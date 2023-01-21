Re Polly Toynbee’s article (Zahawi, Sunak, Johnson: this is rule by plutocrat. It’s like a stench that’s worse each day, 23 January), I used to put Steve Bell’s cartoons on the kitchen wall day by day. I stopped on 21 January 2011, with his skewering of David Cameron as an inversion of Marx, saying: “From each according to their vulnerability, to each according to their greed.” I despair that I still have no need to change it.

32 MINUTES AGO