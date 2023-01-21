ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Brick, NJ

Beach Radio

Jersey City, NJ teacher shot to death — husband busted in PA

JERSEY CITY — A third-grade teacher who just celebrated her 35th birthday was shot dead in her home Tuesday morning, according to media reports. Hudson County Prosecutor Esther Suarez said Temara King was shot multiple times in her home at the Toy Factory apartments on Bergen Avenue around 7:10 a.m. She was pronounced dead an hour later at Jersey City Medical Center.
JERSEY CITY, NJ
CBS Philly

Willingboro police release wanted poster warning community about Girl Scout Cookies

WILLINGBORO TOWNSHIP, N.J. (CBS) -- Police are sending out a warning to community members.  They released a wanted poster for Girl Scout Cookies calling the iconic Thin Mints and Carmel deLites "highly addictive items." The sign warns that these highly addictive items are being sold by young entrepreneurs who can distract citizens with their smiles and charisma. Police are asking the public to turn over these "items" adding that the department will properly dispose of them. 
WILLINGBORO, NJ
Beach Radio

Jersey City, NJ councilwoman in viral hit-and-run video pleads guilty

JERSEY CITY — The councilwoman who ran over a cyclist without stopping will have to give up her driver's license for a year and pay a $5,000 fine. Jersey City Councilwoman Amy DeGise had the right of way when she went through the intersection of Forrest Street and Martin Luther King Drive on July 19, 2022. But she did not even tap her brakes before or after hitting cyclist Andrew Black as he rode through the intersection.
JERSEY CITY, NJ
Beach Radio

When Can You See The Impractical Jokers Live in NJ?

Some of New Jersey’s funniest local celebs are going on tour this year and they’ll be making a few stops throughout the Garden State along the way. The Impractical Jokers are taking their hysterical show on the road and they’re going to be in our area soon!
CAMDEN, NJ
thelakewoodscoop.com

UPDATE: U.S. Marshals Service “Operation Ocean Surge” Nets 27 Arrests, Including 11 Known Gang Members In Ocean County

The U.S. Marshals Service and Ocean County Sheriff’s Office have concluded an enforcement initiative focusing on fugitive apprehensions throughout Ocean County. This enforcement initiative, dubbed Operation Ocean Surge, resulted in the arrest of more than 27 fugitives. “Once again, Deputy U.S. Marshals from the District of New Jersey, the...
OCEAN COUNTY, NJ
Shore News Network

76-year-old drunk driver strikes Wall police car head-on

WALL TOWNSHIP, NJ – A drunk driver avoiding a traffic stop by a Wall Township Police Officer turned around and struck the investigating officer’s vehicle in a head-on collision Monday night. According to police, Patrolman Kennedy initiated a traffic stop of a suspicious vehicle that was driving recklessly at around 10 pm. Officer Kennedy observed the vehicle drive across the median on Route 34, striking a yield sign. When the driver, later identified as 76-year-old William Rugge of Wall, struck the patrolman’s vehicle, Kennedy was able to place him under arrest. No injuries were reported. Rugge was charged with driving The post 76-year-old drunk driver strikes Wall police car head-on appeared first on Shore News Network.
WALL TOWNSHIP, NJ
Beach Radio

Beach Radio

Toms River, NJ
