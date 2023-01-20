Read full article on original website
westseattleblog.com
ELECTION 2023: Watch for your one-measure ballot later this week
Wednesday’s the day that King County Elections plans to mail ballots for the February 14th special election. You’ll get a ballot with one measure – Seattle Initiative 135, which we wrote about earlier this month. If passed, this “would create a public development authority to develop, own, and maintain publicly financed mixed-income social housing developments.” The initiative does not specify how that housing will be funded, but supporters explains in their FAQ, “Once the public developer is established, they can receive and request funds from city, state, federal governments, as well as private donations if those donors feel so inclined.” Read I-135’s full text here. Ballot dropboxes open Thursday – West Seattle has three – one day after ballots are sent; you’ll have until 8 pm February 14th to get your ballot into one, or you can send it via USPS mail as long as it’s postmarked by that day.
Chronicle
Washington Lawmakers Take Aim at Vehicle Dwellers and Parking Enforcement
A state work group wants to prevent vehicles that are lived in from being towed and increase the chances that homeless people in Washington can recover the vehicles and belongings that are towed. The recommendations, which the state's Senate Housing Committee heard last week, come more than a year after...
knkx.org
Tacoma gave families $500 a month for a year. Could something similar happen across the state?
State lawmakers, led by Democrat Rep. Liz Berry, held their first public hearing on a bill that would provide two years of unrestricted monthly payments for up to 7,500 Washington residents who meet specific criteria. Dubbed the Evergreen Basic Income Pilot Program, the payments would range from about $900 -...
AG Ferguson’s office recovers another $9.3M in stolen unemployment money
OLYMPIA, Wash. — Washington Attorney General Bob Ferguson announced on Monday that his office has recovered another $9.3 million stolen from the state’s Employment Security Department. Ferguson said thieves deposited the stolen money into Bank of America accounts and a King County Superior Court judge ordered the bank...
westseattleblog.com
What’s up for the rest of your West Seattle Monday
(Comatricha nigra slime mold, photographed at Schmitz Park by Rosalie Miller) If you haven’t checked the WSB West Seattle Event Calendar yet today, here’s the highlight list!. MONDAY MOVIE: 1 pm at Senior Center of West Seattle (4217 SW Oregon), “Terry’s Greatest Movies You’ve Never Heard Of,” today...
kptv.com
Hundreds of thousands Washington voters have social security digits, other info released in error
TACOMA, Wash. (KPTV) - The Pierce County Auditor’s Office in Washington inadvertently disclosed the personal information of thousands of voters last December as a result of an error, according to FOX 13 Seattle. The auditor’s office claims to have received a request from a “local individual” for public voter...
westseattleblog.com
Here’s how another park-to-be is getting used while waiting
We’ve been reporting on the Morgan Junction Park Addition site, bought by the city in 2014, planned for park development until the pandemic led Parks to put this and other projects on hold. In the short run, the former dry-cleaner/mini-mart site is supposed to get soil cleanup, but even that plan’s been dragging on. So community members set up an unofficial skatepark on the site – and that got relatively swift Parks action, shutting it down. We updated the situation in coverage of this past week’s Morgan Community Association meeting. That’s one of three “landbanked” future park sites in West Seattle. Today, an update on another:
Deputies help clean up large homeless camp in Kitsap County
KITSAP COUNTY, Wash. — Kitsap County deputies helped clean up a large homeless encampment along State Route 303 last week. The property is owned by Housing Kitsap. People living in the camp were given 60 days’ notice that they would have to leave the wooded area before the cleanup.
thurstontalk.com
The Changing Face of Downtown Olympia
New businesses are moving in, and Olympia is growing upward with mixed-use buildings acting as hubs of activity. New visitors-turned residents fill the shops and restaurants. Energy from new business ventures, urban design principles and organized support keep it thriving. The concept is not entirely new to Olympia. Many historic...
nwpb.org
A park from pollution: 30 years after the ASARCO smokestack demolition, Tacoma’s waterfront transforms
It was a clear day in Tacoma on January 17, 1993. Commencement Bay was crowded with boats. Families gathered on boat decks and across North Tacoma sidewalks to watch the demolition of what was once the tallest smokestack in the world, the ASARCO smokestack that loomed over Tacoma’s waterfront for nearly 100 years.
westseattleblog.com
WEST SEATTLE SUNDAY: 12 notes!
(Saturday sunrise, photographed by Jerry Simmons) Welcome to the second half of your West Seattle weekend! Here’s what’s happening:. CHURCHES WITH ONLINE SERVICES: We’re continuing to list these – see today’s lineup here. WEST SEATTLE FARMERS’ MARKET: As usual, 10 am-2 pm, the market offers...
westseattleblog.com
THINK SUMMER: West Seattle Float Dodger 5K to return for 2023
(Kids’ Dash before 2022 Float Dodger 5K – WSB photo) West Seattle Runner (2743 California SW; WSB sponsor) says it’s time to think summer – they’re announcing that they’ll again present the West Seattle Float Dodger 5K right before this year’s West Seattle Grand Parade. The date: Saturday, July 22nd. The reason they want you to know this so early: Registration will open February 1st, at a discount rate through February 22nd. If you haven’t run or walked the Float Dodger before, it starts in The Admiral District and heads south along the parade route down California Avenue SW before heading back – with root-beer floats post-race! (Here’s our coverage, with video, from last July.) There’ll be a kids’ dash again this year too (no registration fee for that). It’s all a benefit for the West Seattle Food Bank. We’ll remind you when registration opens in a week and a half – or, keep an eye on floatdodger5k.com!
westseattleblog.com
BOOKS: Waterless world? West Seattle author Susan Whiting Kemp’s novel ‘The Climate Machine’ goes there
On a soggy day like today, in a usually damp city like ours, it may be hard to imagine a world without water. But that’s what West Seattle author Susan Whiting Kemp did for her new novel “The Climate Machine.” Pre-orders are being accepted now for the e-book, officially publishing February 4th. Her announcement says the movel is about “a botched effort to combat climate change.” Here’s the synopsis:
westseattleblog.com
WEST SEATTLE SATURDAY: 11 notes!
(Lady Liberty and friend, photographed by James Bratsanos) SATURDAY MORNING ULTIMATE: 8 am at West Seattle Stadium (4432 35th SW), drop in and play with the West Seattle Ultimate Frisbee Family. SEATTLE CHINESE GARDEN: 10 am-4 pm, the garden’s centerpiece courtyard is open, while the rest of the garden’s grounds...
q13fox.com
Washington woman trapped in Costa Rica as medical bills Soar
SEATTLE - Michele Mackey planned to visit Costa Rica twice in 2023 – part of a plan to work around expensive dental work that was cheaper outside the U.S. The plan unraveled quickly, according to her sister, after Mackey’s blood pressure dropped and her heart stopped while under anesthesia.
Here's The Oldest Bar In Washington
Cheapism has the scoop on the American bars that's been around for decades.
arizonasuntimes.com
After Seattle Defunded Its Police, Local Business Owners Say Crime Is Worse than Ever
Two years after Seattle slashed its police budget, local business owners say crime has skyrocketed, with police unable to deal with thefts, homelessness and open-air drug use that plague the city. Seattle and broader King County had more than 13,000 homeless people within its boundaries in 2022, more than every...
Death of teenager found along SR 509 near Burien ruled a homicide
BURIEN, Wash. — The death of a teenager whose body was found along State Route 509 near Burien in October has been ruled a homicide, according to the King County Medical Examiner’s Office. The body of sixteen-year-old Keyeleas Brewer was discovered at 7:30 a.m. on Friday, Oct. 7,...
q13fox.com
2 shot in parking lot of high school in Tacoma
TACOMA, Wash. - Tacoma police are investigating a shooting that left two people in the hospital Sunday night. Police told FOX 13 that at about 9:30 p.m., two males showed up at Lakewood Hospital after being shot at the parking lot at Mount Tahoma High School, located on 4634 South 74th Street.
35 fentanyl-related overdose deaths in King County in less than a month
SEATTLE — Since the start of 2023, the King County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office says 35 people have died from fentanyl-related overdoses. Prosecutors say they are working to hold drug dealers accountable. In the last five months of 2022, 67 fentanyl dealing charges were filed. When narcotics cases used...
