ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Riverside County, CA

Human trafficking conference to highlight how to better protect kids

By City News Service
KESQ News Channel 3
KESQ News Channel 3
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2MbDLX_0kM8B9R100

Riverside County's annual "Human Trafficking Conference" will be held next week, beginning Tuesday, in a virtual forum focused on deterring sex crimes against children.

The 2023 conference will be hosted by the Department of Public Social Services, featuring multiple speakers and breakout sessions. The event will run from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesday and Wednesday.

Access is free and available via https://www.eventbrite.com/e/lets-start-the-conversation-tickets-488190299327 .

Speakers will zero-in on factors that lead to youths falling victim to sex traffickers and what resources are available to parents and guardians to prevent exploitation.

"It is our goal to empower you with the knowledge and tools that fit your family's needs to help protect them and the community by starting the conversation about online safety and human trafficking," according to DPSS. "It is hard to fathom a child becoming a victim of human trafficking. However, it does happen. We will share information about services available in the community, as well as how you can help combat this growing hidden crime."

Representatives from the National Center for Missing & Exploited Children, Crime Survivors for Safety & Justice, the Organization for Social Media Safety and the Barbara Sinatra Children's Center will be making presentations.

"Workshop topics include grooming, male survivorship, services for victims and trauma-informed care,'' organizers said.

In 2022, DPSS' Children's Services Division investigated 200 cases in which minors had been victimized by sex traffickers, or were at risk of exploitation, according to the agency.

The conference coincides with National Human Trafficking Prevention Month.

Officials asked anyone with information regarding potential human trafficking offenses, or victims in need of help, to contact the 24-hour national hotline at 888-373-7888.

Be the first to know when news breaks in Coachella Valley. Download the News Channel 3 app here.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3eVfNV_0kM8B9R100
Get the News Channel 3 app here.

The post Human trafficking conference to highlight how to better protect kids appeared first on KESQ .

Comments / 5

Related
YourCentralValley.com

Riverside County shelter battling ‘deadly’ disease outbreak; foster homes desperately needed

Riverside County’s largest animal shelter is currently in the middle of an outbreak of a bacterial infection that can be deadly for dogs. The Department of Animal Services says at least 13 dogs at the Jurupa Valley shelter have tested positive for Streptococcus zooepidemicus, aka strep zoo, a bacterial respiratory infection. Since the beginning of […]
RIVERSIDE COUNTY, CA
Fontana Herald News

Authorities arrest 13 persons at various locations, including one in Bloomington, during week-long period

Authorities arrested a total of 13 persons at various locations, including one in Bloomington, during a targeted crime suppression sweep over a recent one-week period, according to the San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department. As part of the ongoing “Operation Consequences” program, between Jan. 14 and Jan. 20, investigators from...
BLOOMINGTON, CA
KESQ News Channel 3

Disease outbreak impacts RivCo’s largest animal shelter

Riverside County's largest animal shelter is under siege from a contagious pathogen that's causing canines to suffer severe respiratory illness, which has turned fatal in multiple instances, authorities said today, prompting a call for help from the public to foster healthy shelter pets to lower their exposure risks.    An outbreak of the bacterial infection The post Disease outbreak impacts RivCo’s largest animal shelter appeared first on KESQ.
RIVERSIDE COUNTY, CA
Upworthy

The heartwarming story of this single dad who fosters only terminally ill children

Editor's note: This article was originally published on September 16, 2022. It has since been updated. Mohamed Bzeek came to the U.S. from Libya more than 40 years ago to pursue a degree in electrical engineering. In 1997, he wed Dawn, his now-deceased wife, and became a citizen. The Bzeeks fostered many children during their marriage, offering a home to those who would never find homes otherwise.
LOS ANGELES, CA
CBS LA

Riverside Animal Services needs emergency dog foster homes as deadly disease circulates

The County of Riverside Department of Animal Services is asking for the public's help to immediately foster 100 healthy dogs as the Strep zoo bacterial infection circulates among dogs at the Western Riverside County/City Animal Shelter in Jurupa Valley shelter.Streptococcus zooepidemicus – a bacterial respiratory infection commonly abbreviated as Strep zoo (pronounced "Zo") has infiltrated the Jurupa Valley shelter. Beginning Jan.1, at least 13 dogs showed signs of severe pneumonia and four dogs died. Lab results confirmed five of the dogs were positive for strep zoo, with a fifth death occurring at the home of an adopter earlier...
JURUPA VALLEY, CA
KESQ News Channel 3

Staying safe during an active shooter situation

Following the shooting in Monterey Park that killed ten people, you can prepare yourself in case you were to ever find yourself in a similar situation. The Department of Homeland Security has a few ways people can respond to an active shooter situation. Be aware of your environment and any possible dangers.Take note of the The post Staying safe during an active shooter situation appeared first on KESQ.
MONTEREY PARK, CA
Fontana Herald News

Police recover about $10,000 worth of items that were stolen by people in homeless encampment

Police recovered about $10,000 worth of items that were stolen from businesses by people living in a homeless encampment in San Bernardino, according to the San Bernardino Police Department. On Jan. 18, the P.D.’s Southern District Resource Team conducted a follow-up investigation into several recent commercial burglaries at businesses bordering...
SAN BERNARDINO, CA
KGET

All 11 deceased Lunar New Year shooting victims identified

The Los Angeles County Coroner has released the names and ages of the 11 people killed in Saturday night’s mass shooting at the Star Ballroom Dance Studio in Monterey Park, California. Below are their names along with some of the tributes posted on social media and fundraising pages: Ming Wei Ma, 72 “It is with […]
MONTEREY PARK, CA
KESQ News Channel 3

Supervisors to seek action to stem tide of criminal case dismissals

The Board of Supervisors tomorrow will consider whether to order a report aimed at identifying solutions to the ongoing cascade of court dismissals in Riverside County, and whether to make a pointed request to the state's chief justice to meet with county officials to emphasize the deficit of judicial resources.   "Mass case dismissals deny victims The post Supervisors to seek action to stem tide of criminal case dismissals appeared first on KESQ.
RIVERSIDE COUNTY, CA
KESQ News Channel 3

Palm Springs quadruple murder retrial returns to court Tuesday after judge was sick

The Palm Springs quadruple murder retrial for Jose Larin Garcia resumed Tuesday after a short delay. Larin Garcia is accused of murdering four people in Palm Springs in 2019. His first trial ended with a deadlocked jury. Judge Anthony Villalobos returned to the bench apologizing to the jury for a case of food poisoning that The post Palm Springs quadruple murder retrial returns to court Tuesday after judge was sick appeared first on KESQ.
PALM SPRINGS, CA
2urbangirls.com

San Bernardino County woman pleads guilty to felony unemployment fraud charges

LOS ANGELES – A San Bernardino County woman pleaded guilty today to fraudulently obtaining more than $500,000 in COVID-19 pandemic-related unemployment insurance (UI) benefits by using the names of inmates locked up the California state prison system. Cynthia Ann Hernandez, 33, a.k.a. “Cynthia Roberts,” of Victorville, pleaded guilty to...
LOS ANGELES, CA
highlandernews.org

The city of Temecula takes a step backward for diversity

On Tuesday, January 10th, 2023, Temecula City Council declared it will no longer recognize federal heritage months that celebrate and encourage cultural diversity in an attempt to “not exclude people.” Councilmember Jessica Alexander opposed the recognition of Pride month, arguing that conversations of individuals’ sexual orientations would be “dishonoring her god” and do nothing valuable for the running of Temecula. This proclamation is a step back for the city of Temecula and a stab in the back for the diverse population of Temecula.
TEMECULA, CA
KESQ News Channel 3

Watch Live: Vigil held for victims of Monterey Park shooting

You can watch the vigil live below: The city of Monterey Park is holding a vigil in front of city hall to honor the victims of Saturday's mass shooting. Investigators continued pouring over evidence today as they tried to determine what led a 72-year-old man to gun down 11 people and wound nine others at The post Watch Live: Vigil held for victims of Monterey Park shooting appeared first on KESQ.
MONTEREY PARK, CA
KESQ News Channel 3

Palm Sprigs Police Chief shares new plan to address homelessness

Palm Springs Police Chief Andrew Mills shared a new plan he's calling to address homelessness in the city. Mills said it'll be compassionate but persistent enforcement of the law for people who act inappropriately in the community. "Operation Relentless Sun" is a 3-part plan.  The first step is counting and understanding the depth of the homeless problem. The second The post Palm Sprigs Police Chief shares new plan to address homelessness appeared first on KESQ.
PALM SPRINGS, CA
KESQ News Channel 3

Cathedral City launches an app for residents to easily report issues

Cathedral City residents can now easily report any issues around their neighborhood from broken sidewalks to animal control, traffic signal outages, and more simply by using the MyCathedralCity app. The MyCathedralCity app can be downloaded for free on iPhone or Android. The idea is to make the city's reporting system easily accessible for its residents. The post Cathedral City launches an app for residents to easily report issues appeared first on KESQ.
CATHEDRAL CITY, CA
TheDailyBeast

Monterey Park Shooting Suspect Claimed to Cops That Family Was Poisoning Him

The suspected gunman behind the Monterey Park shooting had recently visited a police station claiming that he’d been poisoned, according to law enforcement. The shooter, identified as Huu Can Tran, visited the Hemet Police Station twice in January, according to local authorities. “Tran visited the Hemet Police Department lobby on January 7 and 9, 2023, alleging past fraud, theft, and poisoning allegations involving his family in the Los Angeles area 10 to 20 years ago,” the department wrote in a statement regarding the deceased 72-year-old, who was residing in a mobile park in the town, some 86 miles away from the attack. “Tran stated he would return to the station with documentation regarding his allegations but never returned,” they added. While authorities have yet to disclose a clear motive, police believe that Tran targeted some victims of the attack at the Star Dance Studio Ballroom, which left 11 people dead and another 10 brutally injured, while other victims of the violence were completely random.Read it at The New York Times
MONTEREY PARK, CA
KESQ News Channel 3

KESQ News Channel 3

Palm Springs, CA
26K+
Followers
6K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

Local news and information in Palm Springs, CA from KESQ News Channel 3, the Desert's News Leader.

 https://kesq.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy