they advance to and lose Super Bowl 57, it won't be because of Patrick Mahomes playing hurt. Mahomes had to leave in the first half of Kansas City's eventual 27-20 home AFC divisional playoff victory over Jacksonville with an ankle sprain. He was able to return and play the entire second half, leading Kansas City on the game-clinching touchdown drive midway through the fourth quarter.
