Syracuse, NY

Community says violence is “unacceptable” after death of 11-year-old

By Callihan Marshall
 4 days ago

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Services have been announced for 11-year-old Brexialee Torres-Ortiz. The sixth grader was returning home from a corner store, just yards away, with a gallon of milk, when she was shot on Monday evening.

Calling hours are scheduled for Thursday at Tucker Missionary Baptist Church from 3 to 6 p.m. The funeral will be Friday at 11 a.m., also at Tucker Missionary Baptist Church. Brexi’s family says the honors student was everyone’s cheerleader and best friend, willing to help anyone in need. They say she will be remembered as a ray of sunshine everywhere she went.

Each night the community has gathered on Oakwood Avenue in Syracuse in her memory. This is their fourth day out there and people want anyone who knows anything about this incident to please come forward.

The community wants everyone to know this violence is unacceptable. They say they will be out there every day, regardless of what the weather is like until that message is received.

“We just want to send a strong message that we’re not just gonna forget about this in a week or two weeks there’s still a lot of pain out here, still a lot of people going through things the community is still hurting. As you see the numbers dwindle but we’re still out here and we’re still gonna send that same message.”

Hasahn Bloodworth
Doreka
4d ago

My Heart is so heavy with this one.😔May this Angel Rest In Paradise with the Most High🙏🏿. I cannot stop thinking of you baby girl. There will be justice for you. To her family, my family sends their condolences and prayers to you all, May the Most High comfort you in this difficult time. If this is not a wake up call in this community, I don't know what is. Senseless, Selfish, and Down right wrong😔that baby didn't deserve this. God sits High and looks low, and you MUST ANSWER TO THIS CRIME!!!!!period😡😡😡😡😡😡😡

RNln
3d ago

Such violence is unacceptable, but that message needs to be delivered, by ALL means necessary, to those committing the violence!

WSYR NewsChannel 9

WSYR NewsChannel 9

