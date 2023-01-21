ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Aurora, CO

MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF

Can I legally kill pests in my house in Illinois?

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Unwanted house guests can be a problem in Illinois. There are many ways to get rid of these pesky roommates, but can Illinois residents legally deal with them on their own? Illinois residents are legally allowed to control nuisance mammals on their property, according to the Village of Deerfield, but it […]
ILLINOIS STATE
NBC Chicago

‘SUKIT': Illinois Secretary of State Reveals Rejected Vanity License Plate Requests

Keep it in good taste, people. That's Secretary of State Alexi Giannoulias' message to Illinois drivers thinking about requesting a personalized or vanity license plate. Giannoulias revealed that nearly 400 of last year's 54,236 Illinois vanity plate requests were rejected by the state "due to their tawdry, lewd or offensive nature or because they were difficult to read."
ILLINOIS STATE
NBC Chicago

What to Expect and When as Weather System Brings Snow to Chicago Area

Snow is expected across the Chicago area this week, but how much you could see and when will depend on a few things. Forecast models show a system traveling up from the south is expected to hit to parts of the are around midnight, bringing with it accumulating, on-and-off snowfall beginning overnight Wednesday, with snowy conditions lasting although at least Sunday.
CHICAGO, IL
1440 WROK

If You Use This Slang Word You Probably Grew Up In Illinois

When it comes to slang words, there are certain phrases that can instantly give away where someone is from. If you're from Illinois, you're easily detectable. Remember in elementary school when your entire class would go to your lockers and grab your shoes for gym class? That was always the best part of the day because we got to release all our built up energy!
ILLINOIS STATE
MyStateline.com

Snow covered roads Sunday morning

According to Illinois Department of Transportation and Wisconsin Department of Transportation, we’re starting the morning off with mostly covered roads in Winnebago, Ogle, Lee, DeKalb in northern Illinois and Rock and Walworth Counties in southern Wisconsin this morning. The remainder of the area is seeing partially covered road conditions. There are slick and wet spots so drive with extra caution this morning.
OGLE COUNTY, IL
NBC Chicago

NBC Chicago

