ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Driggs, ID

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
eastidahonews.com

Thunder Ridge High School drama program opens new play this week

IDAHO FALLS — Thunder Ridge High School in Idaho Falls invites you to join them this week as the Thunder Ridge Drama Department stages its latest production. The play, “The Yellow Boat,” is based on the true story of Benjamin Saar. Benjamin was born with congenital hemophilia and contracted HIV from a blood transfusion. He used his gift for creating visual arts to deal with his struggles and express feelings he didn’t know how to express otherwise.
IDAHO FALLS, ID
eastidahonews.com

Iris Dawn Hudson

Iris Dawn Hudson, 79, of Idaho Falls, passed away Monday, January 23, 2023, at her home. She was under the care of Alliance Hospice. No services will be held. Cremation is under the care of Coltrin Mortuary, 2100 First Street, Idaho Falls. Online condolences may be sent to www.coltrinmortuary.com.
IDAHO FALLS, ID
MIX 106

Idaho Family’s Garage Caves in to Uncover Secret Hidden Room

There are some pretty interesting, unique and amazing homes in the state of Idaho. We have tons of castles, a potato hotel, a dog shaped hotel a house shaped like a boot and oh so many more impressive and creative dwellings in the gem state. Some Idaho homeowners have found surprises in their homes after they moved in. That is what happened to this Idaho Falls family a few years ago. They got a big surprise that started with a big bang!
IDAHO STATE
eastidahonews.com

Jennifer Buckmaster

Jennifer Dorothy Buckmaster, 51, of Idaho Falls, passed away Friday, January 20, 2023, at her home. She was under the care of Eden Hospice. A Celebration of Life will be held at 5:00 p.m., Saturday, January 28, 2023, at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints at 3800 E. Lincoln Rd, Idaho Falls.
IDAHO FALLS, ID
eastidahonews.com

Will a new interchange for I-15/US-20 be built in Idaho Falls?

IDAHO FALLS – After more than five years of discussion and gathering data, the Idaho Transportation Department has settled on its recommendation for improving safety and resolving traffic congestion on the Interstate 15/U.S. Highway 20 interchange in Idaho Falls. Massive growth has led to more frequent delays at the...
IDAHO FALLS, ID
eastidahonews.com

Ronald Jeffrey Martin

Ronald Jeffrey Martin, 84, of Idaho Falls, died January 19, 2023 at his grandson’s home in Idaho Falls. At his request no services will be held. Cremation is under the care of Coltrin Mortuary, 2100 First St. Idaho Falls. Condolences may be sent online at www.coltrinmortuary.com.
IDAHO FALLS, ID
eastidahonews.com

How playing Jesus led a former actor to a life of ministry in eastern Idaho

IDAHO FALLS – Being cast as Jesus in a play was the role that changed James Runcorn’s life forever. The 48-year-old California man, who now serves as the community discipleship pastor at Watersprings Church in Idaho Falls, had been kicked out of the church he’d attended in his youth. His mom had died during his formative years and his dad was on the verge of a nervous breakdown, which caused him to act out in unhealthy ways.
IDAHO FALLS, ID
891khol.org

News Roundup: Idaho man survives Grand Teton avalanche

An Idaho man was injured earlier this week in an avalanche in Grand Teton National Park. He survived a 600 foot slide into Death Canyon Monday and reportedly struck several trees on the way down. Members of the snowboarder’s party were able to call for local search and rescue teams, who assisted in transporting the man out of the park to St. John’s Hospital.
TETON COUNTY, WY
Alina Andras

4 Great Burger Places in Idaho

If you live in Idaho and you love eating burgers from time to time, here is a list of four amazing burger places in Idaho that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious burgers, every day of the week.
IDAHO STATE
Luay Rahil

The richest woman in Jackson, Wyoming

One company has approximately 10,500 stores in 24 countries, and it employs 2.2 million associates worldwide. This company is Walmart, and it made the Walton family the richest family in the world. Today, I will talk about the richest woman in the family who lives in Jackson, Wyoming.
JACKSON, WY
eastidahonews.com

Teen arrested at Rigby Maverik

RIGBY – A person was arrested at the Maverik at 105 South State Street in Rigby Monday night. Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office spokeswoman Jennifer Fullmer tells EastIdahoNews.com it happened around 6 p.m. During a traffic stop, deputies determined a teenager had an outstanding warrant. Additional deputies were called...
RIGBY, ID

Comments / 0

Community Policy