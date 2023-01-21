Read full article on original website
Related
Crash caused by running a…green light?
SAN ANGELO, Texas (CVHP) — Two vehicles have collided at the intersection of Bryant and Avenue N slowing traffic however it is unclear which vehicle caused the accident. A brown F250 was Southbound on Bryant and a Volkswagon Suv was Eastbound on Avenue N. The two vehicles collided in the intersection and both drivers claimed […]
Mysterious Grass Fires Plague Same San Angelo Area
Everyone loves a good mystery. This is NOT a good mystery. Unusual roadside fires continue to occur on Highway 87 North near the Chadbourne Street Overpass and FM 2105. Five times already in less than three weeks. What is going on? Theories include intentional arson. Some believe a vehicle dragging...
Multiple accidents after rain slow morning traffic
The San Angelo Police Department sent out multiple alerts on the morning of January 24, 2023, regarding motor vehicle accidents
Bullet Holes & Burritos: Jury Sees Gruesome Photos & Video in Murder Trial
SAN ANGELO, TX – Opening statements and initial witnesses took the stand on Tuesday morning for day two of the murder trial of Abel Rueda. Day 1 concluded on Jan 23, 2022 with Tom Green County District Attorney John Best and local defense attorney Rae Leifeste picking the 13 jurors. Of the jury there are 5 men and 8 women. For the original story see: Trial for Brutal Northside Gang 'Burrito' Shotgun Murder Begins Monday.
SAPD looking for missing elderly man
EDITORS NOTE: SAPD released a Nixle alert at 11:10 p.m. Monday evening stating that Stephen Ray Smith has been located SAN ANGELO, Texas — The San Angelo Police Department is seeking the community’s help to find Stephen Ray Smith. Smith is a 69-year-old white male considered “at risk” according to the released Nixle alert. He […]
Tom Green County jail log: January 24, 2023
Over the past 24 hours, eight people were booked into the Tom Green County Detention Center. Below is a summary of the booking charges and the individual arrest records.
High Speed Chase Through San Angelo Results in Arrest of Big Time Meth Dealer
SAN ANGELO, TX – The Tom Green County Sheriff's Office confirmed on Monday morning that they arrested a methamphetamine dealer over the weekend. According to the Tom Green County Sheriff's Office, on Saturday, January 21, 2022, a Tom Green County Sheriff's Office Patrol Deputy attempted a traffic stop in the area of Side View Rd and Farm to Market 2105.
WATCH: Major crash shuts down Bryant
All southbound lanes of traffic on N. Bryant Blvd. were shut down after a major crash at the intersection of Bryant and W. 7th St. on Friday afternoon, January 20, 2023, in San Angelo.
Tom Green County pursuit leads to drug arrests
TOM GREEN COUNTY, Texas — On Saturday, Jan. 21, a Tom Green County Sheriff's Office deputy attempted a traffic stop in the area of Side View Road and Farm to Market 2105. According to a TGCSO press release, the vehicle evaded and a pursuit ensued. The pursuit traveled through the north side of San Angelo and back into the county.
Horrific Crash Closes Popular Highway in the Oil Field
NEAR MIDKIFF, TX — When sources for fracking sand were discovered closer to the Permian drilling operations, San Angelo’s roadways were spared the frequent appearance of the semi sand trucks rushing from the sand pits east of Brady to far flung places like Pecos or Rankin or even Midkiff.
Angelo State University breaks ground on a new police station
SAN ANGELO, Texas- Construction is underway for a new police station on campus at Angelo State University. “The whole building you see behind me is going to be totally gutted and redone so for us it will be the feel of a brand new building,” said ASU police Chief, James Adams. The Vanderventer plaza off […]
BREAKING: City of San Angelo Opens Warming Shelter & Needs Volunteers
SAN ANGELO, TX – The City of San Angelo on Tuesday has opened up its warming shelter for the next few days for people needing to get out of the freezing weather. The following message was sent out by the City of San Angelo:. The City of San Angelo...
Vehicle pursuit leads to methamphetamine bust of over 200 grams
Tom Green County Sheriff's deputies found over 200 grams of methamphetamine in the vehicle along with marijuana and open alcohol containers.
Cold Heavy Rain & Flooding Causing Traffic Headaches Across San Angelo Tuesday Morning
SAN ANGELO – Heavy rainfall Tuesday morning caused slick roadways and minor flooding across the Concho Valley including the City of San Angelo where several crashes slowed traffic during the morning commute. According to the National Weather Service office in San Angelo, the bands of heavy rain are associated...
Woman's Bond Set at $51K for Possession of Weed & THC Tops Monday Booking Report
SAN ANGELO – Eight individuals were arrested and booked into the Tom Green County Detention Center over the last 24 hours on a variety of charges including Drug Possession & Failing to Pay Court Assessed Fines. 35-year-old Emily Oliveira was arrested by Texas Department of Public Safety Troopers for...
Drug Dealer High on the Devil's Lettuce Caught After High Speed Chase in San Angelo with Enough Fentanyl to Kill 400 People
SAN ANGELO – Nine individuals were arrested and booked into the Tom Green County Detention Center over the last 24 hours on a variety of charges including Drug Dealing Fentanyl, Evading Arrest and Possession of Marijuana. 32-year-old Roberto Mejia was arrested by Tom Green County Sheriff's Deputies early Sunday...
WATCH: Bentwood Searching for Info on Country Club Thieves
SAN ANGELO, TX – Bentwood Country Club is asking for the public's help identifying four teen suspects who broke into the club and stole a golf cart. In the video above you can see four young men walking around the club at around 11 p.m. on Sunday Jan. 15, 2023. At the start of the video you can see the group drive off in the cart.
Two former Schleicher Co. ISD employees accused of having improper relations with student
a former teachers aide at the school. Schleicher County ISD shared that all investigations were turned over to the Schleicher County Sheriff's Office and declined any further statement.
Menard CO. Sheriff warns of ‘highly addictive’ substance circulating
The MCSO warns the public that consuming just one box can lead to you hiding a stash in your freezer.
West Texas weekend events, Jan. 20-22
TEXAS, USA — You've heard people say, "There's nothing to do in town." Here is a list of events happening in San Angelo and Abilene (and beyond) to do with your friends and family. BIG COUNTRY. FRIDAY. 9 a.m. - Toddler Time, Chick-fil-A, 500 E. Commerce St. - BROWNWOOD.
