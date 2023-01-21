Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Albany Herald
Slumping Grizzlies set for energetic clash with Warriors
One of the NBA's best budding rivalries will be renewed Wednesday night when the Memphis Grizzlies and Golden State Warriors duke it out again in San Francisco. The Nos. 2 and 3 seeds in last year's Western Conference playoffs will be meeting for the second time this season, with Golden State using a 40-point, third-quarter explosion to run off to a 123-109 home win on Christmas.
Albany Herald
Tanner Jeannot scores winner as Predators nip Jets
Tanner Jeannot scored the decisive goal early in the third period to lift the Nashville Predators to a 2-1 win over the visiting Winnipeg Jets on Tuesday. Cody Glass also scored for the Predators, who won for the fourth time in five games. Nashville's Roman Josi, Filip Forsberg and Tommy Novak each recorded an assist.
Albany Herald
Canucks open new era on high note, best Blackhawks
Andrei Kuzmenko scored twice, and the host Vancouver Canucks supplied new coach Rick Tocchet with a win in his first game by beating the Chicago Blackhawks 5-2 on Tuesday. Dakota Joshua, Sheldon Dries and Bo Horvat also scored for the Canucks, while Elias Pettersson and Luke Schenn both collected two assists. Goaltender Collin Delia made 12 saves for Vancouver, which snapped a three-game losing skid.
Albany Herald
Kevin Fiala lifts Kings over Flyers in OT
Kevin Fiala scored at 1:09 of overtime to lift the Los Angeles Kings to a 4-3 victory over the host Philadelphia Flyers on Tuesday. Fiala also had an assist, while Anze Kopitar scored two goals and Samuel Fagemo contributed one goal for the Kings.
Albany Herald
Dougie Hamilton strikes again in OT as Devils edge Knights
Dougie Hamilton scored the tying goal with 1:10 left in regulation before netting a power-play goal in overtime for the second straight game as the New Jersey Devils beat the Vegas Golden Knights 3-2 on Tuesday in Newark, N.J. Golden Knights defenseman Ben Hutton was whistled for tripping Yegor Sharangovich...
Albany Herald
Andrew Copp carries Red Wings past Sharks in OT
Andrew Copp scored 25 seconds into overtime to give the Detroit Red Wings a 3-2 home win over the San Jose Sharks on Tuesday. Adam Erne and Michael Rasmussen also scored, and Ville Husso made 28 saves for Detroit, which earned its second win in three games.
Albany Herald
Avalanche fend off Capitals for sixth straight win
Artturi Lehkonen, Alex Newhook and Andrew Cogliano scored goals, Alexandar Georgiev had 37 saves and the Colorado Avalanche beat the Washington Capitals 3-2 in Denver on Tuesday night. Logan O'Connor had two assists for Colorado, which has won six straight despite Cale Makar missing his fourth straight game with an...
Albany Herald
Capitals' Tom Wilson leaves with injury
Washington Capitals defenseman Tom Wilson left his team's game at Colorado with a lower-body injury on Tuesday night. Wilson was injured when he was hit on the right leg by an Avalanche shot in the second period. He made his way to the bench and then to the locker room.
Albany Herald
Steven Stamkos, honored pregame, guides Lightning past Wild
Steven Stamkos broke a third-period tie with the game-winning goal on the night the Lightning celebrated him, leading host Tampa Bay to its 10th straight home win, a 4-2 decision over the Minnesota Wild on Tuesday. With the game tied at 2 after two periods, Stamkos swept in the 505th...
Albany Herald
Oilers in rare air going for seventh straight win in facing Blue Jackets
It's been more than 20 years since the Edmonton Oilers last won seven straight games in a season. Considering how well the Oilers have fared against the Columbus Blue Jackets at home all-time, they appear in good position to accomplish that feat again when the teams meet Wednesday night.
Albany Herald
Kraken D Justin Schultz week-to-week with injury
Seattle Kraken defenseman Justin Schultz is week-to-week with an undisclosed injury, coach Dave Hakstol told reporters Tuesday. The veteran last played Jan. 17 against the Edmonton Oilers, when he collided with Zach Hyman, fell and exited the game. He's missed two games since.
Albany Herald
Kris Letang returns, scores OT winner as Penguins top Panthers
Kris Letang, back from an 11-game injury absence, scored a power-play goal on a blast from the left circle with 53.1 seconds left in overtime Tuesday to give the Pittsburgh Penguins a wild 7-6 win over the visiting Florida Panthers. Letang, who was activated from long-term injured reserve earlier in...
Albany Herald
Suns hammer Hornets in matchup of short-handed teams
Cameron Johnson poured in 24 points as the Phoenix Suns blew out the visiting Charlotte Hornets -- twice -- in a 128-97 victory Tuesday night in a matchup of teams missing key players because of injuries. Phoenix built a 30-point lead in the second quarter, only to see it dwindle...
Albany Herald
Rui Hachimura expected to play for Lakers vs. Spurs
The Los Angeles Lakers are expected to give their newest addition a spin when they play host to the San Antonio Spurs on Wednesday. Forward Rui Hachimura was acquired from the Washington Wizards on Monday and was on the bench but not active Tuesday for the Lakers' 133-115 defeat against the Los Angeles Clippers.
Albany Herald
Pacers bring new lineup, momentum to Orlando
Fresh off snapping a seven-game losing streak, the Indiana Pacers hit the road on Wednesday to face the Orlando Magic in the second leg of a back-to-back set. Indiana rallied from a 21-point deficit and outscored the visiting Chicago Bulls 36-23 in the fourth quarter en route to a 116-110 win on Tuesday.
Albany Herald
Sabres stay hot on road with win over Blues
Tage Thompson had a goal and two assists as the visiting Buffalo Sabres defeated the St. Louis Blues 5-3 Tuesday night for their fourth straight victory. Jeff Skinner and Alex Tuch had a goal and an assist for the Sabres, who improved to 11-2-1 in their last 14 road games. Owen Power and Dylan Cozens also scored, and Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen made 25 saves.
Albany Herald
Nikola Jokic the hero as Nuggets edge Pelicans
Nikola Jokic had a triple-double and scored the winning basket with 16 seconds left as the visiting Denver Nuggets defeated the New Orleans Pelicans 99-98 on Tuesday night. Jokic, returning from a two-game absence due to hamstring tightness, finished with 25 points, 11 rebounds and 10 assists. Jamal Murray also scored 25 points and Bruce Brown and Aaron Gordon scored 11 each for the Nuggets, who won for the 10th time in 11 games.
Albany Herald
Red Sox drop Matt Barnes to make room for Adam Duvall
Right-hander Matt Barnes, a 2021 All-Star and a career Red Sox pitcher, will be moving on from Boston. The Red Sox designated the reliever for assignment on Tuesday to make room on the 40-man roster for free agent acquisition Adam Duvall, a versatile defensive outfielder who also hits for power.
Albany Herald
Streaking Bruins heat up in 3rd period, surge past Habs
Patrice Bergeron scored the deciding goal with 2:55 remaining and David Pastrnak finished with four points as the Boston Bruins came from behind for a 4-2 win over the host Montreal Canadiens on Tuesday night. Four of the game's six goals were scored in the third period, including the Boston...
Albany Herald
Red-hot Jalen Green, Rockets welcome Wizards
Houston Rockets guard Jalen Green enjoyed a second consecutive home game of rampaging an opposing defense, torching the Minnesota Timberwolves for a career-high 42 points on Monday. Green will look to build on that effort when the Rockets play host to the Washington Wizards on Wednesday.
