Man sentenced to 25 years for assaulting woman on Aurora trailHeather WillardAurora, CO
Father-daughter dances in Castle Rock and Highlands RanchNatasha LovatoCastle Rock, CO
Voters to decide future of Park Hill Golf CourseDavid HeitzGlendale, CO
Parking worries expressed about Castle Rock projectMike McKibbinCastle Rock, CO
The second richest person in Denver, ColoradoLuay RahilDenver, CO
Portillo's drive-thru robbery suspect held on $100,000 bond: officials
A Chicago man who allegedly robbed a Portillo’s drive-thru in Naperville last summer has been captured in Denver and will be held on $100,000 bond, authorities announced Tuesday.
Illinois AG Asks State to Appeal Judge's Restraining Order on Assault Weapons Ban
Illinois Attorney General Kwame Raoul on Monday asked a state appellate court to dismiss a temporary restraining order on Illinois’ new ban on semiautomatic weapons. The two-week-old law was adopted in response to a mass shooting at the July 4th parade in the Chicago suburb of Highland Park. Raoul...
Carvana Admits to Violating State Laws Over Titling and Registering Cars It Sold Last Year in Illinois
After a drawn-out, six-month legal fight between the state of Illinois and the popular, online vehicle vendor Carvana, a formal settlement has been reached that could better protect consumers looking to purchase cars from their phones. This agreement comes after a drama-filled year for the car seller known for its...
NBC Chicago
Assault Weapons Ban Sparks War of Words Between DuPage County Sheriff and Lawmakers
A coalition of federal, state and local lawmakers in DuPage County gathered Monday to demand DuPage County Sheriff James Mendrick reverse his controversial stand that he will not enforce provisions of Illinois’ new assault weapons ban. “Everyone is here for one common purpose, and that is to demand that...
Drag Queens Speak Out Against Missouri Laws Barring Transgender Athletes From Girls Sports
Dozens of advocates, including drag queens in full makeup, rallied Tuesday at Missouri's Capitol against bills banning transgender athletes from participating on girls sports teams, gender-affirming treatment for transgender kids and public drag shows. Jordan Braxton, who is in leadership at the advocacy group TransParent and performs in drag as...
NBC Chicago
Here's the Latest Timeline, Snowfall Projections as Winter Weather Returns to Chicago
While most of the attention is being paid to a weather system that could snarl commutes on Wednesday morning in Illinois and Indiana, that’s merely round one of several rounds of snow that could fall in the region through this weekend. Areas south of Interstate 80, those areas close...
Woman Missing From Chicago Area Since 2017, Remains Found
Not the ending that friends and family were looking for, but a missing persons story from the Chicago area has an ending. DuPageCountySheriff. Sad news in the DuPage County, IL area as the remains of a local woman missing since 2017 have been found. Here was the post from the...
Can I legally kill pests in my house in Illinois?
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Unwanted house guests can be a problem in Illinois. There are many ways to get rid of these pesky roommates, but can Illinois residents legally deal with them on their own? Illinois residents are legally allowed to control nuisance mammals on their property, according to the Village of Deerfield, but it […]
It’s Illegal to Take Photos at These Indiana Locations
Most of us are taking photos all the time. For social media purposes, we try to get the best photo in cool and unique places. Some of the places we take photos are dangerous and even illegal. Whether your photos are taken with your phone or taken by a professional...
‘SUKIT': Illinois Secretary of State Reveals Rejected Vanity License Plate Requests
Keep it in good taste, people. That's Secretary of State Alexi Giannoulias' message to Illinois drivers thinking about requesting a personalized or vanity license plate. Giannoulias revealed that nearly 400 of last year's 54,236 Illinois vanity plate requests were rejected by the state "due to their tawdry, lewd or offensive nature or because they were difficult to read."
No More Nuggets and Tots? School Lunches Go Farm-To-Table — for Some California Students
As the fine-dining chef at a suburban high school gave samples of his newest recipes, junior Anahi Nava Flores critiqued a baguette sandwich with Toscano salami, organic Monterey Jack, arugula and a scratch-made basil spread: “This pesto aioli is good!" Classmate Kentaro Turner devoured a deli-style pastrami melt on...
Here's When Snowfall Could be Most Intense in Chicago Area Wednesday
Wintry weather hasn’t really been an issue in the Chicago area in recent weeks, but snowfall Wednesday morning could heavily impact the morning commute, and could provide the first substantial accumulations of snow most places have seen since Christmas. A winter weather advisory now covers all of northern Illinois...
Winter Weather Advisory Issued for Some Chicago-Area Counties With Snow in Store
A winter weather advisory has been issued for several Chicago-area counties ahead of a wintry system that is set to bring some accumulating snow and "hazardous" travel conditions to parts of the region. The advisory was issued for LaSalle, Kendall, Grundy, Kankakee, southern Cook and Will counties in Illinois, along...
What to Expect and When as Weather System Brings Snow to Chicago Area
Snow is expected across the Chicago area this week, but how much you could see and when will depend on a few things. Forecast models show a system traveling up from the south is expected to hit to parts of the are around midnight, bringing with it accumulating, on-and-off snowfall beginning overnight Wednesday, with snowy conditions lasting although at least Sunday.
Trump Drops Second Legal Challenge to New York Attorney General After Sanctions in Hillary Clinton Case
Former President Donald Trump dropped a second federal civil action against New York's attorney general, which tried to thwart her $250 million fraud lawsuit against his Manhattan real estate company. Trump's latest legal capitulation came days after a Florida federal judge sanctioned him for nearly $1 million for filing what...
Google Job Cuts Hit 1,800 Employees in California, Including 27 Massage Therapists
Google's layoff included more than 1,800 employees in California, state fillings show. More than 100 were cut from the company's YouTube campus in San Bruno, south of San Francisco. The company let go of more than two dozen on-site massage therapists. Google eliminated over 1,800 jobs in its home state...
Tesla Plans to Spend $3.6 Billion More on Battery and Truck Manufacturing in Nevada
Tesla said in a statement that its its expanding facilities in Nevada will include a 100 GWh battery cell factory and high-volume factory to manufacture the Semi. Today, the original Gigafactory primarily manufactures and supplies Tesla's Fremont, California, vehicle assembly plant with high-voltage battery packs. Tesla CEO Elon Musk held...
If You Use This Slang Word You Probably Grew Up In Illinois
When it comes to slang words, there are certain phrases that can instantly give away where someone is from. If you're from Illinois, you're easily detectable. Remember in elementary school when your entire class would go to your lockers and grab your shoes for gym class? That was always the best part of the day because we got to release all our built up energy!
MyStateline.com
Snow covered roads Sunday morning
According to Illinois Department of Transportation and Wisconsin Department of Transportation, we’re starting the morning off with mostly covered roads in Winnebago, Ogle, Lee, DeKalb in northern Illinois and Rock and Walworth Counties in southern Wisconsin this morning. The remainder of the area is seeing partially covered road conditions. There are slick and wet spots so drive with extra caution this morning.
NBC Chicago
