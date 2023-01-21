Read full article on original website
KFOX 14
4 vehicles involved in crash on Loop 375 near North Loop
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — A crash closed all southbound lanes along Loop 375 at North Loop Tuesday morning. The crash in El Paso's Lower Valley was reported around 9:49 a.m. A total of four vehicles were involved, including a semitruck, in the collision, according to El Paso Fire...
KVIA
Car stuck in sinkhole in south-central El Paso, one person safely gets out
UPDATE (4:50 p.m.): According to El Paso Water Utilities, there was an 8-inch water main break. Crews are working on repairs, meaning residents in the area may be without water for some time. An EPWU spokesperson says the hole will be temporarily filled until it can be permanently repaved. UPDATE...
cbs4local.com
Las Cruces man accused of fleeing from deadly crash to be held without bond
LAS CRUCES, N.M. (KFOX14/CBS4) — A Las Cruces man will be held without bond after he was involved in a crash where two people died. The judge decided 37-year-old Patrick James Woods be held without bond until pending his trial. The judge said he found Woods to be too dangerous to the community.
KVIA
El Paso Police investigate possible shooting in far east El Paso
EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- El Paso Police were called out to a shopping center in far east El Paso county early Monday morning after one person called saying they heard gunshots in the area, according to Police. Police blocked off the Sunfire Village Plaza on the 2100 block of...
KFOX 14
Las Cruces fire confirms fire that broke out at a former charter school was arson
LAS CRUCES, N.M. (KFOX14/CBS4) — The Las Cruces Fire Department told KFOX14 that a fire that broke out in a vacant building on Saturday is considered arson. The vacant building used to be a charter school, La Academia Dolores Huerta. On Monday the city posted a notice condemning the...
There’s A Good Chance These Roads In El Paso Will Ruin Your Tires
Nothing ruins your day more than driving around while you're doing your errands, and then all of a sudden... That little notification goes off saying there's something wrong with your tires. You pull over & you now... you have to bring out the spare tire & replace the old one that is now ruined.
Person hospitalized after showing up at El Paso fire station with stab wounds
EL PASO, (KTSM) — A person showed up at a Northeast El Paso fire station along McCombs Street with stab wounds Monday afternoon, fire officials said. The person was taken to the hospital with serious injuries. El Paso police are investigating the incident. No other details were immediately available.
Teen driver arrested after high-speed chase near Del Rio, DPS says
DEL RIO, Texas (ValleyCentral) — A 16-year-old smuggler led Texas Department of Public Safety troopers on a high-speed chase, authorities stated. A video uploaded on social media by Lt. Christopher Olivarez, with the Texas Department of Public Safety, showed three people bail out of the vehicle during the chase with the third person falling out […]
KVIA
Uniforms belonging to Nolan Richardson Middle School cheer team allegedly stolen
EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- The El Paso Independent School District and El Paso police are investigating the theft of a package containing new uniforms intended for the Nolan Richardson Middle School cheer squad. ABC-7 learned on January 18, the package was mistakenly delivered to the coach's house instead of...
KVIA
El Paso business owner struggles after fire closes street
EL PASO, Texas (KVIA)- It's been over a month since a fire erupted at a shoe shop in Downtown El Paso. Since then, the City of El Paso has closed down El Paso Street, where several businesses sit. Businesses tell ABC-7 they are struggling to make ends meet, some even forced to close their stores.
El Paso parents could face charges from postgame brawl
EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Videos have surfaced from a postgame brawl involving parents after a girls basketball game between Pebble Hills and Americas high schools. Before the altercation, there were two security guards on scene who tried to de-escalate the situation but quickly called for backup from police. It is unknown what caused the […]
1 person dead after shooting outside bar in East El Paso
EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — A 47-year-old man was found shot outside a bar in East El Paso Friday night. According to EPPD, a call came in at approximately 11:18 p.m. Friday night in reference to a shooting at Jack’s Beach House located on 11240 Montwood. A 47-year-old man was found outside the bar with […]
KFOX 14
Road closures happening the week of Jan. 22nd through Jan. 28th
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — Signal Improvement Project. I-10 Anthony interchange at Exit 0 alternate lane closures. All traffic directed by EPPD officers on-site. Crews will be moving existing traffic control cabinets. Bridge Joint Cleaning. Monday, January 23. 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. US-54 southbound between Pershing and Fred...
Borderland residents hunt for cheaper eggs in Juarez; face fines if smuggled into U.S.
JUAREZ, Chihuahua (KVIA) -- High egg prices in El Paso have some crossing to Juarez in search of lower prices. Since the end of 2022, when the rise in cases of bird flu started, egg prices have been escalating significantly. According to the U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA), more than 43 million chickens had to The post Borderland residents hunt for cheaper eggs in Juarez; face fines if smuggled into U.S. appeared first on KVIA.
cbs4local.com
2 die in head-on crash along NM Highway 213 near NM-Texas stateline
CHAPARRAL, N.M. (KFOX14/CBS4) — A man and woman, both 20 years of age, died in a head-on collision near the New Mexico and Texas Stateline Tuesday. Sheriff's deputies with the Dona Ana County Sheriff's Office arrived at the scene of a 3-vehicle crash along Highway 213 and mile marker 1 in Chaparral, New Mexico around 5:25 p.m.
Car crashes into store in northwest El Paso
UPDATE: According to an employee, a woman in her 70s was going to the store to pick up a burrito. The employee says instead of applying the brakes, she hit the gas pedal. She was fine, and no one inside the building was hurt. EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- Just one day after a mini-van The post Car crashes into store in northwest El Paso appeared first on KVIA.
Texas border shariff sends SOS: 'Illegal aliens wreaking havoc in our communities'
(The Center Square) – Kinney County, Texas, Sheriff Brad Coe is pleading for help from his colleagues in three states as his department is overwhelmed by the surge in illegal foreign nationals who are "wreaking havoc in our communities.” Coe sent letters to sheriffs in all 254 counties of Texas, all 75 counties in Arkansas and all 77 counties in Oklahoma asking for help to defend his residents from the surge in illegal immigration. ...
KFOX 14
Man dies after getting hit by vehicle in Las Cruces
LAS CRUCES, N.M. (KFOX14/CBS4) — A man died after he was hit by a vehicle in Las Cruces early this month. The man who died was identified as 36-year-old Jake Baker. The incident happened on Jan. 5 on Solano Drive around 7 p.m. Baker died from his injuries on...
KVIA
New arraignment set for accused Walmart shooter in which he’s expected to plead guilty
EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- A U.S. District Judge has set a new Feb. 8 arraignment for accused Walmart shooter Patrick Crusius. Over the weekend, lawyers for Crusius submitted a motion announcing Crusius's intention to plead guilty to federal charges. According to attorneys for Crusius, the re-arraignment will happen at...
earnthenecklace.com
Wil Herren Leaving KVIA-TV: Where Is the El Paso Anchor Going?
Wil Herren has been a part of the El Paso community for the better part of his career. The multimedia veteran has had many roles at KVIA-TV, but he’s moving on to the next step of his career. Wil Herren unofficially revealed that he is leaving KVIA ABC-7. The announcement came when he was missing from his regular newscast. Now, ABC-7 viewers want to know where he is heading next and if he will remain in El Paso. Find out what Wil Herren said about his exit from KVIA here.
