1 dead, multiple injured after Caswell County shooting, deputies say
CASWELL COUNTY, N.C. (WGHP) — One person is dead after a shooting in Caswell County on Tuesday. Caswell County deputies say that a total of three people were injured, one of them was found dead on the scene. Only one of the injured people needed to go to the hospital. A suspect is in custody. […]
cbs17
‘Menace’ arrested after death of elderly Hillsborough Home Depot worker, police say
HILLSBOROUGH, N.C. (WNCN) – The man wanted in connection with death of an elderly Home Depot employee after an October shoplifting incident was arrested Tuesday by the Hillsborough Police Department. Terry McMillian Jr. was arrested without incident Tuesday morning in the death of 82-year-old Gary Rasor, by the Hillsborough...
jocoreport.com
Persons Of Interest Sought In Theft Case
FOUR OAKS – The Johnston County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a larceny. The theft happened just before 2:00am Sunday, January 22nd in the 5100 block of Devil’s Racetrack Road. Investigators are looking for two males who appear to be operating an early 2000’s model Chevrolet extended cab...
YAHOO!
Facing DUI charge in South Carolina, Brunswick County deputy suspended
A deputy with the Brunswick County Sheriff's Office was arrested early Monday morning in North Myrtle Beach. According to online booking records, 58-year-old James Richey Geiger was booked into the Horry County Detention Center shortly after 1 a.m. Monday. He was arrested by the North Myrtle Beach Police Department and charged with driving under the influence.
Inmates charged in assault filmed inside Vance County jail and posted online, causing security concerns for sheriff
HENDERSON, N.C. — Six inmates at the Vance County jail are facing new charges of assault stemming from a December attack inside the jail that was caught on cell phone video and posted online. The Vance sheriff said the incident shows the need for sweeping changes at the jail.
thecoastlandtimes.com
North Carolina man sentenced to more than 15 years in prison for carjacking, firing shots at public safety center
A Cary man was sentenced Friday, January 20, 2023 to 181 months in prison after carjacking a woman at gunpoint and firing multiple shots at the Wake County Public Safety Center in downtown Raleigh, according to a press release from the U.S. Department of Justice, Eastern District of North Carolina. Willie Lee Hayes Jr., 51, pleaded guilty to the charges.
Chapel Hill police find missing woman
CHAPEL HILL, N.C. — The N.C. Center for Missing Persons issued a Silver Alert Sunday morning for Lydia Terry Upchurch, 78, who is believed to be suffering from dementia or Alzheimer's disease. Upchurch was safely located Sunday evening around 6 p.m. The Chapel Hill Police Department asked for the...
'Get her out of here': Video appears to show State Auditor Beth Wood being ushered into office after crash
A resurfaced social media video shows a woman who fits the description of State Auditor Beth Wood being ushered into a downtown Raleigh office building moments after a crash that resulted in a hit-and-run charge against Wood. A witness said he heard people yelling "get her out of here." Wood...
Burlington woman charged with fatally shooting man in park identified
A 26-year-old woman has been charged with murder after shooting a man at a Durham park on Friday, according to the Durham Police Department.
rrspin.com
Fourth armed robbery since Jan. 13 occurs at Store Next Door
Roanoke Rapids police are investigating an armed robbery which occurred at The Store Next Door on West Fifth Street around 9 p.m. Sunday. This is the fourth armed robbery to occur in the Roanoke Valley since January 13. The Halifax County Sheriff’s reported last week that robberies occurred January 13...
Two killed in early morning Durham crash
DURHAM, N.C. — Two people were killed Tuesday in a crash in Durham. Around 1:30 a.m., officers with the Durham Police Department responded to a single-car crash involving a 2017 Chevy Camaro at the intersection of East Cornwallis Road and Beechwood Drive. Two people died at the scene. Limited...
cbs17
‘Game-changer’: Durham County Sheriff’s Office to outfit detention officers with body-worn cameras
DURHAM N.C. (WNCN) – The Durham County Sheriff’s Office is receiving more than $260,000 to add to its camera fleet and bring body-worn cameras into the detention facility for the first time. In recent years, body and dash camera video has been at the center of some of...
cbs17
2 nabbed for drugs after ‘very irate’ man makes threats in neighbor’s yard, Halifax County deputies say
ROANOKE RAPIDS, N.C. (WNCN) — A man armed with a gun who was “acting very irate” while making threats in his neighbor’s yard was later arrested on drug charges, according to deputies in Halifax County. The incident was reported by a 911 call on Jan. 10...
WRAL
Sheriff calling for sweeping changes after assault at Vance County Jail
Vance County Sheriff Curtis Brame said the existing jail facility isn't secure enough to prevent fights, with inmates able to move around inside too freely. Vance County Sheriff Curtis Brame said the existing jail facility isn't secure enough to prevent fights, with inmates able to move around inside too freely.
Family of man who died in Raleigh police custody to give list of demands
RALEIGH, N.C. — On Tuesday at 11 a.m. at the Martin Luther King Jr. Memorial Gardens, the family of Darryl Williams, the man who died in the custody of Raleigh police, will make a list of demands to the police department. Williams’ mother, Sonya, and other community activists will...
cbs17
Expired car registration lands woman, man in jail on drug charges in Halifax County, deputies say
ROANOKE RAPIDS, N.C. (WNCN) — A woman and man were caught with fentanyl after deputies noticed an expired, fake license plate on their car in Halifax County on Friday, deputies said. The incident took place along Julian Allsbrook Highway near Premier Boulevard in Roanoke Rapids after a deputy noticed...
Raleigh man accused of planning to go to Davidson County to take indecent liberties with child
WAKE COUNTY, N.C. (WGHP) — A Raleigh man is accused of planning to go to Davidson County and commit sexual acts with a child, according to a Davidson County Sheriff’s Office news release. On Wednesday, Sept. 28, detectives with the DCSO began investigating a man communicating with a 12-year-old through an electronic media device. The […]
WSET
Wanted South Boston man arrested in Halifax County
HALIFAX COUNTY, Va. (WSET) — A South Boston man wanted in another county is behind bars. 38-year-old Isiah Fuller is one of the two suspects accused of taking part in an obscene sexual act. Authorities said this happened at a Grundy store parking lot and then at some point...
cbs17
Late night business check leads to felony drug charge for Orange County man
GRAHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — A business check by deputies just after midnight Saturday led to a felony drug charge for an Orange County man. At 12:05 a.m. on Saturday, Alamance County Sheriff’s deputies said they were checking on a business in the 4000 block of N.C. 49 North near the Pleasant Grove community, according to the sheriff’s office.
Man, woman were not wearing seatbelts, died on impact when car hit pole in Durham
DURHAM, N.C. — The Durham Police Department identified two people killed Tuesday in a crash in Durham. Around 1:30 a.m., officers with the Durham Police Department responded to a deadly crash involving only one car, a 2017 Chevy Camaro, at the intersection of East Cornwallis Road and Beechwood Drive.
