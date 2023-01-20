ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Seattle, WA

ELECTION 2023: Watch for your one-measure ballot later this week

Wednesday’s the day that King County Elections plans to mail ballots for the February 14th special election. You’ll get a ballot with one measure – Seattle Initiative 135, which we wrote about earlier this month. If passed, this “would create a public development authority to develop, own, and maintain publicly financed mixed-income social housing developments.” The initiative does not specify how that housing will be funded, but supporters explains in their FAQ, “Once the public developer is established, they can receive and request funds from city, state, federal governments, as well as private donations if those donors feel so inclined.” Read I-135’s full text here. Ballot dropboxes open Thursday – West Seattle has three – one day after ballots are sent; you’ll have until 8 pm February 14th to get your ballot into one, or you can send it via USPS mail as long as it’s postmarked by that day.
What’s up for the rest of your West Seattle Monday

(Comatricha nigra slime mold, photographed at Schmitz Park by Rosalie Miller) If you haven’t checked the WSB West Seattle Event Calendar yet today, here’s the highlight list!. MONDAY MOVIE: 1 pm at Senior Center of West Seattle (4217 SW Oregon), “Terry’s Greatest Movies You’ve Never Heard Of,” today...
Here’s how another park-to-be is getting used while waiting

We’ve been reporting on the Morgan Junction Park Addition site, bought by the city in 2014, planned for park development until the pandemic led Parks to put this and other projects on hold. In the short run, the former dry-cleaner/mini-mart site is supposed to get soil cleanup, but even that plan’s been dragging on. So community members set up an unofficial skatepark on the site – and that got relatively swift Parks action, shutting it down. We updated the situation in coverage of this past week’s Morgan Community Association meeting. That’s one of three “landbanked” future park sites in West Seattle. Today, an update on another:
The Changing Face of Downtown Olympia

New businesses are moving in, and Olympia is growing upward with mixed-use buildings acting as hubs of activity. New visitors-turned residents fill the shops and restaurants. Energy from new business ventures, urban design principles and organized support keep it thriving. The concept is not entirely new to Olympia. Many historic...
WEST SEATTLE SUNDAY: 12 notes!

(Saturday sunrise, photographed by Jerry Simmons) Welcome to the second half of your West Seattle weekend! Here’s what’s happening:. CHURCHES WITH ONLINE SERVICES: We’re continuing to list these – see today’s lineup here. WEST SEATTLE FARMERS’ MARKET: As usual, 10 am-2 pm, the market offers...
THINK SUMMER: West Seattle Float Dodger 5K to return for 2023

(Kids’ Dash before 2022 Float Dodger 5K – WSB photo) West Seattle Runner (2743 California SW; WSB sponsor) says it’s time to think summer – they’re announcing that they’ll again present the West Seattle Float Dodger 5K right before this year’s West Seattle Grand Parade. The date: Saturday, July 22nd. The reason they want you to know this so early: Registration will open February 1st, at a discount rate through February 22nd. If you haven’t run or walked the Float Dodger before, it starts in The Admiral District and heads south along the parade route down California Avenue SW before heading back – with root-beer floats post-race! (Here’s our coverage, with video, from last July.) There’ll be a kids’ dash again this year too (no registration fee for that). It’s all a benefit for the West Seattle Food Bank. We’ll remind you when registration opens in a week and a half – or, keep an eye on floatdodger5k.com!
BOOKS: Waterless world? West Seattle author Susan Whiting Kemp’s novel ‘The Climate Machine’ goes there

On a soggy day like today, in a usually damp city like ours, it may be hard to imagine a world without water. But that’s what West Seattle author Susan Whiting Kemp did for her new novel “The Climate Machine.” Pre-orders are being accepted now for the e-book, officially publishing February 4th. Her announcement says the movel is about “a botched effort to combat climate change.” Here’s the synopsis:
WEST SEATTLE SATURDAY: 11 notes!

(Lady Liberty and friend, photographed by James Bratsanos) SATURDAY MORNING ULTIMATE: 8 am at West Seattle Stadium (4432 35th SW), drop in and play with the West Seattle Ultimate Frisbee Family. SEATTLE CHINESE GARDEN: 10 am-4 pm, the garden’s centerpiece courtyard is open, while the rest of the garden’s grounds...
Washington woman trapped in Costa Rica as medical bills Soar

SEATTLE - Michele Mackey planned to visit Costa Rica twice in 2023 – part of a plan to work around expensive dental work that was cheaper outside the U.S. The plan unraveled quickly, according to her sister, after Mackey’s blood pressure dropped and her heart stopped while under anesthesia.
2 shot in parking lot of high school in Tacoma

TACOMA, Wash. - Tacoma police are investigating a shooting that left two people in the hospital Sunday night. Police told FOX 13 that at about 9:30 p.m., two males showed up at Lakewood Hospital after being shot at the parking lot at Mount Tahoma High School, located on 4634 South 74th Street.
