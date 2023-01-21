New Highway 60/125 interchange between Springfield-Rogersville has some businesses worried about the effects of construction

Read full article on original website
City Council delays the delay of University and Sunshine intersection development
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — At the Springfield City Council meeting Monday, Jan. 24, city leaders held off on deciding whether to pause the development and destruction of homes in the University Heights neighborhood near the intersection of University Avenue and Sunshine Street. City leaders voted to delay the decision on the delay, choosing instead to allow […]
KYTV
First responders in the Ozarks prepare for inclement weather too
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Just like the First Alert Weather Team, emergency crews have been tracking this round of heavy snow since last week. Aaron Heaton, Assistant Chief for the Ozark Fire Protection District, says that’s when he and the agency started preparations. “We knew it was going to...
10,000 chickens killed in Pleasant Hope fire
PLEASANT HOPE, Mo. – About 10,000 chickens were killed and the building that housed them was destroyed in a fire in the 2100 block of 552nd Road in Polk County today (Jan. 24, 2023). Pleasant Hope Fire Protection District Chief Greg Wood said the cause of the blaze was not yet known. Employees were in the […]
KYTV
Branson Public Works, residents prepare for Tuesday night snowstorm
BRANSON, Mo. (KY3) - Branson Public Works crews spent all of Monday loading up 13 trucks with salt ahead of Tuesday night’s snowstorm. The trucks will cover roughly 250 lane miles of roadway. It will be all hands on deck. “It could be interesting because the forecast right now...
KYTV
Driving instructor shares tips for winter conditions in the Ozarks
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - As the winter storm rolls in Tuesday night into Wednesday morning, safe driving is top of mind in conditions like these. KY3 rode along with driving teachers today with “Premier Driving Academy,” who say the number one thing to do is to slow down.
KYTV
Road crews preparing for Tuesday & Wednesday’s wintry weather in the Ozarks
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - In addition to the First Alert Weather Team watching our next round of wintry weather for Tuesday & Wednesday, the crews at MoDOT and the city of Springfield have been doing just the same. The agencies, however, have also been dealing with a shortage of road...
KYTV
2nd best year for the number of passengers at the Springfield-Branson National Airport
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - The Springfield-Branson National Airport is seeing a rebound after the pandemic hit passenger numbers hard three years ago. 1,109,529 passengers went through the airport in 2022, which is up 14.6% from 2021. 598,604 went through the airport during the pandemic year of 2020. Last year’s increase...
933kwto.com
Early School Dismissals and Other Closures for Tuesday, January 24
With an impending winter storm warning set to hit southwest Missouri later today, several school districts and government buildings are closing their doors early on Tuesday. This story will be updated periodically as more closures and cancellations come in. A complete list of closures can be found below:. Alpena- 2:00...
KYTV
Ozarks school districts keeping eye on the weather forecast, considering school cancellations
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Many students around the area hope for a snow day on Wednesday. Dr. Travis Shaw, the executive director of Operations for Springfield Public Schools, also has his eyes on the radar. He’s part of the team who decides if schools will be canceled. Tuesday, things...
KYTV
Springfield City Council to decide future of Sunshine and National development
kjluradio.com
Winter storm with accumulating snowfall likely to move in Tuesday/Wednesday
A winter storm with accumulating snowfall could move into the area this week. The National Weather Service in Springfield says snow could move into the area Tuesday evening into midday Wednesday. Meteorologist Cory Rothstein says this could cause some problems for drivers. “With regards to impacts from accumulating snowfall, we...
KYTV
PICTURES: Viewers share snowy snapshots from around the Ozarks
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Check out the snowy sights from around the Ozarks. KY3 Viewers shared these images of the snow. Upload your weather pictures on the KY3 First Alert Weather app. Download it today. To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com.
KYTV
Why we buy milk, eggs, and bread before a winter storm
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - It never fails, the winter storm warning is issued, and people feel the need to buy milk, eggs, and bread. These items are great for making French Toast on a snowy day, but there’s a psychological reason for these purchases. First, people do what they...
KYTV
SPONSORED: Explore Branson: Wonderworks
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) -From crazy cool science experiments, to awesome rides and activities for the adrenaline junkies, Wonderworks in Branson has something for everyone in the family. Check it out!
KYTV
Health officials warn of health risks while shoveling snow for this Ozarks storm
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Health officials from CoxHealth and the American Heart Association say shoveling wet snow may lead to elevated risks for heart problems. “We do see elevated risk of heart attacks around areas that receive heavy amounts of snowfall,” said CoxHealth physician’s assistant Marc Reitzner. According...
KYTV
Feds indict 2 Springfield, Mo., rappers for illegal firearms
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (Edited News Release/KY3) - A federal grand jury indicted two Springfield, Mo., men who are part of a local rap group for illegally possessing several firearms that have been linked to recent shootings. Ezekiel Josiah King, 19, and Jardell Carlin Williams, 19, were charged in a four-count indictment...
KYTV
Pulaski County, Mo., communities rally around restaurant owner impacted by two deadly crashes
WAYNESVILLE, Mo. (KY3) - Two Pulaski County communities rally around a restaurant owner after two tragedies involving her family. Former Waynesville Mayor Luge Hardman is asking for prayers for the family of Kimsha Rosensteel, a restaurant owner in St. Robert. Police say her mother, Minerva Simmons, 70, of St. Robert, died in a crash on Wednesday. Rosensteel’s father and daughter suffered serious injuries.
KYTV
Home of Reavisville, Mo. volunteer fire captain destroyed by fire; district asking for donations
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - A fire destroyed the home of a volunteer fire captain and his family over the weekend. According to the North Stone Northeast Barry County Fire Protection District, the home belonged to Volunteer Captain Dylan Foster and his family. Dylan and his wife have two boys ages 13 and 8, and a girl, age five.
KYTV
Victim in serious condition after shooting at a Springfield gas station
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - One person is in serious condition after a shooting early Sunday morning at a gas station. According to Springfield police, the shooting happened at a Rapid Roberts on S. Kansas Expressway and W. Elfindale around 12:30 a.m. The person shot is in the hospital with serious...
