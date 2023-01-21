Read full article on original website
Related
Addressing road challenges in Minot
Getting grants and obtaining funding will make it easier for your project to get approved in the city.
KFYR-TV
Member schools vote Minot’s Mitch Lunde and Glenburn’s Larry Derr to NDHSAA Board
VALLEY CITY, N.D. (KMOT) - The North Dakota High School Activities Association will have two fresh faces from the Minot area on its board of directors next school year. Minot Public Schools Activities Director Mitch Lunde and Glenburn Public School Superintendent Larry Derr will represent the Class A West and Class B Northwest regions, respectively.
KFYR-TV
Victim in Hwy 52 crash remembered as National Guard airman, local teacher and coach
FARGO, N.D. (KMOT) – One of the victims in Sunday’s fatal head-on crash on Highway 52 has been identified as a 17-year veteran with the North Dakota National Guard, as well as a teacher and coach in Minot. The guard identified Christopher Brewer, of Velva, as a second...
KFYR-TV
Ward County Detention Center honors employees’ efforts amid staffing issues
MINOT, N.D. (KMOT) – As law enforcement agencies continue to face worker shortages, the Ward County Detention Center took a moment this week to honor staff who go above and beyond. The jail currently employs more than sixty officers. On Monday, the department recognized award winners who were voted...
kfgo.com
Several pets die, homeowner safe after house fire in Minot
MINOT, N.D. (KFGO) – A homeowner is safe, but several pets died in a house fire in south Minot Tuesday morning. According to the Minot Fire Department, crews were called to 4600 16th Avenue SE around 9:30 a.m. where they found heavy smoke coming from the house. Firefighters tried...
KFYR-TV
Minot State University optimistic about future student enrollments
MINOT, N.D (KMOT) – According to the website Higher Ed Dive, more than a dozen colleges and universities across the country have closed in the last two years, and more are set to close in the coming years for several reasons. While none of these are in North Dakota,...
KFYR-TV
Push for more pulse crops production at conference in Minot
MINOT, N.D (KMOT) – The Northern Pulse Grower’s Association promoted chickpeas, dry peas, fava beans and lentils at a convention in Minot Tuesday. Eight speakers talked about topics related to those crops from farm bill policy issues to geopolitics. Erin Becker, a marketing specialist with the organization, said...
KFYR-TV
Minot State names Ian Shields head football coach
MINOT, N.D. (KMOT) - Less than one week after interviewing candidates, Minot State University tabbed Ian Shields to be the school’s head football coach. Shields will be the 22nd head coach in team history. “Ian was a very impressive candidate on paper, he really impressed the committee in his...
valleynewslive.com
Two killed in head-on collision in central ND
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Two people are dead after a fatal crash on January 22. The Highway Patrol say a 32-year-old Minot man crossed the center line on Highway 52 near Velva, ND and collided head-on with another vehicle driven by a 41-year-old Velva man coming from the other direction.
KFYR-TV
KMOT Ag Expo vendors set up for one of the largest farm shows in the country
MINOT, N.D (KMOT) – We’re less than a day away from the KMOT Ag Expo, and vendors and exhibitors are putting the finishing touches on their booths. Your News Leader got a peek at what’s to come at this year’s show. North Dakota’s State Fair Center...
KFYR-TV
Minot woman facing DUI refusal charge after child left at Bismarck museum
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Bismarck police arrested a Minot woman after they say she left a child at a museum and failed to complete field sobriety tests. Police say witnesses reported 40-year-old Kelly Parker went to the North Dakota Heritage Center and Museum with two children Friday but drove off with only one. They say she later refused a DUI test.
KNOX News Radio
NDHP investigating double fatality crash
A head-on crash Sunday afternoon north of Velva (ND) has claimed the lives of both drivers. The North Dakota Patrol says a 32-year old Minot man crossed the center line on Highway 52 and collided with a vehicle driven by a 41-year old Velva man. The accident occurred shortly before 4:30 p.m. Authorities say neither driver was wearing a seat-belt.
Minot’s fencing ordinance updated
After trying to put in a chain-linked fence, Ward County’s industrial fencing ordinances were called into question.
What’s happening this weekend? January 21-22
BISMARCK, N.D. (KXNET) — Looking for something to do this weekend? KX will always have you covered. In our weekend catalog, we’ll be listing a selection of events across Bismarck, Minot, Williston, and Dickinson every Saturday morning for those in search of weekend activities. Here are a few of our favorites from around our service […]
6 North Dakota Cities With A Bedbug Outbreak Right Now
You probably grew up with your parents telling you, "sleep tight and don't let the bed bugs bite." Bedbugs were a common occurrence in America back in the early 1900s. They were then mostly eradicated with the advanced use of pesticides for a good share of the century. As more and more immigrants moved to America from third-world countries in the late 1900s and the early 20th century, we have once again seen a bed bug explosion in America.
KFYR-TV
State senators approve change to gross production tax requirement
BISMARCK, N.D. (KUMV) - North Dakota Senators have approved a bill that would remove a required property tax levy for oil-producing counties. According to state law, counties like Williams, McKenzie, and Mountrail are required to levy at least 10 mills toward roads to receive their share of the gross production tax. Senate Bill 2162 would eliminate that requirement, which passed unanimously last week. Watford City Senator Dale Patten, who sponsored the bill, says it could provide tax relief to people in the region.
KFYR-TV
Court ruling: key evidence to remain tossed out in Minot murder case
BISMARCK, N.D. (KMOT) – The North Dakota Supreme Court has affirmed a lower court’s ruling that tossed out key evidence in a Minot murder case, including the victim’s body. Prosecutors charged 30-year-old Shawnee Krall with murder and gross sexual imposition in the Dec. 2020 death of his...
Comments / 0