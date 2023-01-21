Community says violence is “unacceptable” after death of 11-year-old

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Services have been announced for 11-year-old Brexialee Torres-Ortiz. The sixth grader was returning home from a corner store, just yards away, with a gallon of milk, when she was shot on Monday evening.

Calling hours are scheduled for Thursday at Tucker Missionary Baptist Church from 3 to 6 p.m. The funeral will be Friday at 11 a.m., also at Tucker Missionary Baptist Church. Brexi’s family says the honors student was everyone’s cheerleader and best friend, willing to help anyone in need. They say she will be remembered as a ray of sunshine everywhere she went.

Each night the community has gathered on Oakwood Avenue in Syracuse in her memory. This is their fourth day out there and people want anyone who knows anything about this incident to please come forward.

The community wants everyone to know this violence is unacceptable. They say they will be out there every day, regardless of what the weather is like until that message is received.

“We just want to send a strong message that we’re not just gonna forget about this in a week or two weeks there’s still a lot of pain out here, still a lot of people going through things the community is still hurting. As you see the numbers dwindle but we’re still out here and we’re still gonna send that same message.” Hasahn Bloodworth

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WSYR.