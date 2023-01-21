Read full article on original website
eastidahonews.com
Thunder Ridge High School drama program opens new play this week
IDAHO FALLS — Thunder Ridge High School in Idaho Falls invites you to join them this week as the Thunder Ridge Drama Department stages its latest production. The play, “The Yellow Boat,” is based on the true story of Benjamin Saar. Benjamin was born with congenital hemophilia and contracted HIV from a blood transfusion. He used his gift for creating visual arts to deal with his struggles and express feelings he didn’t know how to express otherwise.
eastidahonews.com
Iris Dawn Hudson
Iris Dawn Hudson, 79, of Idaho Falls, passed away Monday, January 23, 2023, at her home. She was under the care of Alliance Hospice. No services will be held. Cremation is under the care of Coltrin Mortuary, 2100 First Street, Idaho Falls. Online condolences may be sent to www.coltrinmortuary.com.
eastidahonews.com
Life Lessons Encore: Bill Grof shares valuable things learned in his lifetime
Life is hard, stressful, fast-paced and can sometimes be overwhelming. That’s why EastIdahoNews.com is partnering with MorningStar Senior Living of Idaho Falls to bring you Life Lessons. We’re asking MorningStar residents to share gems of wisdom every Tuesday with us. Some of their answers will make you laugh, some...
Idaho Family’s Garage Caves in to Uncover Secret Hidden Room
There are some pretty interesting, unique and amazing homes in the state of Idaho. We have tons of castles, a potato hotel, a dog shaped hotel a house shaped like a boot and oh so many more impressive and creative dwellings in the gem state. Some Idaho homeowners have found surprises in their homes after they moved in. That is what happened to this Idaho Falls family a few years ago. They got a big surprise that started with a big bang!
eastidahonews.com
Jennifer Buckmaster
Jennifer Dorothy Buckmaster, 51, of Idaho Falls, passed away Friday, January 20, 2023, at her home. She was under the care of Eden Hospice. A Celebration of Life will be held at 5:00 p.m., Saturday, January 28, 2023, at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints at 3800 E. Lincoln Rd, Idaho Falls.
3 things to do this weekend – January 20, 2023
Here are some events going on in your local neighborhood this weekend.
cowboystatedaily.com
Teton County Buys 1,000 Certified “Bear-Resistant” Garbage Cans But Then A Grizzly Destroyed One
***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. More than 1,000 garbage cans touted as “bear resistant” and distributed across Teton County have turned out to not be bear resistant after all, despite a county ordinance stating that garbage containers must meet that standard. Even so, that...
eastidahonews.com
Will a new interchange for I-15/US-20 be built in Idaho Falls?
IDAHO FALLS – After more than five years of discussion and gathering data, the Idaho Transportation Department has settled on its recommendation for improving safety and resolving traffic congestion on the Interstate 15/U.S. Highway 20 interchange in Idaho Falls. Massive growth has led to more frequent delays at the...
3 things to know this morning – January 23, 2023
Here's what you should know to start your Monday.
eastidahonews.com
Ronald Jeffrey Martin
Ronald Jeffrey Martin, 84, of Idaho Falls, died January 19, 2023 at his grandson’s home in Idaho Falls. At his request no services will be held. Cremation is under the care of Coltrin Mortuary, 2100 First St. Idaho Falls. Condolences may be sent online at www.coltrinmortuary.com.
eastidahonews.com
How playing Jesus led a former actor to a life of ministry in eastern Idaho
IDAHO FALLS – Being cast as Jesus in a play was the role that changed James Runcorn’s life forever. The 48-year-old California man, who now serves as the community discipleship pastor at Watersprings Church in Idaho Falls, had been kicked out of the church he’d attended in his youth. His mom had died during his formative years and his dad was on the verge of a nervous breakdown, which caused him to act out in unhealthy ways.
eastidahonews.com
Jackie is a huggable dog who loves chickens and needs a fur-ever home
She’s around seven years old and we think she’s a lab mix. Jackie was raised on a farm and she’s an inside-outside dog. Her previous owner says she loves chickens – not to eat, but they’re her best friend. When she first meets you, she’ll...
eastidahonews.com
His daughter asked him to create a TikTok account. It now has over 80 million views.
IDAHO FALLS — What seemed like a joke between a daughter and her dad about getting views and making money by creating TikTok videos suddenly became a reality. Ashlyn Allen, 19, from Idaho Falls, has had TikTok for several years. She started posting videos and told her dad, Tom Allen, that she wished she could make money from her account.
891khol.org
News Roundup: Idaho man survives Grand Teton avalanche
An Idaho man was injured earlier this week in an avalanche in Grand Teton National Park. He survived a 600 foot slide into Death Canyon Monday and reportedly struck several trees on the way down. Members of the snowboarder’s party were able to call for local search and rescue teams, who assisted in transporting the man out of the park to St. John’s Hospital.
17th Street and Boulevard Bridge improvement project
The anticipated completion timeframe is mid-March.
4 Great Burger Places in Idaho
If you live in Idaho and you love eating burgers from time to time, here is a list of four amazing burger places in Idaho that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious burgers, every day of the week.
The richest woman in Jackson, Wyoming
One company has approximately 10,500 stores in 24 countries, and it employs 2.2 million associates worldwide. This company is Walmart, and it made the Walton family the richest family in the world. Today, I will talk about the richest woman in the family who lives in Jackson, Wyoming.
eastidahonews.com
Teen arrested at Rigby Maverik
RIGBY – A person was arrested at the Maverik at 105 South State Street in Rigby Monday night. Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office spokeswoman Jennifer Fullmer tells EastIdahoNews.com it happened around 6 p.m. During a traffic stop, deputies determined a teenager had an outstanding warrant. Additional deputies were called...
Man dead in two-vehicle collision near Shelley
BONNEVILLE COUNTY, Idaho (KIFI)-Idaho State Police is investigating a two-vehicle collision that occurred at 8:55 a.m. on Saturday Morning, at northbound US-91 at milepost 120.6, just north of Shelley, in Bonneville County.
eastidahonews.com
‘Let’s have some fun.’ Stabbing suspect allegedly challenges police to pursuit
SHELLEY — An Idaho Falls man not only allegedly stabbed a woman — police said he also pulled alongside a Shelley patrol car afterward and challenged an officer to a pursuit. The new court case with additional charges related to the pursuit was filed last week. In November,...
