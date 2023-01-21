ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Honolulu, HI

WATCH LIVE: The Eddie Aikau Big Wave Invitational

By Nicole Napuunoa
KHON2
KHON2
 5 days ago
HONOLULU (KHON2) — As the saying goes, Eddie Would Go, but should you–to the competition, that is. If you’re not wanting to brave the traffic and crowds, you have options that will allow you to watch one of the greatest big wave surf competitions from the comfort of your home.

As the broadcast partner, KHON will air the full event on KHII, channel 5, on Sunday starting at 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. KHON2.com will also have a live stream of the event, provided by Surfline. If you prefer YouTube, you can find the full event on Surfline’s page.

We will have live coverage, starting with Wake Up 2Day at 6 a.m. on KHON2 and KHII, followed by highlights on the evening newscasts at 6 p.m. and 10 p.m.

The Eddie will rebroadcast on KHON at 8 p.m.

If you do choose to head up to Waimea Bay, the Waimea Valley visitor center is opening parking for the event. Parking will cost $40 for front lot locations and back lot locations will be $20. Parking is limited and will accommodate first come, first served until full.

Their visitor center will also allow spectators to use their bathrooms and the Wahi ʻᾹina Grill, Hale Kope Coffee Shop and Bar Kikoni will all be open to the public.

However you choose to watch it, you will be witnessing history in the making as the event only happens every few years. So enjoy the entertainment and share some aloha while driving there and while spectating.

