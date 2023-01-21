Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Walmart is Permanently Closing a Location in Howell MillBryan DijkhuizenHowell, NJ
Longstanding Red Lobster Location, Closed Since August of 2022, Reopening This SummerJoel EisenbergEast Brunswick, NJ
NJ Family Pulls Out of Goddard Pre-School in Wall Township After School Neglects Serious HazardsBridget MulroyWall Township, NJ
Big Mike's Little Red Store Serves NJ's Best Breakfast SandwichBridget MulroyAtlantic Highlands, NJ
Eat Clean Bro: America's #1 Meal Prep Service Celebrates 10 Years StrongBridget MulroyEatontown, NJ
Related
Alligator Found In Monmouth County, New Jersey Abandoned Lot
You know when you go for a nice winter walk in Jersey and you stumble upon an alligator? Yeah, I didn’t think so. Well, that is precisely what happened to one family in Monmouth County. A good Samaritan found an abandoned alligator in a plastic bin covered in garbage....
Child perv arrested on exposure charge at Manahawkin, NJ Target
🚨 Police were called on a report of a man exposing himself. A convicted child sex offender was arrested in the parking lot of the Target store in Manahawkin for exposing himself, according to police. Stafford Township Police were called to the store on Jan. 17 for a report...
Jersey City, NJ teacher shot to death — husband busted in PA
JERSEY CITY — A third-grade teacher who just celebrated her 35th birthday was shot dead in her home Tuesday morning, according to media reports. Hudson County Prosecutor Esther Suarez said Temara King was shot multiple times in her home at the Toy Factory apartments on Bergen Avenue around 7:10 a.m. She was pronounced dead an hour later at Jersey City Medical Center.
Willingboro police release wanted poster warning community about Girl Scout Cookies
WILLINGBORO TOWNSHIP, N.J. (CBS) -- Police are sending out a warning to community members. They released a wanted poster for Girl Scout Cookies calling the iconic Thin Mints and Carmel deLites "highly addictive items." The sign warns that these highly addictive items are being sold by young entrepreneurs who can distract citizens with their smiles and charisma. Police are asking the public to turn over these "items" adding that the department will properly dispose of them.
Monmouth County, NJ Demands These Popular Restaurants in 2023
I asked you on Facebook to name the restaurants that you would love to see open in Monmouth county this year. The response was overwhelming. One restaurant was easily the number one choice by Facebook fans. A close second wasn't a restaurant, but another idea. Many in Monmouth county don't...
Unexpected Illness During Abroad Trip Leaves Bucks County Family in Need of Help
A Bucks County family is asking for help after their son took a turn for the worst while the family was out visiting another country. Bill Spadea wrote about the family and their son for New Jersey 101.5.
No One Seems To Know What Should Open At This Seaside Heights, NJ Shop
Have you ever wanted to run your own business at the Jersey Shore? Maybe you've been a lifelong Jersey Shore resident, and you have a great idea, but just need a space. This could be your answer. One of the first jobs I'd ever dreamed of having was to be...
Authorities identify N.J. man shot to death by police following 911 call
The state Attorney General’s office has identified the man shot to death by police Sunday afternoon in Gloucester County. The incident, which is under investigation by the Attorney General’s office, began when police responded to a home on Fox Run Road in Deptford Township in response to a 911 call.
Jersey City, NJ councilwoman in viral hit-and-run video pleads guilty
JERSEY CITY — The councilwoman who ran over a cyclist without stopping will have to give up her driver's license for a year and pay a $5,000 fine. Jersey City Councilwoman Amy DeGise had the right of way when she went through the intersection of Forrest Street and Martin Luther King Drive on July 19, 2022. But she did not even tap her brakes before or after hitting cyclist Andrew Black as he rode through the intersection.
NJ gardeners: Swap seeds at Monmouth County event this weekend
ABERDEEN — Calling all gardeners!. New Jersey may be in the so-called “dead of winter” but it’s never too early for resident gardeners to start thinking about what they are going to plant this spring. That’s why the Monmouth County Park System is holding its second...
N.J. woman burned during surgery when oxygen supply caught fire, lawsuit says
A 79-year-old Essex County woman has filed a lawsuit against a surgical center in New Jersey, claiming she suffered severe burns two years ago when oxygen supply caught fire while undergoing a procedure to remove tumors. The woman says in court papers she went to the New York Bariatric Group’s...
NBC New York
Good Samaritans Who ‘Found' Alligator in NJ Lot Actually Abandoned Reptile There: SPCA
The owner of a young alligator discovered earlier this week inside a plastic container in an empty New Jersey lot was located and is now facing charges, according to officials, after authorities found out that the "good Samaritans" who called in the discovery were actually behind the reptile's abandonment. Savion...
When Can You See The Impractical Jokers Live in NJ?
Some of New Jersey’s funniest local celebs are going on tour this year and they’ll be making a few stops throughout the Garden State along the way. The Impractical Jokers are taking their hysterical show on the road and they’re going to be in our area soon!
South Amboy fire burns through multiple vehicles in same parking lot
SOUTH AMBOY — First responders were at the scene of roughly 10 vehicles on fire very early Monday, according to city firefighters. The vehicles were all parked in the same lot on Lower Main Street, prompting the South Amboy Fire Department and Middlesex County Hazmat to respond. Of the...
Popular Egg Harbor Twp., NJ, Pizza Spot Decides to Close
A popular pizza shop is closing its doors today, January 22nd. One thing you always hate to see is a great local business closing for any reason, but according to a facebook post by Tulipano Pizza & Char Grill in Egg Harbor Twp., food prices and lack of workers has taken its toll, forcing the family to close.
Beach Radio
Delicious! Brand New Italian Restaurant Just Opened Up in Ocean County, NJ
There's always room for a delicious Italian Restaurant. How do they say it in Italian, "Delizioso"?. Dolce Liberta is a newly branded Italian restaurant. located at 100 McKinley Avenue in Manahawkin, New Jersey!. If you've known us before, rest assured we are still. offering the same great food as we...
thelakewoodscoop.com
UPDATE: U.S. Marshals Service “Operation Ocean Surge” Nets 27 Arrests, Including 11 Known Gang Members In Ocean County
The U.S. Marshals Service and Ocean County Sheriff’s Office have concluded an enforcement initiative focusing on fugitive apprehensions throughout Ocean County. This enforcement initiative, dubbed Operation Ocean Surge, resulted in the arrest of more than 27 fugitives. “Once again, Deputy U.S. Marshals from the District of New Jersey, the...
76-year-old drunk driver strikes Wall police car head-on
WALL TOWNSHIP, NJ – A drunk driver avoiding a traffic stop by a Wall Township Police Officer turned around and struck the investigating officer’s vehicle in a head-on collision Monday night. According to police, Patrolman Kennedy initiated a traffic stop of a suspicious vehicle that was driving recklessly at around 10 pm. Officer Kennedy observed the vehicle drive across the median on Route 34, striking a yield sign. When the driver, later identified as 76-year-old William Rugge of Wall, struck the patrolman’s vehicle, Kennedy was able to place him under arrest. No injuries were reported. Rugge was charged with driving The post 76-year-old drunk driver strikes Wall police car head-on appeared first on Shore News Network.
wrnjradio.com
Passerby credited with alerting resident to house fire in Hunterdon County
KINGWOOD TOWNSHIP, NJ (Hunterdon County) – A passerby who saw flames coming from a home in Hunterdon County was able to alert the resident in time for him to safely escape the burning home. The fire broke out at Saturday, Jan. 21, at 10:20 p.m. at a residence on...
Long awaited dredging of the Manasquan Inlet in New Jersey is finally taking place
🏖 Manasquan Inlet dredging to get underway in the next few days. 🏖 There will be split work at first between Manasquan Inlet and Shark River Inlet before work is solely focused on Manasquan Inlet. 🏖 A project and a plan long in the works to address marine...
Beach Radio
Toms River, NJ
19K+
Followers
18K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT
My Beach Radio plays the best oldies and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Jersey Shore, New Jersey. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.https://mybeachradio.com
Comments / 0