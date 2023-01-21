Read full article on original website
Related
Government Technology
Survey Seeks Input from Tech Leaders in Industry, Government
One of the leaders of an effort to create and introduce a cybersecurity curriculum into California’s schools is asking tech professionals from the public and private sectors for their ideas. In a message posted Friday on LinkedIn, Dr. Keith Clement is asking technology professionals from the public and private...
Government Technology
Silicon Valley City Seeks Information on Broadband
This story is limited to Industry Insider — California members. This story is limited to Industry Insider — California members. Login below to read this story or learn about membership. The state’s third most populous city wants to improve its connectivity and is looking to hear from vendors...
Government Technology
Departments Seek Deputy Director, Senior Procurement Officer, Manager
This story is limited to Industry Insider — California members. This story is limited to Industry Insider — California members. Login below to read this story or learn about membership. Departments in state government dealing with technology, transportation and legislation are seeking candidates for key leadership positions. The...
invisiblepeople.tv
California Gov. Gavin Newsom Pledges $750 Million to Sweep Homeless Encampments
Overall, California will operate with a budget of $297 billion over the next fiscal year, which includes a general fund of more than $223.6 billion and more than $15.3 billion to address homelessness, Newsom said. While he pledged there would be “no cuts” in funds for homeless services, Newsom also...
Over one billion dollars is available to California homeowners through new programs
Are you struggling with the high cost of housing in California? Maybe you're even behind on your payments? If so, well, here is some good news for some individuals that meet a few simple requirements. As part of the 2021 American Rescue Act, the Homeowner Assistance Fund has $1 billion in mortgage relief funds is now available to California homeowners who have fallen behind on housing payments or property taxes during the COVID-19 pandemic.
theregistrysocal.com
Attorney General Bonta Conditionally Approves $48.5MM Sale of Four California Retirement Communities to Pacifica Companies
OAKLAND – California Attorney General Rob Bonta today conditionally approved the sale of four continuing care retirement communities (CCRCs) located in Northern and Southern California. The CCRCs in Auburn, Long Beach, Placerville, and Sacramento are currently owned by Retirement Housing Foundation (RHF), a nonprofit public benefit corporation. The conditional approval will allow them to come under the ownership of Pacifica Companies LLC (Pacifica). Under California law, any transaction involving the sale or transfer of control of a healthcare facility owned by a nonprofit corporation must secure the approval of the Attorney General. The conditions of Attorney General Bonta’s approval preserve access to high-quality care and services for the residents of these communities.
dimensionsofdentalhygiene.com
The New Year Brings New Employment Regulations for California Dentists
With some requiring immediate implementation while others offering a grace period, new regulations regarding employment are impacting California dentists. Some regulations apply only to businesses with a minimum number of employees. In 2023, California dental practices will need to include the potential pay scale when posting job openings. Other regulations of note include:
The great California egg crisis
With commercial egg prices reaching all-time highs in California and across the country, it’s getting harder to believe they are cheaper by the dozen. The Jan. 13 United States Department of Agriculture (USDA) Egg Market Overview found that the benchmark cost for a dozen large shell eggs in California was $6.72, a $0.65 decrease from the week prior, but still “historically high.” The same report stated that the average price per dozen in December 2022 nationally was 238% higher than that in December 2021. ...
PLANetizen
Analysis: California’s Single-Family Zoning ‘Killer’ Barely Making a Dent So Far
California’s Senate Bill 9 (also known as the HOME Act) took effect on January 1, 2022, making it possible for homeowners to build up to four homes on a single-family parcel. YIMBYs described the approval and implementation of SB 9 as a milestone victory for zoning reform, while homeowner and neighborhood groups describe the bill as a death knell for existing communities.
Death of the single family home in San Francisco? Not quite
Despite rumblings of its imminent demise, the single-family home is still alive and well in California. A new state law allowing duplexes to be built on any single family lot has been in effect for a year, and early results show little has changed — so far. A study of the first year under Senate Bill 9, which represented a landmark change for a state historically infatuated with single-family homes,...
Paradise Post
Google plans to cut about 1,600 Bay Area jobs as tech layoffs worsen
MOUNTAIN VIEW — Google has sketched out plans to cut about 1,600 jobs in the Bay Area, a fresh reminder that the pain of local tech layoffs has yet to ease. The search giant’s layoffs are slated to affect workers in Mountain View, Palo Alto and San Bruno, according to official filings Google sent to the state Employment Development Department (EDD).
These are the highest paying jobs in California, according to 2023 report
If you can’t stop inflation, you can at least try and get a pay raise.
californiaglobe.com
10 Million California Mail Ballots Were ‘Unaccounted For’ in November 2022
Election integrity firm, the Public Interest Legal Foundation (PILF), issued its analysis last week reporting 10.9 million out of 22,184,707 million ballots mailed out to California registered voters during the 2022 midterm elections were “unaccounted for.”. They also found 226,250 mail ballots were rejected by election officials. “These rejections...
Newsom advisor Michael Tubbs discusses ‘End Poverty in California’ initiative
(Inside California Politics) Former Stockton Mayor Michael Tubbs, a special advisor to Governor Gavin Newsom, joined Inside California Politics co-host Frank Buckley to discuss his ‘End Poverty in California’ effort, his tour across the state to study the impacts of poverty, and how Governor Newsom and California leaders are addressing the state’s affordability crisis.
Government Technology
New Jersey Gets Grant to Convert Diesel Ferries to Hybrid-Electric
(TNS) — New Jersey is getting $11.3 million in Federal Transit Administration grants to convert diesel ferries to hybrid-electric vessels. The funds will also be used to fund improvements to the Belford Ferry Terminal in Monmouth County. U.S. Sen. Robert Menendez, D- N.J., U.S. Sen. Cory Booker, D- N.J.,...
Government Technology
State Board Asks Vendors for Information About Data Analysis, Process Improvement
This story is limited to Industry Insider — California members. This story is limited to Industry Insider — California members. Login below to read this story or learn about membership. The state department that administers funding to crime victims is seeking information from vendors about a solution that...
Berkeley's popular Boichik Bagels plans to open another Bay Area location
It's going to be a big year for the West Coast's favorite bagel.
Transit ridership falters, posing a ‘fiscal cliff’
California wants more people to use public transit for transportation to reduce greenhouse gas emissions, but ridership is down and transit systems face a "fiscal cliff."
orangeandbluepress.com
Up To $1.6 Billion Debt Relief Program For Californians To Settle Past-Due Utility Bills
With energy prices soaring, many in California who fell behind on their gas or electric bill during the pandemic are getting help paying past-due utility bills. Several residents in California are getting some relief from the state for their past-due electric and gas bills, just as huge new bills for natural gas service are heading to their mailboxes automatically. For those residents who fell behind on their electric bill should receive credit without having to apply for one.
Government Technology
Maine Cities to See New Fiber-Optic Network, Internet Service
(TNS) — There's more good news for consumers in Lewiston and Auburn looking for true high-speed Internet service. GoNetspeed, formerly OTELCO, based in Oneonta, Alabama, is in what it calls the "making ready" phase of its network build-out in the the area, with crews spotted last week in bucket trucks checking lines in Auburn.
Comments / 0