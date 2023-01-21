Read full article on original website
Citrus County Chronicle
Women's soccer trainer fired for giving players painkillers
NEW YORK (AP) — The Portland Thorns have fired their athletic trainer after an outside investigation found he illegally distrubted a controlled substance to players, the National Women's Soccer League said Tuesday. The NWSL, beset in recent years by abuse and misconduct allegations, announced that the trainer, Pierre Soubrier,...
Paul beats Shelton in all-US quarterfinal at Australian Open
MELBOURNE, Australia (AP) — Tommy Paul received a lot less attention than his younger, less-experienced, opponent, Ben Shelton, heading into their all-American quarterfinal at the Australian Open. Perhaps that was a product of the fascination with the out-of-nowhere Shelton: Just 20, and less than a year after winning an...
Mike Clevinger investigated by MLB for domestic violence
NEW YORK (AP) — Chicago White Sox pitcher Mike Clevinger is being investigated by Major League Baseball following an allegation of domestic violence. Olivia Finestead publicly revealed the allegations in an Instagram post Tuesday. Clevinger, a 32-year-old right-hander and a six-year major league veteran, agreed to a $12 million, one-year contract as a free agent that was announced on Dec. 4.
