fox29.com
Police: Man arrested for Philadelphia quadruple shooting that killed 3
PHILADELPHIA - Authorities have arrested a man linked to a deadly quadruple shooting in Philadelphia's Mayfair neighborhood two weeks ago where police say more than 50 shots were fired. Edwin Vargas, 24, was taken into custody Tuesday for the shooting on Jan. 9 that claimed the lives of two teenagers...
fox29.com
Video: $20,000 reward offered for suspect in fatal shooting at Dunkin' parking lot in Logan
PHILADELPHIA - New video released by police captures the moment deadly shots were fired outside a Dunkin' in Philadelphia's Logan section earlier this month. A 27-year-old man was later found lying next to a Lincoln Towncar with the door open in the parking lot on the 4700 block of Broad Street on January 4.
fox29.com
Caught on camera: Police searching for suspects who attempted to rob West Philadelphia market at gunpoint
PHILADELPHIA - Investigators with the Philadelphia Police Department are asking for the public's help to identify suspects caught on camera in a gunpoint robbery at a West Philadelphia market. According to authorities, the robbery occurred on January 18 just before 7 p.m. inside a market on the 900 block of...
fox29.com
Police: More than a dozen shots fired at car in West Philadelphia, driver left injured
PHILADELPHIA - The Philadelphia Police Department is investigating a shooting that left one man injured in West Philadelphia on Tuesday night. According to authorities, the driver of a BMW sedan flagged down police on patrol in the area of 52nd and Vine just before 10 p.m. Police say the driver,...
fox29.com
Police: Man robbed, carjacked by 4 suspects near Temple University
PHILADELPHIA - The Philadelphia Police Department is searching for four suspects in connection with an armed robbery and carjacking near the campus of Temple University. Authorities say the incident occurred on Sunday night around 9:37 p.m. According to police, a 22-year-old man was sitting in his black 2014 Kia Rio...
fox29.com
Temple student slugged by attacker during carjacking in North Philadelphia
Surveillance video shows a Temple University student slugged during an attempted carjacking Sunday night in North Philadelphia. The victim's roommate told police the group of at least three attackers threw cement at the victim and shattered his back window, then threw cement at their apartment.
fox29.com
Pedestrian, biker killed in two separate hit-and-runs in Philadelphia
A pedestrian and a biker were killed in different hit-and-runs Sunday night, police said. Authorities released pictures of both vehicles wanted in the deadly crashes, hoping that someone will help them identify the driver.
fox29.com
More than 1,200 cars stolen in Philadelphia so far this year following record in 2022
PHILADELPHIA - Following a record year of car thefts in Philadelphia, police say there have been more than 1,200 vehicles stolen in the city just three weeks into the new year. The Philadelphia Police Department shared updated data Tuesday that shows 1,220 cars stolen in the first 22 days of...
fox29.com
Woman shot as hail of over 30 bullets leads to barricade situation inside Tacony home
PHILADELPHIA - A 47-year-old woman miraculously suffered just one non-life-threatening shot after more than 30 shots were fired from a Tacony home overnight. She told police she was sitting in a car with a man on the 6700 block of Marsden Street when they heard multiple gunshots just before midnight.
fox29.com
Temple student shot with BB gun as concerns about campus safety mount
PHILADELPHIA - Police on Temple University's beleaguered North Philadelphia campus are searching for someone who they say shot a student with a BB gun Monday night. The department said the student ‘sustained minor injuries’ after being shot near the intersection of 10th Street and Montgomery Avenue. They shared...
fox29.com
Local woman sent to jail in case of mistaken identity details 'terrible' experience
FOX 29's Alex Holley and Mike Jerrick speak with Julie Hudson, a Philadelphia woman who was arrested in a case of mistaken identity after a woman with the same name was charged with a crime in Texas. Hudson joins "Good Day Philadelphia" with her attorney Shaka Johnson.
fox29.com
PSP: Search underway for suspects accused of stealing motorcycles worth more than $15K in Montgomery County
PHILADELPHIA - Pennsylvania State Police are investigating the thefts of vehicles and a rifle from various properties in Montgomery County. According to the agency, State Police are investigating the thefts with the Upper Perkiomen Police Department. Troopers say the incidents occurred during the overnight hours of January 13 into January...
fox29.com
Police searching for white van in connection with deadly North Philadelphia hit-and-run
NORTH PHILADELPHIA - A man riding a bicycle in North Philadelphia was killed by a hit-and-run driver, authorities say. According to officials, the bicyclist, thought to be in his mid-30s, was traveling on the 1900 block of North Howard Street Sunday night, about 8:30, when someone driving a white box van hit the man and continued driving.
fox29.com
Man critically injured after being stabbed in Kensington, police say
PHILADELPHIA - The Philadelphia Police Department is investigating a stabbing that left a man critically injured. Authorities say the stabbing occurred on the 3100 block of Kensington Avenue around 8:30 a.m. Police say a man, who is currently listed as a John Doe, was stabbed once in the right shoulder.
fox29.com
DA: Man, 21, critically injured after being shot during fight over football, girl in West Chester
WEST CHESTER, Pa. - A West Chester man is facing several charges in connection with a shooting that left a man in critical condition, authorities say. According to the Chester County District Attorney's Office, 22-year-old Vaughn Yanko was charged with the shooting of a 21-year-old male. Police say the incident...
fox29.com
Police investigating 2 deadly hit-and-runs in Philadelphia
Police are investigating two separate fatal hit-and-run crashes in Philadelphia. FOX 29's Steve Keeley has the details.
fox29.com
Officials: 53-year-old man critically injured after being struck on Mayfair street
PHILADELPHIA - Police say a man is in critical condition with a head injury after he was struck by a hit-and-run driver less than a mile away from his home in Mayfair on Tuesday night. Just before 7:30 p.m., police responded to the 7000 block of Frankford Avenue for reports...
fox29.com
Philadelphia woman jailed in case of mistaken identity speaks out about 'terrible' experience
PHILADELPHIA - A Philadelphia woman who spent several days in jail after being mistaken for a suspect wanted in Texas is speaking out about the experience. Julie Hudson, a Ph.D. candidate, was having trouble finding a rental property and failed a background check for Lyft due to a warrant in Webster, Texas, that came up on her background check.
fox29.com
Officials: Driver sought after woman was struck and killed on South Philadelphia street
SOUTH PHILADELPHIA - A 43-year-old woman was killed as she crossed a South Philadelphia street and police are looking for the driver of the SUV that did not stop. Officials say Savon So was crossing the street at 600 Oregon Avenue Sunday evening, just after 5:30, when the driver of a silver SUV, going east on Oregon, hit her.
fox29.com
Body found behind homes in Upper Darby identified as Delaware woman, police say
The Upper Darby Police Department identified the woman as 61-year-old Rosemary Byrne who they say was reported missing by her family on Dec. 12. Police sources initially told FOX 29's Steve Keeley that the body was in a severe state of decomposition that prevented authorities from identifying.
