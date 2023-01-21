ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Philadelphia, PA

fox29.com

Police: Man robbed, carjacked by 4 suspects near Temple University

PHILADELPHIA - The Philadelphia Police Department is searching for four suspects in connection with an armed robbery and carjacking near the campus of Temple University. Authorities say the incident occurred on Sunday night around 9:37 p.m. According to police, a 22-year-old man was sitting in his black 2014 Kia Rio...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
fox29.com

Temple student shot with BB gun as concerns about campus safety mount

PHILADELPHIA - Police on Temple University's beleaguered North Philadelphia campus are searching for someone who they say shot a student with a BB gun Monday night. The department said the student ‘sustained minor injuries’ after being shot near the intersection of 10th Street and Montgomery Avenue. They shared...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
fox29.com

PSP: Search underway for suspects accused of stealing motorcycles worth more than $15K in Montgomery County

PHILADELPHIA - Pennsylvania State Police are investigating the thefts of vehicles and a rifle from various properties in Montgomery County. According to the agency, State Police are investigating the thefts with the Upper Perkiomen Police Department. Troopers say the incidents occurred during the overnight hours of January 13 into January...
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, PA

