San Angelo, TX

KLST/KSAN

Crash caused by running a…green light?

SAN ANGELO, Texas (CVHP) — Two vehicles have collided at the intersection of Bryant and Avenue N slowing traffic however it is unclear which vehicle caused the accident. A brown F250 was Southbound on Bryant and a Volkswagon Suv was Eastbound on Avenue N. The two vehicles collided in the intersection and both drivers claimed […]
SAN ANGELO, TX
San Angelo LIVE!

Bullet Holes & Burritos: Jury Sees Gruesome Photos & Video in Murder Trial

SAN ANGELO, TX – Opening statements and initial witnesses took the stand on Tuesday morning for day two of the murder trial of Abel Rueda. Day 1 concluded on Jan 23, 2022 with Tom Green County District Attorney John Best and local defense attorney Rae Leifeste picking the 13 jurors. Of the jury there are 5 men and 8 women. For the original story see: Trial for Brutal Northside Gang 'Burrito' Shotgun Murder Begins Monday.
SAN ANGELO, TX
KLST/KSAN

SAPD looking for missing elderly man

EDITORS NOTE: SAPD released a Nixle alert at 11:10 p.m. Monday evening stating that Stephen Ray Smith has been located SAN ANGELO, Texas — The San Angelo Police Department is seeking the community’s help to find Stephen Ray Smith. Smith is a 69-year-old white male considered “at risk” according to the released Nixle alert. He […]
SAN ANGELO, TX
San Angelo LIVE!

High Speed Chase Through San Angelo Results in Arrest of Big Time Meth Dealer

SAN ANGELO, TX – The Tom Green County Sheriff's Office confirmed on Monday morning that they arrested a methamphetamine dealer over the weekend. According to the Tom Green County Sheriff's Office, on Saturday, January 21, 2022, a Tom Green County Sheriff's Office Patrol Deputy attempted a traffic stop in the area of Side View Rd and Farm to Market 2105.
SAN ANGELO, TX
FOX West Texas

Tom Green County pursuit leads to drug arrests

TOM GREEN COUNTY, Texas — On Saturday, Jan. 21, a Tom Green County Sheriff's Office deputy attempted a traffic stop in the area of Side View Road and Farm to Market 2105. According to a TGCSO press release, the vehicle evaded and a pursuit ensued. The pursuit traveled through the north side of San Angelo and back into the county.
TOM GREEN COUNTY, TX
San Angelo LIVE!

Horrific Crash Closes Popular Highway in the Oil Field

NEAR MIDKIFF, TX — When sources for fracking sand were discovered closer to the Permian drilling operations, San Angelo’s roadways were spared the frequent appearance of the semi sand trucks rushing from the sand pits east of Brady to far flung places like Pecos or Rankin or even Midkiff.
SAN ANGELO, TX
KLST/KSAN

Angelo State University breaks ground on a new police station

SAN ANGELO, Texas- Construction is underway for a new police station on campus at Angelo State University. “The whole building you see behind me is going to be totally gutted and redone so for us it will be the feel of a brand new building,” said ASU police Chief, James Adams. The Vanderventer plaza off […]
SAN ANGELO, TX
San Angelo LIVE!

WATCH: Bentwood Searching for Info on Country Club Thieves

SAN ANGELO, TX – Bentwood Country Club is asking for the public's help identifying four teen suspects who broke into the club and stole a golf cart. In the video above you can see four young men walking around the club at around 11 p.m. on Sunday Jan. 15, 2023. At the start of the video you can see the group drive off in the cart.
SAN ANGELO, TX
FOX West Texas

West Texas weekend events, Jan. 20-22

TEXAS, USA — You've heard people say, "There's nothing to do in town." Here is a list of events happening in San Angelo and Abilene (and beyond) to do with your friends and family. BIG COUNTRY. FRIDAY. 9 a.m. - Toddler Time, Chick-fil-A, 500 E. Commerce St. - BROWNWOOD.
SAN ANGELO, TX
