EW.com
Anetra wrote her RuPaul's Drag Race song 'Walk That F---ing Duck' after taking an edible
Do you smell that? It's like something's burning. Is that Anetra's p---y? Yes, it is, and it burned bright on Friday's RuPaul's Drag Race premiere as season 15's first challenge winner. Now, on the debut episode of EW's Quick Drag podcast (below), the Las Vegas queen exclusively reveals how she devised her talent show number that's had the internet talking (and walking that f---ing duck) all weekend.
RuPaul and His Husband, Georges LeBar, Met and Fell in Love on the Dance Floor
Unless you live under a rock, you may have heard of RuPaul Charles. The legendary drag queen and model is best known for producing, hosting, and judging the wildly popular reality competition series RuPaul's Drag Race. Now, we could go on and on about the 62-year-old television personality's career and innumerable achievements, but we want to shift gears and take a peek inside his personal life.
Brad Goreski Says ‘The Real Friends of WeHo’ Is a Celebration of LGBTQ+ Community, Dishes on Connecting With Costar Todrick Hall
Back to his roots! Brad Goreski is making his return to reality TV with his latest show, The Real Friends of WeHo. “I thought it would be nice to welcome people back into my life with my husband, Gary Janetti, and see me getting to know all of these guys,” the stylist, 45, exclusively told […]
goldderby.com
‘RuPaul’s Drag Race’ season 15 episode 4 sneak peek: Are you ready for a double dose of ‘Snatch Game’?
“RuPaul’s Drag Race” season 15 continues Friday night with the 14 remaining queens set to compete in the biggest installment of “Snatch Game” in series herstory. But before we see what celebrity impersonations the girls brought in their carry-ons, we catch a glimpse of their reactions to the previous week’s challenge and elimination. Watch the first five minutes of episode 4 now via the official Drag Race YouTube channel.
MTV Inexcusably Cutting 30 Minutes From ‘RuPaul’s Drag Race’ is Damaging the Show
Ever get the feeling you been cheated, henny? A whole lot of RuPaul’s Drag Race fans can say “amen” to that after watching MTV’s edit of the just-launched Season 15. In order to make room on the schedule for a “national crisis” called The Real Friends of WeHo, MTV cut Drag Race’s runtime from 90 minutes to 60 minutes (that’s with commercials; 60 to 40 without). That’s ironic because Season 15 was billed as the biggest in Drag Race herstory. Along with the jump from VH1 to MTV, the season got a double-sized premiere, a cast of sixteen queens, and a $200,000 cash prize. But because it’s losing a third of its runtime, Season 15 is actually going to be the shortest season since Season 9, back in 2017. Fans are not exactly thrilled either. This is why Season 15’s third episode, “All Queens Go to Heaven,” caused such a stir on social media. There’s even a Change.org petition to not only get our 90 minute episodes back, but to also give Real Friends of WeHo the chop. It currently has over 25,000 signatures.
msn.com
Dolly Parton Just Dropped Some Major Career News That Has Fans Floored
We have a hunch that this upcoming New Year's Eve is going to be one for the books!. A little birdie told us that two iconic singers are getting together for a December 31 celebration unlike any other. Well, to be fair, that little birdie came in the form of an Instagram post, but you get the sentiment.
Jamie Foxx's 2 Daughters: Everything to Know
Jamie Foxx has two daughters from previous relationships: Corinne and Anelise Jamie Foxx is a proud girl dad. The Soul star first became a father in 1994 with the birth of his daughter Corinne, 28, whom he shares with ex Connie Kline. It wasn't until 15 years later that he welcomed his second daughter, Anelise Bishop, 14, with his ex Kristin Grannis. During a 2017 interview with PEOPLE, Foxx opened up about raising his two daughters in Hollywood. "In this business, sometimes it can get crazy, but my daughter,...
Dolly Parton Reveals Her Thoughts on Billy Ray Cyrus’ New Fiancée, Firerose
Billy Ray Cyrus and his wife of 30 years and mother of his five kids, Tish Cyrus, filed for divorce last April. Then, in November, Cyrus announced his engagement to Firerose, an Australian singer-songwriter. Their engagement bloomed from a friendship that started on the set of Hannah Montana over a decade ago. It also started several rumors about fights within the family over the seemingly sudden engagement. Recently, Dolly Parton revealed that she was able to meet Billy Ray’s new love interest.
Woman's Dead Grandmother Has Photo of Alien Hidden in Her Belongings
Um, grandma, what weren’t you telling them?!
NME
Priscilla Presley and Riley Keough reveal Lisa Marie had just become a grandmother during emotional memorial tribute
Lisa Marie Presley had recently become a grandmother before she passed away earlier this month, as revealed in an emotional tribute shared at her Graceland public memorial service yesterday (January 22). The singer-songwriter and only child of Elvis died on January 13, aged 54, hours after she had been rushed...
TODAY.com
Danny Trejo is ‘overwhelmed’ by ancestry discovery that ‘could’ve changed’ his life
Actor Danny Trejo grew up without a mother for most of his childhood, so he never knew much about her side of the family. And what he knew of his father's side of the family didn't give him much hope for his future. So when the actor made a surprising...
Popculture
'Blue Bloods': Danny's New Love Interest Revealed
More than five years after Linda Reagan died, Blue Bloods finally showed Det. Danny Reagan going on a date. During the Jan. 20 episode "Lost Ones," Danny (Donnie Wahlberg) went to bat for an officer with whom he had a special connection. This new character, Laura Acosta, was played by guest star Jessica Pimentel (Orange is the New Black).
Kylie Jenner doesn’t look happy after Irina Shayk pulls up in the same lion head dress
Isn't it just terrible when someone's wearing the same couture lion head dress as you?. In perhaps the most unrelatable scenario of all time, a straight-faced Kylie Jenner was seen watching on as Irina Shayk strutted the same black lion head gown at the Schiaparelli show on Monday (23 January).
Celebrities say Nelly was demon possessed during an Australian concert
Rapper Nelly is being accused of being demon-possessed and you can watch the video and judge for yourself. Aa he is singing his eyes roll back in his head and some fans have said that he was drunk, high, or having a medical episode. What is interesting is he never slurred his words, did not stumble or fall, did not stutter or lose focus. He went on with the song without missing a beat. TMZ reported that the rapper is laughing about his behavior but many don't find it funny.
Fans Think Selena Gomez Had ‘Cat Eye Surgery’ After Her Appearance At The Golden Globes
Actress and singer Selena Gomez, 30, has a huge fan base thanks to her impressive career in Hollywood. However, public scrutiny comes with fame. The “Same Old Love” singer has faced plastic surgery rumors a few times throughout her career—including when she made a public joke onstage at the 2022 SAG Awards about getting botox. And, after the 2023 Golden Globes, some Reddit users pointed out how different Gomez looked. Some even speculated that she got cat eye surgery!
Sharon Stone Shines in Gold-Dipped Pumps with Sam Smith on ‘Saturday Night Live’
Sharon Stone brought sleek drama to “Saturday Night Live” during a performance by musical guest Sam Smith. During Smith’s second musical set, “Gloria” — the same title as their upcoming fourth album, as well as the 1999 thriller film starring Stone — Stone lounged and posed on a chaise. For the occasion, she matched Smith’s sparkly gold suit with a glittering outfit of her own: a black bodycon dress with a thigh-high slit, punctuated by paneling and a long train crafted from glittering gold fabric. Stone’s outfit was complete with thin gold hoop earrings. When it came to footwear, Stone’s outfit was...
Talking With Tami
Wardrobe Breakdown: Kristin Chenoweth On ‘Watch What Happens Live’
Actress Kristin Chenoweth made an appearance over at ‘Watch What Happens Live’. The 54-year-old sparkled as she joined the clubhouse on Monday night. During the interview, the actress revealed to host Andy Cohen that she is currently working on a brand new project for Broadway, so exciting!. On...
Sam Smith Dramatically Pops in Pink Tulle and Sequins on ‘Saturday Night Live’
Sam Smith served camp glamour during their latest performance as a musical guest on “Saturday Night Live.” During Smith’s first act, they performed “Unholy” with Kim Petras. For the bold moment, Smith wore a sweeping pink tulle gown with allover ruffles across its rounded sleeves and flowing skirt — which was even used to cover Petras in a surprise reveal — over blue trousers. Smith’s look was finished with a metallic top hat accented by devil horns, as well as black leather boots. You can view Smith’s full “Unholy” performance with Petras on YouTube, below. However, this wasn’t Smith’s only standout moment on...
Miley Cyrus says Dolly Parton was ‘scared’ when she threatened to go brunette
Miley Cyrus has shared that Dolly Parton was “actually scared” when the actor told her that she was thinking about changing her hair.The 30-year-old singer spoke about her and Parton’s next gig, as they’ll be co-hosting NBC’s “Miley’s New Year’s Eve Party”, during a recent interview with Hoda Kotb for the upcoming “A Toast to 2022!” special.Speaking to the TV host, Cyrus addressed how she told the “Jolene” singer, who’s her godmother, that she wanted to dye her hair. However, she then noted that Parton wasn’t very fond of that idea.“I’ve never seen Dolly actually scared before,” she said....
hotnewhiphop.com
Chrisean Rock Reveals Pregnancy, Blueface Denies Being The Father
After previously admitting to having numerous abortions, the “Crazy In Love” star has decided to go through with her pregnancy. Just when you thought Blueface and Chrisean Rock’s antics couldn’t be any more toxic, a positive pregnancy test has entered the chat. On Friday (January 20), the reality starlet surprised the rapper on his 26th birthday, revealing that she’s once again with child – and she fully intends on keeping it this time.
Entertainment Weekly
