Susan Gumina
3d ago
Some people 🙄 have no empathy. It's really sad. My oldest daughter was murdered 😢 on August 14th. 2017. No justice was ever served. Why don't people care anymore?? I'm not talking about everyone. It's a darn shame 😞
I Have Risen
3d ago
Why doesn't Spectrum News 1 do a story everyday that birthdays pass of all those murdered on the Northside, that for some reason no one cares about? They only care when they are shot by cops! Keep race baiting and pushing your narrative.
CBS 58
'A prayer answered': Milwaukee man gifted a vehicle after his was vandalized
MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- Caleb Nickel is the definition of a good Samaritan. "There's something about helping someone out that needs it when you have the means to do it," Nickel said. "I think we all should do that." When Nickel, the owner of Ormson Supply in Bay View, heard...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
3 shot in Milwaukee's Sherman Park, 'sounded like a war zone'
MILWAUKEE - Three people were shot in Milwaukee's Sherman Park neighborhood early Monday, Jan. 23, and one did not survive. Neighbors helped and also recorded the violence. One woman said she wants people to see her footage of the violence that is happening all too often, telling FOX6 News more needs to be done to stop it.
CBS 58
Neighbors saddened over 2 teens killed in 48 hours in Milwaukee
MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- Your teenage years are supposed to be about school, friends and growing up, not about gun violence. Sadly, two more teens died in shootings in Milwaukee in 48 hours. Neighbors who live near where the incidents happened say, it's tragic enough there were over 200 homicides...
Live music bar 'Howl at the Moon' to temporarily close in Milwaukee
The bar, "Howl at the Moon", known for its live music and dueling pianos is now quiet after announcing they are temporarily closing.
WISN
Car split in half at 35th and W. Burnham Street
MILWAUKEE — A car was badly damaged near 35th and Burnham. The front end of the car was ripped off the rest of the car after the driver lost control of the car and crashed into a tree. According to police two drivers, ages 17 and 19, were taken...
Man charged, accused of shooting family's home 8 times
A 46-year-old man has been arrested and charged after he allegedly shot at a Milwaukee home eight times, the whole incident was caught on camera.
milwaukeemag.com
Inside BILTRITE Furniture-Leather-Mattresses’ 95-Year Local Legacy
BILTRITE Furniture-Leather-Mattresses has been a staple in southeastern Wisconsin for nearly a century. In 1928, Irwin Kerns opened what was then called BILTRITE Upholstery, manufacturing and selling custom made sofas out of a small storefront on Third Street and Garfield. Over 20 years, the business grew enough that Kerns moved into a five-story building on Mitchell Street in 1948. That same year, he renamed the shop BILTRITE Furniture to reflect its growing inventory.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Milwaukee fire, body found a day later, investigation update
MILWAUKEE - Milwaukee's fire and police chiefs scheduled a Wednesday news conference to shed more light on the investigation into the death of a man whose body was found after a fire near Layton and Greenfield. The medical examiner identified the man as Grant Forbes, 70. The medical examiner's report...
WISN
New video released in Milwaukee jail death
MILWAUKEE — New information was released Tuesday into the in-custody death of a man inside the Milwaukee County Jail. But the family of that man, Brieon Green, 21, still has a lot of questions. His death on June 26, 2022, brought on a series of protests and even at...
spectrumnews1.com
Are the dog days of winter behind us? Gordy the groundhog will decide
MILWAUKEE — Groundhog’s Day is just around the corner. And Milwaukee County Zoo’s resident groundhog, Gordy, is ready to make his 2023 weather prediction. Will there be six more weeks of winter or an early spring? That’s the question on everyone’s minds. Wisconsinites can catch...
CBS 58
From father to son: How one Milwaukee boxer is trying to win big for his family, his city
MILWAUKEE (CBS58) -- A hometown boxer is ready to take his career to the next level while shining a light on boxing in Milwaukee. "My name is Rolando Vargas; people know me as Nano," said 23-year-old Nano Vargas when CBS 58 met him at Brew City Boxing in West Allis. "My main goal, you know, my dream is to become world champion."
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Milwaukee fatal shooting, 49th and Capitol; Man accused, 2 more sought
MILWAUKEE - A 20-year-old Milwaukee man is accused in the fatal shooting of a man near 49th and Capitol on Monday, Jan. 16. The accused, Randy McClinton, is charged with second-degree reckless homicide. According to the criminal complaint, Milwaukee police responded to the area near 49th and Capitol on that...
1 killed in triple shooting near Sherman and Hope
A 23-year-old man died and two other people were injured in a shooting near Sherman and Hope in Milwaukee early Monday morning.
CBS 58
'I am who I am': New Berlin West eighth grader educates fellow students on her alopecia
MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- Public speaking is never easy, especially when it's in front of a large group of people. But one hometown eighth grader beat her nerves to share something unique and beautiful about herself Friday morning during an assembly at New Berlin West. Proudly wearing a shirt printed...
44-year-old man killed near McKinley and Vliet
Milwaukee police are investigating a homicide in which a 44-year-old man was killed on McKinley south of Vliet on Saturday.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
60th and Good Hope shooting; man wounded, no arrests
MILWAUKEE - Milwaukee police are investigating a shooting that occurred on Monday, Jan. 23 near 60th and Good Hope Road. It happened around 3 a.m. The victim, a 28-year-old Milwaukee man arrived at the hospital for treatment of a non-fatal injury on Jan. 24. The circumstances leading up to the...
CBS 58
Milwaukee police: Man dies in crash near 27th and Vliet
MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- A 30-year-old Milwaukee man is dead following a crash near 27th and Vliet on Monday, Jan. 23. It happened shortly before 9:30 a.m. According to police, a vehicle lost control and collided with a tree and median. The driver sustained fatal injuries. Police say speed is...
New job with City of Milwaukee hopes to tackle reckless driving
As part of the City of Milwaukee’s commitment to Vision Zero, the goal of achieving zero traffic deaths, it is looking for a person to lead this effort.
WDIO-TV
Priest still missing 6 months after leaving apartment
FRANKLIN, Wis. (AP) – A 75-year-old priest is still missing six months after he walked away from his apartment in southeastern Wisconsin retirement community. WISN-TV reports that the Rev. Anthony Kluckman disappeared on July 21, 2022. Surveillance footage shows him walking out the front doors of his retirement community,...
Man charged with opening fire at picnic found dead in jail
MILWAUKEE (AP) — A Milwaukee man who landed on the FBI’s top 10 most wanted list after he allegedly killed two people and wounded three others at a 2006 Memorial Day picnic has been found dead in his jail cell. Octaviano Juarez-Corro was found unresponsive in his cell...
Comments / 21